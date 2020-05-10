 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Sheriff believes deputies who took pictures of dead bodies at Kobe Bryant crash site deleted the pics, because they said they did. Also it appears that sharing pics of dead bodies at bars isn't as good at getting you laid as cops thought it would be   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Pleading, Bailiff, Los Angeles County, California, Sheriff, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Plaintiff, Vanessa Bryant, members of the Los Angeles Sheriff  
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I knew a guy for a while who was a homiside detective. He always thought it was a good idea to break out corpse photos at parties.

Glad to not know him anymore, and glad I don't live in his county. However, I'm sure this kind of thing is very widespread.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Any photos of the goat?

Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty Rotten thing to do, really...
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah....

You payin' LA County.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That's a pretty Rotten thing to do, really...


emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question, I'm not sure what recourse Vanessa Bryant can realistically get from this. Taking pictures isn't exactly criminal.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the fark.  This is a behavior I'll never understand.

I've seen some of the most horrific sights a person can see. Some disgusting, some heart wrenching.  I don't talk about details with people outside my line of work. I can't figure out the mindset of someone wanting to possess photos of those scenes, let alone showing them off to people outside the business.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always seemed to work for me.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question,


Da fuq?  Did you forget they're cops? 

Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the deputies allegedly showed the photos in order to "impress a woman at a bar." That ended up exposing the pictures. Someone overheard this encounter, and filed a complaint online with the department.


I can't imagine how he thought that was going to get him laid. But who knows...maybe it did. Far be it from me to kink shame.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a friend in grade school whose dad took pictures for the coroner. He showed them to us once. He was a creepy kid.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dark brew: emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question,

Da fuq?  Did you forget they're cops? 

Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos


I'm not saying departmental sanctions are likely; I'm saying that they're ultimately the best she can hope for.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has no expectation of privacy in public. Does that change if you are dead?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

moos: I knew a guy for a while who was a homiside detective. He always thought it was a good idea to break out corpse photos at parties.

Glad to not know him anymore, and glad I don't live in his county. However, I'm sure this kind of thing is very widespread.


Had a Criminology instructor that would share "Funny Fatals" from his experience-- no photos, more like Darwin Awards stories.  He was a great storyteller, though, much better than most people.  Not even necessarily gratuitous; he was always able to incorporate it into what he was teaching.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emtwo: dark brew: emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question,

Da fuq?  Did you forget they're cops? 

Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos

I'm not saying departmental sanctions are likely; I'm saying that they're ultimately the best she can hope for.


Millionaires with good lawyers can hope for a lot more than that, but if that's what it takes to get the officers punished then it's worth it.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pictures of dead people trigger female sex drive to preserve the species. This is why guys take their girlfriends to horror movies. Furries have seen to many baby seal clubbings.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the cops name Vern?

/you guys wanna see a dead body?
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

dark brew: emtwo: dark brew: emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question,

Da fuq?  Did you forget they're cops? 

Department leadership reportedly told deputies that they would face no discipline if they just deleted the photos

I'm not saying departmental sanctions are likely; I'm saying that they're ultimately the best she can hope for.

Millionaires with good lawyers can hope for a lot more than that, but if that's what it takes to get the officers punished then it's worth it.


IANAL, but I don't see what else she can hope for besides that. And as much as I hate what I'm about to say, the most likely scenario is that she buries LA County in legal fees on the taxpayer dime and doesn't get anything meaningful from it anyway.

That being said, if this is the only avenue for her to pursue recourse (it is) then she should go for it. It's not her fault that this is the way our farked-up system works. It's just depressing.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Blue lives matter but No one else's life matters
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Blue lives matter but No one else's life matters


Actually if you read the fine print, Blue Lives only matter when those Blue Lives are murdering Black Lives. If Blue Lives are doing some bit of actual good - say, enforcing legal orders from a Governor during a pandemic - then Blue Lives become disposable as well.

