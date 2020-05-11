 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 31 Denver)   Hundreds dine-in at Castle Rock breakfast spot that opened despite shutdown orders. Castle Rock is also the name of a Stephen King TV series and a production company named after his books, just sayin'   (kdvr.com) divider line
38
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

481 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 8:50 AM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Colorado Restaurant Draws Crowds Despite Coronavirus Restrictions
Youtube sGpkmtQ800c


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The screenwriters are out of ideas and are openly cribbing King. I hope they go to Douglas Adams next.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm actually surprised it wasn't COS.
 
wademh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
C&C posted signs on the doors that said:
"ATTENTION!
OUR FREEDOM DOESN'T END WHERE YOUR FEAR BEGINS
IF YOU ARE SCARED STAY AT HOME!
IF YOU ARE AFRAID TO BE WITHIN 6FT OF ANOTHER PERSON
DO NOT ENTER THIS BUSINESS!
GOD BLESS AMERICA
LAND OF THE "FREE"
AND HOME OF THE BRAVE"
According to Jesse, the signs and the opening of the restaurant are not meant to be political.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skozlaw [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?

I feel like I've seen these weekend drops before followed by upticks again, so I don't want to take the numbers yesterday with an undue level of optimism.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I expected more from society, but I guess I really shouldn't be surprised.

I haven't gone anywhere except to get groceries.  I go in, get what I need as fast as possible, and get out.

I see tons of people moseying nonchalantly down the middle of the aisles.  Some are hunched over leaning on their carts going as slow as possible.  Not old folks, mind you, but perfectly healthy young folks who are treating their shopping trip like any other occasion.  Taking 10 minutes to decide which type of Oreos they want.

People come far too close to each other, leave their carts blocking the aisle, and have absolutely no idea of what is going on around them.

Sorry for the rant, just something I needed to say.
 
eiger
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?

I feel like I've seen these weekend drops before followed by upticks again, so I don't want to take the numbers yesterday with an undue level of optimism.


I've been paying close attention to my local, my state's, and one random state's data closely for my own obsessive reasons. The random state (which is small and rural) often has random days where it clearly reports far fewer cases. This weekend it didn't report any cases at all on Saturday. So, yeah, it's probably just a gap in reporting.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: I'm actually surprised it wasn't COS.


We've had shockingly few protests and outbursts. I don't really know how to explain it. Most of our deaths and early cases came from one bingo tournament, so we've done a fairly good job of keeping things flat, outside of that.

I mean, like 60% of people won't wear a mask and stare in derision at those who do, but we haven't seen giant gatherings or restaurants opening or anything like that, like everyone would expect. Or at least that I've seen. I stick to my little bubble now even more than I did before covid.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: The screenwriters are out of ideas and are openly cribbing King. I hope they go to Douglas Adams next.


Someone figured out what the universe is for and why we are here
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I expected more from society, but I guess I really shouldn't be surprised.

I haven't gone anywhere except to get groceries.  I go in, get what I need as fast as possible, and get out.

I see tons of people moseying nonchalantly down the middle of the aisles.  Some are hunched over leaning on their carts going as slow as possible.  Not old folks, mind you, but perfectly healthy young folks who are treating their shopping trip like any other occasion.  Taking 10 minutes to decide which type of Oreos they want.

People come far too close to each other, leave their carts blocking the aisle, and have absolutely no idea of what is going on around them.

Sorry for the rant, just something I needed to say.


I've seen more dumb motherfarkers that dont know how to buy groceries in the last month than my entire previous life.
 
wademh
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?

I feel like I've seen these weekend drops before followed by upticks again, so I don't want to take the numbers yesterday with an undue level of optimism.


When I dug in, it looks to me like some counties in the US don't report on Sunday.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?

I feel like I've seen these weekend drops before followed by upticks again, so I don't want to take the numbers yesterday with an undue level of optimism.


Fewer people working on the weekend reporting, it's been seen every week, a drop in Saturday and a bigger one on Sunday and then a surge Monday. Often the reports have the correct date of death so when looked at in long term data they show correctly but if you're watching the real-time data you see the effect.
 
eiger
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I expected more from society, but I guess I really shouldn't be surprised.

I haven't gone anywhere except to get groceries.  I go in, get what I need as fast as possible, and get out.

I see tons of people moseying nonchalantly down the middle of the aisles.  Some are hunched over leaning on their carts going as slow as possible.  Not old folks, mind you, but perfectly healthy young folks who are treating their shopping trip like any other occasion.  Taking 10 minutes to decide which type of Oreos they want.

People come far too close to each other, leave their carts blocking the aisle, and have absolutely no idea of what is going on around them.

Sorry for the rant, just something I needed to say.


I guess it varies from place-to-place. I've been pleasantly surprised that most (emphasis on most) people at my grocery store seem to be trying to follow the rules and be considerate.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
REO-Weedwagon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Dummycrat Liberals thought they's gonna stop me from wearing muh flag shirt!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If a zombie movie had shown people demanding their right to be bitten by the zombies, we'd have laughed at it as the stupidest thing ever.

And yet.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]


You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

REO-Weedwagon: Dummycrat Liberals thought they's gonna stop me from wearing muh flag shirt!

