(Washington Post)   "We were all thinking this is a disease that kills old people, not kids"   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, Myocardial infarction, Inflammation, Blood, Hypertension, Stroke, Atherosclerosis, Infection  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This thing is going to kill us all.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It was, until it wasn't
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: This thing is going to kill us all.


It really is turning into the goddamn Andromeda Strain.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I feel fine! I want to take a walk!
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I never thought it wouldn't kill kids though I was hoping it wouldn't. Looks like it does after they seemingly recover some. I still can't get over how many people are still saying "It's no worse than the flu!" not taking social distancing seriously and not wearing masks.

Hold onto your arses, it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: This thing is going to kill us all.


It's going to kill a very small fraction of us. Which will be incredibly tragic and we don't have any way of predicting exactly who it will kill right now (well, aside from the people in retirement homes, they're totally screwed). But it certainly won't kill all or even most of us. We just don't know that it won't kill *us*.

\or, you know, the people that help make *us*, *us*
\\which sucks
\\\like this timeline
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
80,574
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"


Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

a far candle: GardenWeasel: This thing is going to kill us all.

It's going to kill a very small fraction of us. Which will be incredibly tragic and we don't have any way of predicting exactly who it will kill right now (well, aside from the people in retirement homes, they're totally screwed). But it certainly won't kill all or even most of us. We just don't know that it won't kill *us*.

\or, you know, the people that help make *us*, *us*
\\which sucks
\\\like this timeline


Oh...that's a wonderful sentiment.
Think about that while you're on a ventlator. So Tragic. So OCD.
And your last thought will be "OMG OMG OMG SHE DIDN"T TOUCH THE LIGHT SWITCH TWICE AND I COULDN"T LICK IT"
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"

Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!


The Ironic thing here. is that AID/HIV research on developing retrovirus drugs might be the only weapon we have to prevent massive world wide deaths. The quick PCR tests...and basic science of drugs dealing with retrovirus. (which the CV is related not the same tho)...That basic research and drug families and research tech developed for HIV are in place and ready to fight the CV19 ... so it's
a big head start there.
Even the quick 'swab' tests are based on HIV swab tests. And wouldn't exist without that need to protect the blood supply from HIV.
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
EMT checking in.

2 weeks ago we had to transport a 2 week old baby who tested positive. Mom tested positive during pregnancy in her third trimester with the kid and it was passed on.

And that's only one of many depressing as fark stories with this fake, hoax, deep state, not real virus.   fark this entire depressing timeline
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: 80,574


How long till we hit 100,000?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: King Something: 80,574

How long till we hit 100,000?


*very conservatively* the end of the month. More likely before that.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

optikeye: a far candle: GardenWeasel: This thing is going to kill us all.

It's going to kill a very small fraction of us. Which will be incredibly tragic and we don't have any way of predicting exactly who it will kill right now (well, aside from the people in retirement homes, they're totally screwed). But it certainly won't kill all or even most of us. We just don't know that it won't kill *us*.

\or, you know, the people that help make *us*, *us*
\\which sucks
\\\like this timeline

Oh...that's a wonderful sentiment.
Think about that while you're on a ventlator. So Tragic. So OCD.
And your last thought will be "OMG OMG OMG SHE DIDN"T TOUCH THE LIGHT SWITCH TWICE AND I COULDN"T LICK IT"


Goddamn dude, WTF are you smoking? You've said a lot of stupid shiat in the past, but this is just incoherent.
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

styckx: EMT checking in.

2 weeks ago we had to transport a 2 week old baby who tested positive. Mom tested positive during pregnancy in her third trimester with the kid and it was passed on.

And that's only one of many depressing as fark stories with this fake, hoax, deep state, not real virus.   fark this entire depressing timeline


Hang in there man, we need you.

/And thank you.
 
Cormee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 And all because bill gates had sex with a 5g transmitter
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"


Exactly. Been saying this for weeks - it's amazing how quickly folks turn a blind eye to something that affects a specific demographic, especially if they're not part of it. For HIV, it was easy for most folks to not only turn a blind eye to it, but actually demonize the demographic that first contracted it.

