 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Good news: Trump's 100,000 ventilators are coming in only a week behind schedule. Better news: We don't need them   (apnews.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting, Federal government of the United States, new ventilators, President Donald Trump, Associated Press, late March, current federal purchasing contracts, Defense Production Act, U.S. manufacturers  
•       •       •

539 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 10:20 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yet


He will sell them all off before the 2nd wave hits and we will be right back where we were in March.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You still might
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No doubt he will just use them to fill those empty cupboards right?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How many of them work properly?
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's exactly why we were flattening the curve. Keep 'em handy.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Turns out you only get a ventilator if they put you onto life support.  Not many people knew that.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Let's focus on the "better news" part of the story. Even if it benefits Trump, I will gladly accept any good news about the impact of the virus. The virus is still horrible and will get even worse because of states opening up too soon, but not running out of ventilators for patients who need them is terrific.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean we might have EXTRA potentially lifesaving devices just sitting around? HERESY!
 
tasteme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok. It's official. He's the king of wind.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Yet

He will sell them all off before the 2nd wave hits and we will be right back where we were in March.


With the right amount of ventilators?
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yet


We're done here.  I'll get the lights.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had extra money saved up- that's why I'm not freaking the fark out right this minute.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yet


Should we set up those field hospitals we didn't use again too?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Tom Lehrer - I got it from Agnes | SUB ITA
Youtube R6qFG0uop9k
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
skeptical cat is skeptical .gif
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


You get a ventilator...
 
Baloo Uriza [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yet


Yeah, next week should be a few days late for round 2.
 
rusty typewriter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
6 or 8 weeks ago doctors realized people on ventilators from covid-19 have about a 100% death rate. So they started going with alternatives that worked out better  the resulted in increasing the survival rate.
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The administration is already starting to act like the pandemic is over.
We're at 80-thousand dead with stay at home orders and social distancing.
Once enough states re-open full bore, we'll double that number in 2 weeks or less.
They'll just get written up as pneumonia deaths.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Supply chain working as it should under Trump's leadership. You know, because of his business acumen.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: GardenWeasel: cretinbob: Yet

He will sell them all off before the 2nd wave hits and we will be right back where we were in March.

With the right amount of ventilators?


Jeebus Saves: cretinbob: Yet

Should we set up those field hospitals we didn't use again too?


Tell ya what sport, how about you take those little pearls of wisdom, print them out, get them notarized, then staple them your driver's license and health insurance cards.  Because surely you're the sort of forthright individual who would never engage in the hypocrisy of using either of those resources in a time of a shortage which you think won't/doesn't exist.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, it was true from the start, the coronavirus shmandemic is just a hoax?
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NotCodger: Let's focus on the "better news" part of the story. Even if it benefits Trump, I will gladly accept any good news about the impact of the virus. The virus is still horrible and will get even worse because of states opening up too soon, but not running out of ventilators for patients who need them is terrific.


Certainly true!  But we shouldn't let having enough of them lull us into complacency.  A ventilator is a last-ditch effort with a fairly poor success rate.  I'd rather see more effort made toward mass testing focused on prevention, or suitable PPE for all essential workers.  This will save more lives.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But all I needed was a knife.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rusty typewriter: 6 or 8 weeks ago doctors realized people on ventilators from covid-19 have about a 100% death rate. So they started going with alternatives that worked out better  the resulted in increasing the survival rate.


Are we already re-writing the last 7 weeks of history? WTF.

No. 6 weeks ago they did not.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now watch Trumpie strut around and take credit.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: The administration is already starting to act like the pandemic is over.
We're at 80-thousand dead with stay at home orders and social distancing.
Once enough states re-open full bore, we'll double that number in 2 weeks or less.
They'll just get written up as pneumonia deaths.


Dead cat bounce effect.

Perhaps, Trump et al are shorting their positions accordingly.
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Turns out you only get a ventilator if they put you onto life support.  Not many people knew that.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Turns out you only get a ventilator if they put you onto life support.  Not many people knew that.


A ventilator is practically synonymous with 'life support'.
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Meat's dream: NotCodger: Let's focus on the "better news" part of the story. Even if it benefits Trump, I will gladly accept any good news about the impact of the virus. The virus is still horrible and will get even worse because of states opening up too soon, but not running out of ventilators for patients who need them is terrific.

Certainly true!  But we shouldn't let having enough of them lull us into complacency.  A ventilator is a last-ditch effort with a fairly poor success rate.  I'd rather see more effort made toward mass testing focused on prevention, or suitable PPE for all essential workers.  This will save more lives.


Agreed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey, they can serve as backups when the ones in use fail.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.