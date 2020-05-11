 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Looks like we still get to reset clocks during shutdown after all   (nytimes.com)
    News, Health care, Hygiene, Patient, Family, Washing, basic needs, Health care provider, Hospital  
1252 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 1:59 AM (1 hour ago)



Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*jackoff motion gif*
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did the Whack Panthers/Flu Klux Klan get shooty when someone told them to maintain social distancing?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought we got rid of the clock because it just kept flashing 12:00
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://twitter.com/SharkNewsWires/st​a​tus/1259667002010075136
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was also unclear what hundreds of people were doing in the park at the time, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Was it unclear? Isn't it because Texas is stupid?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: https://twitter.com/SharkNewsWires/st​a​tus/1259667002010075136


I hate to admit it, but that guy giving direction like it's a horror movie made me laugh.  "No, don't go in there!"
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be a long summer, isn't it?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is 'murica. If coronavirus doesn't kill you we still will.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: This is going to be a long summer, isn't it?


I saw today that while the NRA's membership is on a steep decline, a black gun group is seeing it's membership skyrocket.

So yeah. It's going to be a long summer, and a hot one.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My prediction for the last few weeks was May14th. I'm not sure it fits my definition (MAGAts hitting someone/libby/minority) so I guess I have to wait for more details.

The victim doesn't matter. The MAGAt part is.

/so, maybe?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ckin' Texas.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"It was not clear what such a large crowd was doing at the park in Fort Worth during the pandemic, the police said."

Has it EVER been clear what 600 people in a park are doing?

Having been in a few parks myself I'm guessing about 60 of them were smoking pot, another 500 were drinking alcohol, 5 or 6 of them were having sex (not necessarily in one big group or even by themselves although we can't rule either of those out).

And 3 of them were throwing a frisbee around.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NobleHam: It was also unclear what hundreds of people were doing in the park at the time, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
Was it unclear? Isn't it because Texas is stupid?


Knowing the DFW area, it's a sign that "Cheaters" is back in production.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: "It was not clear what such a large crowd was doing at the park in Fort Worth during the pandemic, the police said."

Has it EVER been clear what 600 people in a park are doing?

Having been in a few parks myself I'm guessing about 60 of them were smoking pot, another 500 were drinking alcohol, 5 or 6 of them were having sex (not necessarily in one big group or even by themselves although we can't rule either of those out).

And 3 of them were throwing a frisbee around.


What the HELL is wrong with people? That is disgusting. A frisbee? I'm sorry you had to see that.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
5 Shot in Texas Park Crowded With 600 People, Police Say

WTF. Maybe it's a pissed off doctor or nurse who tried to scared the plague rats into going back home. Farking idiots texans.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: F*ckin' Texas.
[Fark user image 600x824]


They moved Yosemite to Texas?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I want to make a crack about "responsible gun owners", but relative to 600 gathered during a pandemic, jury is still out.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. With 600 people crammed into a small park in a state that's categorically refused to recognize the threat COVID-19 presents, having just five of them die, regardless of cause, is almost good news.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Watching the video of everyone running away, I watched for masks.  And I did not see a single one.
 
My Sober Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: A frisbee? I'm sorry you had to see that.


Just be thankful we finally got over hacky sacks.

We did get over those, didn't we?
 
