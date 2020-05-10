 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Coronavirus meat shortages could last through the summer, as processors of coronavirus meat struggle to reopen at full capacity   (nypost.com) divider line
    Misc, Beef, Meat, Buffet, Meat lovers, Industrial agriculture, Pork, Smrgsbord, Steak  
cretinbob
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
33 minutes ago  
I thought supreme leader ordered them open, therefor they should already be at full capacity with no shortages.
 
LaChanz
30 minutes ago  
Luck for me then that I have at least 3 local butchers within a 20 mile radius of me.
 
powhound
29 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I thought supreme leader ordered them open, therefor they should already be at full capacity with no shortages.


That was my impression also!

And.....
The anti mask open it all up protestors with fake weapons ain't gonna take a meat shortage well. It's like their identity... gonna be a lot of clock resets.
 
derpes_simplex
25 minutes ago  
Coronavirus Meat Shortage is the name my Anthrax/Hedwig & the Angry Inch crossover band
 
darth sunshine
21 minutes ago  

LaChanz: Luck for me then that I have at least 3 local butchers within a 20 mile radius of me.


and that's all that matters right?
 
whither_apophis
17 minutes ago  
Oh noez, we might hafta eat less than a pound a beef a day!  The horrors
 
MegaLib
14 minutes ago  
Maybe this will slow climate change.
 
Birnone
14 minutes ago  
"Chicken is becoming impossible for us, because it requires more complex processing than beef and pork," said Lopez

Create a new line of unprocessed chicken and sell that. I'd call it "Go Pluck Yourself Chicken".
 
Shaggy_C
9 minutes ago  
Good. Maybe this means a few more people will realise they don't need animal flesh to sustain themselves and we can begin as society weaning ourselves from the disgusting animal slaughter industry once and for all.

MegaLib: Maybe this will slow climate change.


Meat should be a luxury that is eaten sparingly (if at all) if we're going to stand a chance against climate change. 

I personally find the animal cruelty argument more compelling.
 
AuntNotAnt
3 minutes ago  
Learn to eat long pork.  We all will soon.
 
