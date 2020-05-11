 Skip to content
(Heavy)   Kimberlee frees beach. "This is a power trip, it has nothing to do with the virus." Frees beach   (heavy.com) divider line
10
    More: Dumbass, Miami, Kimberlee Falkenstine, Miami Beach police, 33-year-old Miami resident, South Beach, arrest report, Florida, Miami Herald  
posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 3:30 AM



Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a twat. I hope she spends the next week in jail till her arraignment just because.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that point, you just arrest and arraign. Logic's out the window. I'm just glad her protest was peaceful.

I've nothing against protest. It's the assholes who are surprised when their protest results in an arrest - it's like, "what, were you fuzzy on the concept of 'civil disobedience'? The arrest is part of the protest." She protested, they arrested, no one got beat up, shot, or otherwise harmed. She'll get her say, they'll get their way, and life will go on. Hopefully, she won't get sick.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Face is pretty, need to see her in a bikini before I decide if I'm team Kimberlee.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced "Folkensteen"
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: It's pronounced "Folkensteen"


...snerk. :)
 
MegaLib
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: It's pronounced "Folkensteen"


Well played
 
Snarfle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"During an exchange with the officers, Nelson reveals that Falkenstine is a former law enforcement officer."

Last line of the article.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fusillade762: It's pronounced "Folkensteen"


<< There beach.
>>There jail.
 
gatorhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I thought it said Frankenstein but I been drinking Bourbon.

/ Slash
// Double Slash
/// zzzzzzzzzzzzzzx
 
powhound
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trik: Face is pretty, need to see her in a bikini before I decide if I'm team Kimberlee.


"I'd"
Get in line mister.
 
