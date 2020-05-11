 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Shutting down the subway for four hours late at night will destroy New York City   (apnews.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, New York City, Rapid transit, Public transport, New York City Subway, NEW YORK, Homelessness, Amtrak, first New York subway line  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bum advocate?

The homeless have borne the brunt of the shutdown. Typically, some 2,000 homeless people rely on trains as a warm place to pass the night.

Bum advocate.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Bum advocate?

The homeless have borne the brunt of the shutdown. Typically, some 2,000 homeless people rely on trains as a warm place to pass the night.

Bum advocate.


You say that like it's a bad thing.
 
vgss
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The fark you doing out at 3am? Go home and be a family man.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Bum advocate?

The homeless have borne the brunt of the shutdown. Typically, some 2,000 homeless people rely on trains as a warm place to pass the night.

Bum advocate.


I'll counter with this. If the homeless, "bums" to you, had adequate shelter.... Well, they wouldn't be on the subway. Instead of punishment, try to address the core issue.

Or, you know, biatch about "bums" stinking up the place.
 
rightClick
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and?
 
uncleacid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The rats must be totally confused.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: SwiftFox: Bum advocate?

The homeless have borne the brunt of the shutdown. Typically, some 2,000 homeless people rely on trains as a warm place to pass the night.

Bum advocate.

I'll counter with this. If the homeless, "bums" to you, had adequate shelter.... Well, they wouldn't be on the subway. Instead of punishment, try to address the core issue.

Or, you know, biatch about "bums" stinking up the place.


The fact the homeless advocates view the subway as a mobile homeless shelter is proof that the current system to treat homelessness in NYC is farked.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The A-number-one way to get downtown late at night. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
core issue is that they cant afford to live in that city and that there is no way you are going to get them a place to stay on the island , find them a place to stay somewhere and a way to get back on their feet.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is obviously a complicated issue, but that article was a tad dramatic. I understand that the homeless use the subway as a warm place to sleep, but...
A) the MTA shouldn't be caregivers for NYC's homeless population
B) if the homeless are going to sleep in the subway cars and train stations, shouldn't the trains and stations be properly cleaned to reduce viral spread?
C) why is the richest f*cking country in the world allowing human beings to slowly rot on the streets of NYC?
D) who cares that the subway hasn't been shut down since before the time of Christ?  Get over it. I don't know if you've heard, but there's a pandemic out there.
Between this, my Trump-humping patients that questioned why I required masks in my office, and the protests in Clearwater, I've had about enough of today.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluewave69: core issue is that they cant afford to live in that city and that there is no way you are going to get them a place to stay on the island , find them a place to stay somewhere and a way to get back on their feet.


New Jersey it is!
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rightClick: and?


If NYC fails, some of those simply awful New Yorkers will be moving to your town.
 
Mouser
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Because keeping the subways running was the only thing keeping the CHUDs at bay?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bluewave69: core issue is that they cant afford to live in that city and that there is no way you are going to get them a place to stay on the island , find them a place to stay somewhere and a way to get back on their feet.


One of the most fascinating things about NYC to me - how many poor neighborhoods there are there, even on Manhattan.  I'd always been fed this line that Manhattan was all incredibly wealthy and nobody poor could afford to live there.  Apparently the only part of Manhattan that counts as Manhattan is south of Harlem.

Fark user imageView Full Size


First time visiting was an eye-opener.  Huge swaths of that place are SE DC poor.  People in the DMV speak of PG county like it's the heart of Baltimore City, and most of Brooklyn makes PG look like Potomac or Ashburn.  People talk about "the city" like it's some kind of wonderland, and it... doesn't live up to it.

/the perfect city would be NY's architecture, Chicago's food, San Diego's weather, the DMVs standard of living, and Miami's beaches
 
