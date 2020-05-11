 Skip to content
(Vox)   Photos from the US's hunger crisis   (vox.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know everyone's sick of "this time he's done for" pronouncements, but these are the pics that will sink Trump

The difference this time is that the images aren't going to go away. They're not going to be overtaken or submerged by a new round of BS from Trump. The pics are going to be continuous, and they're going to be local - everyone will see them in their home town, and it will be them or their families and friends in the queues.

They are going to be constant reminders of Trump/GOP incompetence and indifference.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

In a larger sense this has exposed the rot at the root of our current system.  I dearly hope people remember this shiat when this is over.  There needs to be systemic change.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Have to think it's inevitable as long as Democrats get Senate as well as presidency.

Pressing need should see a total revolution in health care - take best bits of other first world countries.

Unemployment benefits and New Deal style public works programs

Self interest will lead to voting reform - get rid of gerrymandering, allow postal voting, set up non-partisan bodies tasked to make voting as easy as possible (election day a public holiday, everyone who votes gets a lottery ticket etc)

Beef up the IRS and task them with auditing the rich and powerful.

If they're really brave, wipe out the whole of the tax code, eliminate all deductions apart from real business expenses, and set progressive bands that compensate for loss of deductions such as mortgage payments (so that the middle class will accept)
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

You know things are bad when people start throwing away perfectly good white women...
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size

At least this one found a new forever home.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Like shanty towns that sprung up in the Depression were called Hoovervilles, these should be called Trump Markets.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Yep, he would have to rig things so obviously that he couldn't get away with it.  Every one of those pictures show people who will walk through fire to vote against Trump.
 