Same thing happened with COVID-19, right down to the "boomer remover" bullshiat that happily dismissed the deaths of vulnerable seniors as somehow beneficial because it removed Boomers from the social & economic concerns of later generations.

And, as with HIV, once "good people" (folks outside the demonized demographic) started suffering its effects, well, suddenly it was a whole different story. It's why I'm glad to see the halls of power are crawling with coronavirus, and that young protesting MAGA-lovers are somehow not immune to it, and that the rich may die just as easily as the poor when COVID comes a'callin'.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"

Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!

The Ironic thing here. is that AID/HIV research on developing retrovirus drugs might be the only weapon we have to prevent massive world wide deaths. The quick PCR tests...and basic science of drugs dealing with retrovirus. (which the CV is related not the same tho)...That basic research and drug families and research tech developed for HIV are in place and ready to fight the CV19 ... so it's
a big head start there.
Even the quick 'swab' tests are based on HIV swab tests. And wouldn't exist without that need to protect the blood supply from HIV.


Thing is Aids wouldnt exist if some backwater peasant in the congo didnt eat monkey meat to begin with. Ebola and covid wouldnt exist if it wasnt for those idiots eating bats.

Humans need to stop farking with animals full of diseases, thats how 80%+ of viruses start.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: optikeye: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"

Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!

The Ironic thing here. is that AID/HIV research on developing retrovirus drugs might be the only weapon we have to prevent massive world wide deaths. The quick PCR tests...and basic science of drugs dealing with retrovirus. (which the CV is related not the same tho)...That basic research and drug families and research tech developed for HIV are in place and ready to fight the CV19 ... so it's
a big head start there.
Even the quick 'swab' tests are based on HIV swab tests. And wouldn't exist without that need to protect the blood supply from HIV.

Thing is Aids wouldnt exist if some backwater peasant in the congo didnt eat monkey meat to begin with. Ebola and covid wouldnt exist if it wasnt for those idiots eating bats.

Humans need to stop farking with animals full of diseases, thats how 80%+ of viruses start.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I never thought it wouldn't kill kids though I was hoping it wouldn't. Looks like it does after they seemingly recover some. I still can't get over how many people are still saying "It's no worse than the flu!" not taking social distancing seriously and not wearing masks.

Hold onto your arses, it's going to get a lot worse before it gets better.


Yes. Been saying that for weeks, too, as it's continued to get a lot worse. For the survivors, weeks or months to recover. For some, long-term, possibly permanent organ damage.

As a population, far too many of us have behaved recklessly, armored with misinformation & belligerent ignorance characteristic of American anti-intellectualism, and the results continue to pile up. The worst part is that the Trump administration's apparent plan to deal with this is to simply not deal with it - to let the chips fall where they may.

It's not just the fraction of us that will die who will suffer, but the much larger fraction of us that will deal with months of recovery & long-term damage as well. Much of this could've been avoided had the Trump administration taken even the most basic goddamned steps that other countries took to impede the virus, and all of this needs to be laid at Trump's feet every goddamned day as a reminder of his complete and utter failure.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: lolmao500: optikeye: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"

Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!

The Ironic thing here. is that AID/HIV research on developing retrovirus drugs might be the only weapon we have to prevent massive world wide deaths. The quick PCR tests...and basic science of drugs dealing with retrovirus. (which the CV is related not the same tho)...That basic research and drug families and research tech developed for HIV are in place and ready to fight the CV19 ... so it's
a big head start there.
Even the quick 'swab' tests are based on HIV swab tests. And wouldn't exist without that need to protect the blood supply from HIV.

Thing is Aids wouldnt exist if some backwater peasant in the congo didnt eat monkey meat to begin with. Ebola and covid wouldnt exist if it wasnt for those idiots eating bats.

Humans need to stop farking with animals full of diseases, thats how 80%+ of viruses start.

