(Fox 8 Cleveland)   RIP Double Rainbow Guy, hope you finally learn what it all means   (fox8.com) divider line
1366 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 10:44 AM



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does it MEAN!?!?!?!?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: What does it MEAN!?!?!?!?


It means he's dead Jim.
 
Egoy3k [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I means he had some really good LSD that day and I for one envied him.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: I means he had some really good LSD that day and I for one envied him.


He maintained up until the end that he was completely sober for the original video.

Dude was high on LIFE.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sad times, for sure. RIP DRG.

Play him out, keyboard cat...

DOUBLE RAINBOW SONG!!
Youtube MX0D4oZwCsA
 
indy_kid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: I means he had some really good LSD that day and I for one envied him.


Any day with some good LSD is a good day.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only a few lucky ones ever reach enlightenment. RIP happy man.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know how i missed this ten years ago.  RIP its so bright rainbow guy
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
RIP Double Rainbow Guy -- hope you find two pots of gold in the next life.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
He has crossed that double rainbow bridge.
 
sid244
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Does 2020 not care about the rule of 3 (deaths)?

Double Rainbow Guy
Little Richard
Jerry Stiller
Betty Wright
Andre Harrell
Roy Horn (of Siegfried and Roy)
 
Cubs300
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sid244: Does 2020 not care about the rule of 3 (deaths)?

Double Rainbow Guy
Little Richard
Jerry Stiller
Betty Wright
Andre Harrell
Roy Horn (of Siegfried and Roy)


2020 DGAF about anything. It's an Anything Goes, Hardcore, Falls Count Anywhere, No Time Limit, 24/7, Submission, Lumberjack, Last Man Standing match. And we will be lucky to survive it. I say that Double Rainbow Guy got lucky and left this mortal coil before the 4 Horsemen started riding the earth looking for souls to squash. That last statement can be a wrestling reference if you'd like. Would work the same.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sid244: Does 2020 not care about the rule of 3 (deaths)?

Double Rainbow Guy
Little Richard
Jerry Stiller
Betty Wright
Andre Harrell
Roy Horn (of Siegfried and Roy)


you've got 2 threes right there. The rule works - after the 3rd death, start counting again at 1, then wait for people to add to the list until you get to 3 again. It's never wrong!
 
TwilightZone [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks for the rainbows, Double Rainbow Guy.  RIP
 
