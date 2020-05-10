 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   What better gift on Mother's Day than the gift of the warm embrace of Jesus Christ in the afterlife?   (twitter.com) divider line
16
    More: Sick, shot  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 9:20 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1/3 to 1/2 of those people in there will be dead within a month.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: 1/3 to 1/2 of those people in there will be dead within a month.


I'm less concerned about them than the 5-6 others they'll infect along the way
 
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: Jake Havechek: 1/3 to 1/2 of those people in there will be dead within a month.

I'm less concerned about them than the 5-6 others they'll infect along the way


And this being Castle Rock, these idiots are going to report to their half staff offices in Denver tomorrow and of course not social distance as well and then...
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the very least, this should make 'em sweat
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
St. Covid, the Destroyer, Orphan Forge: "I feel like a buffet. Where to go? Ooo Castle Rock IT IS!"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a single person is wearing a mask.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"People are piling into (retailers). So right now, I don't really see the difference. And we're human... I know a lot of things are ran by fear. I don't have that fear."

Gosh, there's a car headed right for me, but I'm not afraid. I think I'll just stand right where I am.
 
The Bunyip [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Naido: At the very least, this should make 'em sweat


Fark user imageView Full Size


/  It's your world and I'm just a squirrel
// Tryin' to get a nut
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Not a single person is wearing a mask.


The dude open carrying at the end was. So there is that, I guess.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
People that believe in Jesus are like people that believe in the Easter bunny.

Adults.
F¿©ked in the head.

Driving cars, voting, making babies.
Pretty messed up.

The6 really don't mind killing people.
 
my_links_never_get_greenlighted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Looks like the restaurant in Pigeon Forge I ate at last night and the one Friday night.
Face it, people are over this lock down stay home BS
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Feel bad for the people that have to work this virus exchange party.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: Looks like the restaurant in Pigeon Forge I ate at last night and the one Friday night.


Sure you did. Just like all your claims.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: 1/3 to 1/2 of those people in there will be dead within a month.


Seriously 33-50 percent lethal. Some of you guys need to step away from this site. Everyday y'all make this shiat scare yourselves more and more. 1 percent was bad enough but this site has turned into everyone who gets COVID will die. It's spring find some fresh air (responsibly) and turn off the fear porn.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

my_links_never_get_greenlighted: Looks like the restaurant in Pigeon Forge I ate at last night and the one Friday night.
Face it, people are over this lock down stay home BS


Is your Will up to date?  You're not going to stick your family with your funeral expenses, are you?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.