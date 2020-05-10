 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Canceling a scientist's grant for purely political reasons is bad enough, but it's even worse when those politics are based on a blatant lie. And especially when the scientist's research is Coronaviruses   (cbsnews.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.
 
Dischorran [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Always the worst of all possible choices. Always.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.


and even better - 60 minutes watched this. which means lots of old people saw it
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Thousands will die needlessly because of this.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Malevolent Stupidity is trying to kill us all.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I just said a few words that I know the Mods wouldn't let me type here. There were even some words I didn't know I knew.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kazan: fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.

and even better - 60 minutes watched this. which means lots of old people saw it


at least half were yelling at the tv "That's not what Ingraham said"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Kazan: fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.

and even better - 60 minutes watched this. which means lots of old people saw it


They'll vote for him anyway.

And by tomorrow, they'll probably blame Obama for this too.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fnordfocus: They'll vote for him anyway.


Polling numbers have been indicating that is not true.  biden actually has a lead on trump among the old people and most other demographics.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Always blame the messenger and the guy poised to be a hero by putting out the fire...helluva way to run a country.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The current administration seems to be hoping the disease spreads.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're trying to kill us.
No, really.
It's the only logical explanation.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Slaxl: The current administration seems to be hoping the disease spreads.


Nurgle be praised....
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I find it deeply disturbing that this isn't even a joke.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.


If not mass murder, wrongful death.

Charge
Convict
Sentence.

He's a con.
Make it official.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

whither_apophis: Kazan: fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.

and even better - 60 minutes watched this. which means lots of old people saw it

at least half were yelling at the tv "That's not what Ingraham said"


Not a ton of overlap between those two programs.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but did this so-called "scientist" ever offer to give exclusive rights to any profits to IvankaKorps? Did he offer to name the cure he's researching DonaldTrumpFreedomEagleJesusF-150?

That's how science gets done
 
rcain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.

If not mass murder, wrongful death.

Charge
Convict
Sentence.

He's a con.
Make it official.


Nope. Presidents are effectively above the law and can't be held accountable for their choices while President.

Else McConnell would've made damn sure that Obama would be sitting in jail for Presidenting while black
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh/  Jared's working on the cure.  It'll be a combination of the UV light up the pooper and and an energy drink of bleach, Lysol and Diet Coke. Working with the Coke people right now who "would like the money but don't want their name attached to it in any way."  So we're halfway there.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Trump administration has decided to just ignore the virus.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, when the GoFundMe comes in, that money will come with less restrictions (and overhead) than does an NIH grant. Not that I think any Farkers need to dig in and contribute. This is one where I think some of the big-wigs will step up and fund him to do a little stigginit of their own.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I just said a few words that I know the Mods wouldn't let me type here. There were even some words I didn't know I knew.


He should go violently Belgium himself right in the Belgium until Belgium spurts out his other Belgiums and he dies, gasping in a congealing pool of his own Belgium.

Belgium.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotCodger: I just said a few words that I know the Mods wouldn't let me type here. There were even some words I didn't know I knew.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Make Assassinations Great Again...

would be a cool hat to wear around trumpers.
 
Nonpo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
An entire article interviewing people who do gain-of-function research on viruses (making them more infectious or more deadly) without mentioning that little fact. This is either some amazingly terrible reporting or outright propaganda.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: Make Assassinations Great Again...

would be a cool hat to wear around trumpers.


That would get you a visit from the SS in short order.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: That would get you a visit from the SS in short order.

And the Secret Service as well.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
CBS News . . . Hahahahahahahaha, suckers.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kazan: fnordfocus: They'll vote for him anyway.

Polling numbers have been indicating that is not true.  biden actually has a lead on trump among the old people and most other demographics.


Trump broke polling.  For decades it's been pretty spot on which is why nobody thought he'd win in 2016 as he was behind.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: CBS News . . . Hahahahahahahaha, suckers.


If it's not from OAN it's not worth believing amiright?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Kazan: fnordfocus: They'll vote for him anyway.

Polling numbers have been indicating that is not true.  biden actually has a lead on trump among the old people and most other demographics.

Trump broke polling.  For decades it's been pretty spot on which is why nobody thought he'd win in 2016 as he was behind.


National polling was accurate. It was the state-by-state polling in places like PA and Michigan that were off.
 
piledhigheranddeeper
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It looks like the grant wasn't cancelled, but not renewed. They will likely be able to submit another grant in the next round, which happens three times a year. All NIH grants have some political baggage. A senator's wife diagnosed with Alzheimer's may increase the priority of Alzheimer's grants. Here, I hope that in the next few months, the furor Over the Wuhan connection will quiet down, and they will be re funded
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

fusillade762: So a bunch of people are going to die needlessly because Trump is a petty biatch who can't tell conspiracy theories from the truth.


While I totally agree with you, I also believe that is only one small part of a greater problem. I believe that lots of Republicans will very willingly go along with this because the biggest minority groups here being affected are also the biggest threats to the conservative power base.

Lots and lots of people in dense urban areas, who also happen to be disillusioned people of color who are ceasing to be minorities and are coming into power. Grassroots movements to end things such as gerrymandering and are looking to shift the balance of power over that rely upon these key demographics. But now these very same people are vulnerable to a massive pandemic that is killing them off en masse. So why not just delay the cure to rack up the death toll in order to eliminate your "enemies"?

As far fetched as it seems because we wouldn't want to believe that something so repugnant could ever happen here in America, a wholesale slaughter of people in modern times bordering on damn near genocide, just remember that we've done it before...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: Thousands will die needlessly because of this.


The rest of the world is watching the US with horrified fascination. It was nice knowing you.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

orbister: King Something: Thousands will die needlessly because of this.

The rest of the world is watching the US with horrified fascination. It was nice knowing you.


Was it, really?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rcain: Nope. Presidents are effectively above the law and can't be held accountable for their choices while President.


that is a legal opinion.
And one that is due to be challenged

more damage has been done by this rampant asshole than anyone can allow.
anyone american.

dissenters would not be.
 