[Fark user image image 425x285]


Yep, that was the post that prompted me to drop it on my Very Special People list.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Smirky the Wonder Chimp: King Something: 80,574

How long till we hit 100,000?

*very conservatively* the end of the month. More likely before that.


Godfarkingdammit.
 
links136
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bach wrote a huge amount of music 300 years ago in all kinds of formats, solo, quartet, Concerto, choir among all kids of instruments.  Some are especially famous such as 'Air' or even some of his solo organ work.

In those days blank paper was hard to come by, nevermind blank score sheets.  So writing music wasn't nearly as easy as it is now, I mean I can bring up musescore and write endless scores until I bleed to death.

By the 1720s he wrote a bunch of solo violin Sonatas/partitas which just means unaccompanied and played instruments instead of voice.  Point being he basically threw them in a pile of archives and essentially forgot about them.

For almost a century those pieces of paper sat there collecting dust likely with some relative holding onto them.  At any point during this time if they caught on fire, then that would be it.  During the beginning of the 1800s someone who had a major European music publishing company happened to come across them.  After looking at them he thought, you know these look pretty farking awesome and I bet they would sound farking awesome so I'm going to print some copies of these, that way they can get out there and instead of reading Bach's scribbling, you read printed notation.

Then some composer of the time names Felix Mendelssohn who was also German came across these pieces of paper and went, man these pieces of paper look farking awesome, I should start playing this awesome shiat so people can see just how farking awesome it is.

And so he did, and as he did, people heard it and looked at each other and said shiat dawg, we need more of this Bach shiat, and so began some sort of Bach revival period as people began to also realize just HOW much music he wrote and just how much they can learn.

One thing that I came apparent for myself is that vibrato wasn't a thing at the time, and none of the music demanded anything about it etc.

Anyways, now a days, if you want to get into any orchestra anywhere, any music school for violin, your gonna have to play one of those sonatas or partita's to prove your good enough to get in.

You know, those pieces of paper that at any point over a century could have been lost to the winds of time if so much as a fire broke out.  That were like a couple pieces of head on his hair in terms of effort and accomplishment.

This is one of them.

Heifetz - BACH Chaconne from Partita No.2 , BWV 1004, in D minor
Youtube MlasM8-9c0E


/Alot of his kids died young
//I don't know why I brought this up
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: This thing is going to kill us all.


Only if you're in that .02% group.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On my hiking forum.  One guy is essentially blogging from a nursing home.  The nursing home was late to the party with preventive measures, but now is caught up with solid PPE,, distancing procedures, visitation lockdown, etc.  Overall, the home lose 44ish residents and one medical worker.  The guy's family has caught it, and he's caught it and recovered.  He's lost a lot of friends, the caretakers are working extra hard cleaning, his family has suffered.

So, of course some clown comments "Your experience proves that it's not a death sentence, and I should be able to get back on the trail and hike..."  conveniently ignoring the 45 dead, the emotional cost, the financial cost presented in the blog.

It's like people put blinders on before they read.  The parts that don't interest them, or go against their world view, they just discard.  It's like they close their eyes for the sad.scary parts of a movie, then bravely pronounce, "that wasn't at all scary."
 
dragonchild
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We were all thinking

No, you weren't.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: On my hiking forum.  One guy is essentially blogging from a nursing home.  The nursing home was late to the party with preventive measures, but now is caught up with solid PPE,, distancing procedures, visitation lockdown, etc.  Overall, the home lose 44ish residents and one medical worker.  The guy's family has caught it, and he's caught it and recovered.  He's lost a lot of friends, the caretakers are working extra hard cleaning, his family has suffered.

So, of course some clown comments "Your experience proves that it's not a death sentence, and I should be able to get back on the trail and hike..."  conveniently ignoring the 45 dead, the emotional cost, the financial cost presented in the blog.

It's like people put blinders on before they read.  The parts that don't interest them, or go against their world view, they just discard.  It's like they close their eyes for the sad.scary parts of a movie, then bravely pronounce, "that wasn't at all scary."


cool story bro, now can I please get back to hiking?
 
