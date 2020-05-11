 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Belgium now experimenting with "corona bubbles" to ease restrictions on everyday family life. Hugging or exchanging the typical three-kiss greeting will still be frowned upon, French kissing still allowed this being Belgium   (theguardian.com) divider line
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually French kissing, Dutch kissing, and German kissing, subby.
 
boohyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
not sure this is what they're going for...
 
tinyarena
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Actually French kissing, Dutch kissing, and German kissing, subby.


I tried Polish kissing one time, I couldn't get rid of the taste for a week
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wonder if they will waffle in this.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Communal mayonnaise jars stir allowed?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, most of their citizens are at least a bit Flemish.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
French kissing might lead to a belgium tuck

https://www.urbandictionary.com/

To hide an erection by tucking it in between the waste band of your underpants and your body.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Well, most of their citizens are at least a bit Flemish.


A good expectorant should clear that up.

wait...what?
 
Corvus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I remember once a Belgium told me something like this:

The EU passes a rule, Germans say OK and then follow the rule.
The French complain and then follow the rule.
The Belgians say OK and then just don't follow the rule.


Yeah that's pretty much Belgium. That's why they are going to have a tough time.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We started doing that in New Brunswick about two or three weeks ago, and just a few days ago stores, offices and restaurants were allowed to reopen (with some restrictions about occupancy etc).

Of course, we are a province of 750,000 people spread across ~75,000 sq km and we had a total of 120 cases with 118 of those already marked as 'recovered', so we are in pretty good shape.  My employer is talking about opening the office for ~15% of the staff (the ones that really can't function productively at home).

Schools are projected to reopen for the new school year in September.  Everyone seems to be taking the whole thing pretty well, all in all.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
" I wasn't invited?"
" Dammit, Mom always liked you best."
" I knew it, fark you and the rest of the family."
" I'll go play with my own friends, now where's my pet rock?"
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I kiss you, do not mind my mustaches.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Every single Belgian beer has bubbles that are far superior to Corona bubbles.
 
ZeroPly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's fascinating watching "regular people" reinvent the systems that swingers/lifestyle people have been using for decades.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
theinfosphere.orgView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is certainly the most gratuitous use of the word "Belgium" we've had in a Fark thread in a long time.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If my corona started bubbling, I'd consult a urologist.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sweet I am calling dibs on the neighbor with the pool.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: French kissing might lead to a belgium tuck

https://www.urbandictionary.com/

To hide an erection by tucking it in between the waste band of your underpants and your body.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
