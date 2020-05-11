 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Article claims "accepting 3,000 American deaths a day is not an option" written by somebody who must have been in self-quarantine without TV and internet for WAY too long   (earther.gizmodo.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At some very near point every family will be personally effected.  One of their loved ones will die, at this point the GOP might start to care.
 
MugzyBrown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's good because the daily deaths have been dropping for about 3 weeks now and only went above 3,000 twice. (3 times if you include when NY dumped a whole bunch of false covid deaths into the pool)
 
