New Zealand to exit lockdown, allow admittance on party business
    News, New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern  
posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 2:30 AM



thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As a New Zealander I don't feel like this is rushed or untimely. We're doing really well in managing this crisis.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We may have won the battle, but we have not won the war," Ardern told New Zealanders.
"None of us can assume Covid isn't with us."

I wise we had such honesty here.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Zealand, beautiful country, competent adult leadership.

It must be nice.

/sigh
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This also means professional sports can begin - there'll be a local variant of the Super Rugby competition starting on June 13th.

ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American expat living here.

One of the amazing things i noticed about NZ's response to all this is the consistent messaging from the government.

"We're a team of 5 million" is often used. also this:

ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bought that magnet when i visited Weta Workshop, subby.

gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thisispete: As a New Zealander I don't feel like this is rushed or untimely. We're doing really well in managing this crisis.


I've been very happy and relieved so far and am full of praise for our governance.. hoping so much it keeps up.

If this had got out in the main areas of South Auckland or something it could have been so bad.. people around the world seem to think NZ was somehow not at risk but fark we were.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thisispete: As a New Zealander I don't feel like this is rushed or untimely. We're doing really well in managing this crisis.


Yes, you are. And while you do certainly enjoy the advantage of living on an isolated island, you also have excellent leadership, and apparently a not-stupid populace.

The world can learn from you, but it won't, especially a large group of the rhymes-with-"merkins" who are simultaneously showing incredible cowardice, selfishness, and a repulsive defeatism masquerading as brave stoicism.
 
Twizelite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finally able to visit my Grandkids in Christchurch. After so many weeks stuck in my Twizel house I'm actually looking forward to the 3 hour drive, with the added bonus of not having to dodge hordes of tourists on the highway. I'm a bit disappointed that Jacinda won't be chatting to me daily through my television every day.
 
wademh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NotCodger: New Zealand, beautiful country, competent adult leadership.

It must be nice.

/sigh


Female leadership. It seems to be highly correlated with an effective response.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Thanks for leaving us nothing!
Thumbs up Jacinta
 
Bob Down
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Thanks for leaving us nothing!
Thumbs up, Jacinta


Commas. How, do they work
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Thanks for leaving us nothing!
Thumbs up, Jacinta

Commas. How, do they work


wademh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another NZ Herald story today

A woman who tested positive for Covid-19 had been in an Auckland jail for 10 days after refusing to be examined when she arrived from the United States.

The woman in her 20s agreed to be tested when she appeared in court last Friday. She was bailed out after it was confirmed she had been tested but before the result was known.

Corrections told RNZ's Checkpoint that during her time at Auckland Women's Prison, the woman was quarantined and had no contact with other prisoners.

It said staff were required to wear full PPE including eye protection, gloves and masks when dealing with someone suspected or confirmed to have Covid-19. Corrections said the woman had her own exercise area and was provided with a phone in her cell for calls which was sanitised after each use. The cell where she was housed has also since been deep cleaned, the department said.

Corrections could not yet say whether any workers were being tested for the virus.

In a statement to Checkpoint, police said the woman was bailed on strict conditions.

They said they would work with the Ministry of Health to ensure compliance with the self-isolation restrictions in place.rged with failing to comply with a direction of person authorised by a medical officer of health under Section 70 of the Health Act - namely the requirement to undergo a medical examination.
 
yms
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had an alert level 2 earlier today. Mind you I did have 7 pints of real ale and some very spicy bibimbap yesterday. All good now though and safe for others to be around me with caution.
 
steerforth [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Kiwis have done brilliantly. Go early, go hard, go Jacinda.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.