(The Atlantic)   Brazil could be the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic. Brazilians could die from the virus   (theatlantic.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fascist leaders are just not good with real threats.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
All of South America is emerging from the "phoney war" period in which rates of infection and death were low. I have been watching several sites closely and Brazil, Russia and Mexico are next for the chop, I think Brazil and Mexico are already passing Canada which resolutely refuses to go down except on the FT Coronavirus chart which is logarhymic rather than linear and thus shows flatenning and decline much better.

Yes, the President of Brazil is one of several authoritarian bullshiaters who deserve the title "the Trump of ... Brazil in this case". Putin is starting to look nearly as bad as his Loyal Feudal Serf, Donald the Grated Cheese Head.

I'm really sorry to see Mexico go to the bad side of Trumpery so fast, but we may always have Puerto Rico, which is still doing rather well despite having a Shiat Head for President. What I want to know is how some countries have not only managed to stay low on the chart but also flat-line at very low levels. There must be a reason Vietnam and Cambodia are doin so well, not to mention Australia and New Zealand (but not necessarily the same reasons).  India and Indonesia look set to become the high climbers next, while the USA remains resolutely and tenaciously Trumped to Death.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's a lot of Brazilians.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Have you noticed that the more Trump shiat-talks a country, the better it is doing generally, especially on confronting the global pandemic?  Praise from Orange Caesar looks like becoming the new Mafia Kiss of Death. Being despised and ignored by Cheetolini makes your country safer, healthier, wiser and longer of life.

Trump truely has the King Midas Touch of Death. No food or water for King Midas. Everything turns to the Devil's Toxic Gold Painted Gimcrackery.
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

HugeMistake: Fascist leaders are just not good with real threats.


Yep.

Bolsonaro, Trump, Putin. All crapping the bed long and hard with this one.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Situations surrounding the virus are getting hairier and hairier.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good Lord. So many...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image 307x350]


I will probably go to Hell for laughing at this meme but that is funny.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How many is a Brazilian agin ??
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazil? That's nuts.
 
GiantPeon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam Malone: Brazil? That's nuts.


BOOOOOOOOOOOO (but i LOLed unfortunately)
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Australia is doing well because we have a sea border already well policed, we closed down hard and early, we don't have as many insane anti science nutters trying to infect themselves and others because stigginit (they do exist though), and a large, sparsely populated nation with a few big cities separated by hundreds of kilometres of hinterland and desert has helped stop the spread.

The fact that Australians have tolerated the pubs and clubs shut down for so long is a miracle in itself.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're up to their own game. Suffer those flavellas at your own costs.
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: [Fark user image image 307x350]


JESUS KUNG FU
Youtube h9H2ks33Tzw
 
stuartp9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
See if you can guess which one of these numbers is Brazil..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Some Leaders do consider their population as a asset even if they are leading a dictatorship so they try to make them happy so they don't rebel and dead workers wont make you richer or more powerful.

Jair just did the same calculus as trump , virus kills more blacks and old people are a drag on the economy because they need money to live and don't contribute work.

Don't elect socio/psychopaths yo.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Situations surrounding the virus are getting hairier and hairier.


No wonder Trump has done nothing. Anything involving hair is a complete mystery to him.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Russia is in incredibly bad shape with the virus. They're keeping a lid on it, but they're getting ravaged.
 
BorisSimon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: That's a lot of Brazilians.


Brazilians and brazilians of Brazilians
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

As long as they can still get alcohol from stores or brew their own hooch they should be fine, but if that gets cut off the collective hangover from suddenly stopping would likely kill most of the population.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The oil war with the Saudis while the price of crude going into the negatives isn't helping. They need money to grease most of the palms that keep that place going. You can't just rely on the fear of spontaneous defenestration to keep everybody in line.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What about southern Brazil? You know that area on the Argentina border, where the people still celebrate Hitler's birthday?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When street gangs take public health more seriously than your leader does, your country is in a truly serious situation.

Pray for Brazil.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Putin keeping power is his primary goal.

Putin making money is his secondary.

I'm sure he'd prefer no virus to some virus. I'm not sure he'd prefer sacrificing the cash of him as his fellow wealthy to save lives, unless his number 1 goal was on the line. That's assuming the people supporting him is more important than the support of the oligarchy.

I'll admit to not being in the Russian inner circle of politics though, so I could be misreading the situation.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Australia did well because they only allowed groups of 2 and restricted domestic travel. 2 things that a number of people wouldn't follow in the US or possibly other countries.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: What about southern Brazil? You know that area on the Argentina border, where the people still celebrate Hitler's birthday?


It will hit them hard, and they will not see it coming.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nearly 19000 Brazilians have already died from it.  That's more people than have ever died before!  Ever!
 
gregz18 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Brazil will be second to the US in the number of deaths from coronavirus when this is all said and done.  And it won't be close.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

You bastard! You made me spit out my beer!!!
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Situations surrounding the virus are getting hairier and hairier.




I love to see someone wax poetic.....
 
cefm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
See also: Colorado, Indiana, Arizona, (not you, Kentucky), Missouri, Oklahoma, Georgia, Idaho, South Dakota, (maybe New York sequel), California, etc etc etc

It's all bullshiat until you have real testing, real treatment, real compliance (distancing) and eventually a vaccine.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We know that the word epicenter doesn't mean "most" right? It's a location, right?
 
thesharkman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Price of coffee going to go up now?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Brazilian conservatives have been desperate for some time to clear out "the poors" in a way the Catholic church would approve of. Since sex education and birth control are against doctrine, blind cruel indifference to human suffering is the method of choice.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I fear for the rainforest native tribes. This may end them completely, unless they ironically turn out to be more resistant to it than those of European descent.

brantgoose: Have you noticed that the more Trump shiat-talks a country, the better it is doing generally, especially on confronting the global pandemic?  Praise from Orange Caesar looks like becoming the new Mafia Kiss of Death. Being despised and ignored by Cheetolini makes your country safer, healthier, wiser and longer of life.

Trump truely has the King Midas Touch of Death. No food or water for King Midas. Everything turns to the Devil's Toxic Gold Painted Gimcrackery.

Mierdas Touch.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Considering rivers in much of South America are simply open sewers for the cities located near them I would expect any sort of viral infection to spread like wildfire. Then again, India seems to have a low death rate and those people take pilgrimages to drink from the "holy waters" of Ganges.
 