[Fark user image image 229x185]


Isn't there some kind of code about flags?
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Since they're infecting and killing the rest of us, I hope as many of those motherfarkers die as possible.  Despicable pieces of shiat.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?


It's kinda irrelevant to the point
 
wademh
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?

It's kinda irrelevant to the point


Not really. The overall message sounds right, but the example is a lie. It isn't necessary to tell a lie to make the point.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

wademh: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?

It's kinda irrelevant to the point

Not really. The overall message sounds right, but the example is a lie. It isn't necessary to tell a lie to make the point.


"Jokes are not real. People assume that when you say something that you believe it. It's purely comedic invention." Jerry Seinfeld

You inability to draw truth from humor is on you.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?


Probably a reporting thing. According to Worldometer, UK deaths drop by 50% on Saturdays and Sundays and Swedish ones fall by 80%.
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Someone figured out what the universe is for and why we are here


This version is quite bizarrely inexplicable enough, thanks.
 
DJEmbarrassment [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This cafe is 3 blocks from my home. I used to walk there all of the time.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2 weeks later:  "how did we all get sick!  no one could possibly have foreseen this outcome!"
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

skozlaw: Not entirely unrelated, why did worldometer show such a dramatic drop in cases and deaths yesterday? Is it possible we're actually seeing the start of a downturn or do the states just get lax with reporting on the weekend and they'll make up for it today?

I feel like I've seen these weekend drops before followed by upticks again, so I don't want to take the numbers yesterday with an undue level of optimism.


There is a 'drop' most every weekend...Monday's seem to have the highest count of each week for some reason.

<less counting/reporting on the weekends, rolling into Mondays>
 
splelps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?

It's kinda irrelevant to the point

Not really. The overall message sounds right, but the example is a lie. It isn't necessary to tell a lie to make the point.

"Jokes are not real. People assume that when you say something that you believe it. It's purely comedic invention." Jerry Seinfeld

You inability to draw truth from humor is on you.


sure, you and your ilk have NEVER EVER responded to a meme like that with "B B BUT SNOPES" when it was posted by someone making a point you disagree with

man this site is sure full of jacked-up assholes. I imagine lots of angry crying alone
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gubbo: REO-Weedwagon: Dummycrat Liberals thought they's gonna stop me from wearing muh flag shirt!

[Fark user image image 229x185]

Isn't there some kind of code about flags?


Yes. It applies to flags, and only flags. Unless the guy cut up a flag to make clothes, the code doesn't apply.
 
rfenster
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: Tr0mBoNe: The screenwriters are out of ideas and are openly cribbing King. I hope they go to Douglas Adams next.

Someone figured out what the universe is for and why we are here


Coincidence that Castle Rock is in Douglas County?

I think not.
 
huntercr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I weep for these people and their stupidity. Sadly it will be their staff at the highest risk of infection since they are most likely to transit the entire room and be exposed to multiple rounds of folks coming in and out for the day. Need to bookmark for a followup 14 days from now.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, someone had to make the stand
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I expected more from society, but I guess I really shouldn't be surprised.

I haven't gone anywhere except to get groceries.  I go in, get what I need as fast as possible, and get out.

I see tons of people moseying nonchalantly down the middle of the aisles.  Some are hunched over leaning on their carts going as slow as possible.  Not old folks, mind you, but perfectly healthy young folks who are treating their shopping trip like any other occasion.  Taking 10 minutes to decide which type of Oreos they want.

People come far too close to each other, leave their carts blocking the aisle, and have absolutely no idea of what is going on around them.

Sorry for the rant, just something I needed to say.


This has also been my observation.  I've only gone shopping once since this all started.  I'm going to have to go much earlier next time.  At least everyone is wearing masks where I am (Queens).  And I think or at least hope their transgressions are the result of stupidity and not politically motivated.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

splelps: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?

It's kinda irrelevant to the point

Not really. The overall message sounds right, but the example is a lie. It isn't necessary to tell a lie to make the point.

"Jokes are not real. People assume that when you say something that you believe it. It's purely comedic invention." Jerry Seinfeld

You inability to draw truth from humor is on you.

sure, you and your ilk have NEVER EVER responded to a meme like that with "B B BUT SNOPES" when it was posted by someone making a point you disagree with


Please. Explain to me what my ilk is. I'm fascinated.
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And of course, every single one of those shiatheads is white.
 
MycroftHolmes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

splelps: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: wademh: GRCooper: [Fark user image 425x383]

You do know that meme has been debunked regards the donkey?

It's kinda irrelevant to the point

Not really. The overall message sounds right, but the example is a lie. It isn't necessary to tell a lie to make the point.

"Jokes are not real. People assume that when you say something that you believe it. It's purely comedic invention." Jerry Seinfeld

You inability to draw truth from humor is on you.

sure, you and your ilk have NEVER EVER responded to a meme like that with "B B BUT SNOPES" when it was posted by someone making a point you disagree with

man this site is sure full of jacked-up assholes. I imagine lots of angry crying alone


Really, this is the hill you are going to die on?  The story of the mule is the setup for pithy wordplay, but is not integral to the point being made.  This is your big stand?  How very sad for you
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.