(CNN)   The Ahmaud Arbery murder is so crooked that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wants DOJ to investigate the 2 DAs who decided to clear the murder crew   (cnn.com) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Yeah, good luck getting the Trump/Barr DOJ to run an investigation which results in any conclusion other than "the cops who wanted to sweep the case under the rug did nothing wrong"
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

King Something: Yeah, good luck getting the Trump/Barr DOJ to run an investigation which results in any conclusion other than "the cops who wanted to sweep the case under the rug did nothing wrong"


Yeah the only reason to bring in Barr's DOJ is if GBI farked up, didn't really mean to arrest the shooters, and needs help making it all go away.
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Best case scenario is for these pricks to decline to charge on the state and federal level.  Then, we can hire new folks in November to do justice as it should be.  Arbery should not be dead.  The two perps and the DA who tried to get them off should be locked up with no bond while awaiting trial.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow, that is one tight good old boy network.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's just see how this works out
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
/Probably not the best defense...
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember people, they watched that video and said "yup, no crime there " and concluded that no charges need to be brought.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even the mouth breathers over at Freeperville overwhelmingly think the vigilantes should hang for this.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Here's a surprise:  looks like the DA who didn't think there was a case is also a zealous prosecutor of "voter fraud"

https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​20/05/ahmaud-arbery-george-barnhill-ol​ivia-pearson.html
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

King Something: Yeah, good luck getting the Trump/Barr DOJ to run an investigation which results in any conclusion other than "the cops who wanted to sweep the case under the rug did nothing wrong"


Is that actually their jurisdiction at this point?  I'm just asking questions.
 
Sgt Otter [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Even the mouth breathers over at Freeperville overwhelmingly think the vigilantes should hang for this.


AskAConservative over on Reddit is going All In on "he was secretly doing....something!"

hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
THIS DOJ?

Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's those wholesome Southern values!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: It's those wholesome Southern values!


Combined with a racist president.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: dodecahedron: Even the mouth breathers over at Freeperville overwhelmingly think the vigilantes should hang for this.

AskAConservative over on Reddit is going All In on "he was secretly doing....something!"

Just... wow.
 
Wyalt Derp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: dodecahedron: Even the mouth breathers over at Freeperville overwhelmingly think the vigilantes should hang for this.

AskAConservative over on Reddit is going All In on "he was secretly doing....something!"

I'd rather be tired than dead.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Cops protect their own. Always have, always will.

/put all these redneck mothers up against the wall.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, federal charges carry some serious teeth.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Goes all the way to the top.

/The 'top' will be a presidential pardon
//Maybe a medal.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

croesius: Cops protect their own. Always have, always will.

/put all these redneck mothers up against the wall.


Give them a running start, then shoot them in the back with a .50 cal sniper rifle.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: Well, federal charges carry some serious teeth.


Federal charges will see the shooter pardoned and given the Medal of Freedom.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We cannot trust Barr's DoJ to follow the law.  Barr has made that perfectly.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Difficulty Trump/Barr DOJ
 
gremlin79 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: croesius: Cops protect their own. Always have, always will.

/put all these redneck mothers up against the wall.

Give them a running start, then shoot them in the back with a .50 cal sniper rifle.


That's a little messy.  Can we use bullets instead?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

King Something: Yeah, good luck getting the Trump/Barr DOJ to run an investigation which results in any conclusion other than "the cops who wanted to sweep the case under the rug did nothing wrong"


There's a lot of money at stake here.  Atlanta has film, entertainment, sports, and other things happening with a lot of outside investment.  They were already taking flak for their social Talibanism.  If these guys don't get made an example of, that's another nail in the coffin.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site," it said. "He did not cause any damage to the property."

I don't think that matters.  He was clearly felonious via race alone.  That was his only crime.  Being born.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

It's OK, they got video.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh, I'm sure Barr will get right on that.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

That's a cute way to try to stop justice from being done to the people who were the ones who actually lynched people back in the day.

You can get justice in more than one way. It's up to the system to decide which way the people have to go after it.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Given the information from the article, were the 2 people right to recuse themselves? Honest question, I have little knowledge about legal matters such as this.
 
rightClick
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: Chris Ween: Well, federal charges carry some serious teeth.

Federal charges will see the shooter pardoned and given the Medal of Freedom.


and a party at Limbaugh's house of Oxy.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Two people who fit the Trump voter demographic kill a minority and likely Dem voter...yeah, Barr is just going to get their neck sizes to fit their Medals of Freedom. There won't be a damn thing said to condemn them from this President and that's a feature to Trump voters, not a bug.

The sad part is that this person was murdered in cold blood, and had there not been outright video evidence then everything would have been forgotten or cast aside.  Even with video evidence, you got the Trump humpers doing everything on their power to justify two rednecks killing an unarmed black guy.  The amount of railing that Faux News carried on about Jussie Smollett making up hate crime claims had them asking for everyone's head involved-and no one died.  These crooked farks did everything to cover this up and you got a big fat 'meh' out of it.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is an echo of the Zimmerman/Martin confrontations. I watched the entire Zimmerman trial and I'll probably watch this trial, too, even though I expect it to be a re-run.
 
fireclown [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'mOKWithThis.gif
 
links136
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: dodecahedron: Even the mouth breathers over at Freeperville overwhelmingly think the vigilantes should hang for this.

AskAConservative over on Reddit is going All In on "he was secretly doing....something!"

[Fark user image 425x56]


Why that could have been mebeing charged with murder right now!
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Did we reach the part where the kid is defamed by stalwart racists in defense of the Cletus family?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

rudemix: Did we reach the part where the kid is defamed by stalwart racists in defense of the Cletus family?


Yep. They're on it.
 
The Drawing Board
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: Given the information from the article, were the 2 people right to recuse themselves? Honest question, I have little knowledge about legal matters such as this.


IANAL, but it sounded like DA 1 recused straight up and DA 2 recused after some farkery
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

433: King Something: Yeah, good luck getting the Trump/Barr DOJ to run an investigation which results in any conclusion other than "the cops who wanted to sweep the case under the rug did nothing wrong"

Is that actually their jurisdiction at this point?  I'm just asking questions.


IANAL but can't the DOJ investigate Civil Rights violations anywhere?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Y'all know how this works, boys.  This is Cover yer A$$ 101.  Now, we gonna declare an investigation.  You scream injustice and Second Amendment, right?  You guys screwed the pooch pretty badly here so we'll bring charges but the DA will find you an out.  You'll never do a day in jail and this will blow over.  But in the mean time, you scream innocent and let the good ol' boys back you up.  We'll tell the press we're fighting for justice.  The DA got a good one for this here:  "Cause of the CoronaVirus we couldn't get no witness statements and these boys deserve a quick 'n speedy justice"  Heh?  Heh?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "Ahmaud did not take anything from the construction site," it said. "He did not cause any damage to the property."

I don't think that matters.  He was clearly felonious via race alone.  That was his only crime.  Being born.


For like 95% or so of conservatives being born Black is no longer a crime as long as you are conservative and don't throw out the race card over things like this murder.

Isn't Clarence Thomas even allowed to be married to a White woman?
 