NobleHam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, that was a scary read. Apparently the virus might kill me in any number of ways, and any weirdness I feel may be the virus. Really needs a warning tag for hypochondriacs.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't you think that a disease wouldn't kill kids? Children and old folks are the first hit, and hit the hardest by exactly these sorts of diseases. Children don't have the bodily resources of teens and adults, and old folks' immune systems are starting to break down and again, have less bodily resources to throw as a response. I mean, it would be cool if children had hyper-healing powerz that speedily killed any disease, but that ain't the way it works.

Wear a Gottverdammt mask.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Well, that was a scary read. Apparently the virus might kill me in any number of ways, and any weirdness I feel may be the virus. Really needs a warning tag for hypochondriacs.


This is the kind of trash journalism that is completely irresponsible.  As irresponsible as telling people to drink household cleaners or inject the UV.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

links136: Bach wrote a huge amount of music 300 years ago in all kinds of formats, solo, quartet, Concerto, choir among all kids of instruments.  Some are especially famous such as 'Air' or even some of his solo organ work.

In those days blank paper was hard to come by, nevermind blank score sheets.  So writing music wasn't nearly as easy as it is now, I mean I can bring up musescore and write endless scores until I bleed to death.

By the 1720s he wrote a bunch of solo violin Sonatas/partitas which just means unaccompanied and played instruments instead of voice.  Point being he basically threw them in a pile of archives and essentially forgot about them.

For almost a century those pieces of paper sat there collecting dust likely with some relative holding onto them.  At any point during this time if they caught on fire, then that would be it.  During the beginning of the 1800s someone who had a major European music publishing company happened to come across them.  After looking at them he thought, you know these look pretty farking awesome and I bet they would sound farking awesome so I'm going to print some copies of these, that way they can get out there and instead of reading Bach's scribbling, you read printed notation.

Then some composer of the time names Felix Mendelssohn who was also German came across these pieces of paper and went, man these pieces of paper look farking awesome, I should start playing this awesome shiat so people can see just how farking awesome it is.

And so he did, and as he did, people heard it and looked at each other and said shiat dawg, we need more of this Bach shiat, and so began some sort of Bach revival period as people began to also realize just HOW much music he wrote and just how much they can learn.

One thing that I came apparent for myself is that vibrato wasn't a thing at the time, and none of the music demanded anything about it etc.

Anyways, now a days, if you want to get into any orchestra anywhere, any music school for violin, your gonna have to play one of those sonatas or partita's to prove your good enough to get in.

You know, those pieces of paper that at any point over a century could have been lost to the winds of time if so much as a fire broke out.  That were like a couple pieces of head on his hair in terms of effort and accomplishment.

This is one of them.

[YouTube video: Heifetz - BACH Chaconne from Partita No.2 , BWV 1004, in D minor]

/Alot of his kids died young
//I don't know why I brought this up


Get yourself the Harmonia Mundi recording of Isabelle Faust.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: optikeye: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: optikeye: You really need to examine your humanity if you think that way at ANY point of a pandemic

"Oh AIDS...it just kills Gay People...so we're good here right?"

Republicans: AIDS just didn't kill fast enough, har har!

The Ironic thing here. is that AID/HIV research on developing retrovirus drugs might be the only weapon we have to prevent massive world wide deaths. The quick PCR tests...and basic science of drugs dealing with retrovirus. (which the CV is related not the same tho)...That basic research and drug families and research tech developed for HIV are in place and ready to fight the CV19 ... so it's
a big head start there.
Even the quick 'swab' tests are based on HIV swab tests. And wouldn't exist without that need to protect the blood supply from HIV.

Thing is Aids wouldnt exist if some backwater peasant in the congo didnt eat monkey meat to begin with. Ebola and covid wouldnt exist if it wasnt for those idiots eating bats.

Humans need to stop farking with animals full of diseases, thats how 80%+ of viruses start.


You ain't too bright, is ya son?
 
