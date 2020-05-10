 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Lifehacker)   That $2,000 a month stimulus plan? Yeah, about that   (twocents.lifehacker.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Unemployment, United States, Economics, monthly payment, Economy, Debt, Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, United States Senate  
•       •       •

358 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 May 2020 at 12:20 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's no way the GOP goes for this.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: There's no way the GOP goes for this.


Unless the .1% get an even larger tax cut and rollbacks on every anti corruption and environmental regulation.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: There's no way the GOP goes for this.


Well not with that attitude they won't.

GOP doesn't like it when you start doing two things.

Make the pain personal.

Make that pain seem imminently personal.

Right now they've got the mob at the wrong places, blaming the wrong people. The mob needs to be outside their personal houses and offices coughing on their stuff and making life beyond uncomfortable. In many ways this is a failure of the democrats to not get ahead of the narrative.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Forget it . People are not corporations, too, my friend.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You mean like those communist Canadians are doing? Perish the thought.

But a quick cut to capital gains might be in order
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You mean like those communist Canadians are doing? Perish the thought.

But a quick cut to capital gains might be in order


Well, yeah. Then it will trickle down to the serfs poors lower class. Wink.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Money printing machine goes bbrrrrrrr....
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The bill, called the Monthly Economic Crisis Support Act, was introduced by Senators Kamala Harris (CA), Bernie Sanders (VA) and Ed Markey (MA).

How am I supposed to believe anything in that article if they can't even get Bernie's state right?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.