When people say "blue lives matter," it's not because they support the police. It's because they support the wanton killing of black Americans.
 
stuffy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What kind of sick fark are you? That you get of on pics of dead kids.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
PICS or wait, that's how we got here...
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

moos: I knew a guy for a while who was a homiside detective. He always thought it was a good idea to break out corpse photos at parties.

Glad to not know him anymore, and glad I don't live in his county. However, I'm sure this kind of thing is very widespread.


I used to do some side work for a Sheriff's office in Florida.  They took official video of things like crash scenes, etc. that often had pictures of badly mutilated bodies in them.  I can't speak for other places, but these folks absolutely did not like looking at these gory images.  When they were required to release footage per request of families, lawyers, etc., they had to blur out all of the gore frame by frame.  They paid me to do it because they couldn't stand to look at it.  Luckily I've managed to block all but one of those videos from my memory.  A 16 year old girl, purple and stiff wearing a swimsuit, being pulled from a Suburban she drunkenly plowed into a tree.

That kind of shiat has an effect on you, and different people handle it differently.  One reaction is to go the dark humor / macabre route.  So I can see cops making internal jokes about shiat they see, or perhaps showing each other official photos to get reactions from one another.  But either way, sharing photos of a deceased person is probably one of the scummiest things a person could do.  There's no excuse for taking unofficial photos either.  I had to sign documents swearing that I would not keep or distribute any copies of the work I did.  Only people like Qaddafi and Mussolini deserve to have their last brutal moments shared around.  So yeah, fark the cops who did that.  And while I have a lot of beef with a lot of cops, I doubt that too many of them are like this.  Also, I think these assholes thought they were going to get rich by selling it to a tabloid.
 
joemack621
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CSB: I took a criminal investigation course and our professor put in 30 years with the local police department. He actually caught a serial killer from the area. Anyway, he would show us crime scene photos and bodies from his case files. He threatened that if he caught anyone taking pictures of his slides, he would recommend expulsion.

/Got bonus points for guessing the correct cause of death one day
//Then had to explain to the class what autoerotic asphyxiation means
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Remember when the Florida legislature freaked out over releasing Dale's autopsy photos and passed an emergency bill to stop it?
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pics or it didn't happen.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question, I'm not sure what recourse Vanessa Bryant can realistically get from this. Taking pictures isn't exactly criminal.

"Villanueva said at the time that he ordered those pictures be destroyed."


Destruction of evidence is.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: emtwo: Aside from departmental sanctions against the officers in question, I'm not sure what recourse Vanessa Bryant can realistically get from this. Taking pictures isn't exactly criminal.

"Villanueva said at the time that he ordered those pictures be destroyed."

Destruction of evidence is.


I'm not sure what angle you're trying to push here. Those personal photos weren't evidence.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Any photos of the goat?

[Fark user image image 432x551]


No, LeBron wasn't there.

/set the bait and now we wait
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Remember when the Florida legislature freaked out over releasing Dale's autopsy photos and passed an emergency bill to stop it?


no, but it makes sense with the "sunshine" laws there regarding public records

not sure if it's still the case, but Florida was (is?) pretty open with its records
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

joemack621: CSB: I took a criminal investigation course and our professor put in 30 years with the local police department. He actually caught a serial killer from the area. Anyway, he would show us crime scene photos and bodies from his case files. He threatened that if he caught anyone taking pictures of his slides, he would recommend expulsion.

/Got bonus points for guessing the correct cause of death one day
//Then had to explain to the class what autoerotic asphyxiation means


"I'm just an INXS fan, I swear!"
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've stumbled across sites that cater to those sort of things a time or two over the years. Photos/videos of crime scenes, morgues, accidents, and even beheading and execution videos. Never understood the appeal. There's something seriously wrong with the way your brain is wired if you willingly look at shiat like that.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

medius: HighlanderRPI: Any photos of the goat?

[Fark user image image 432x551]

No, LeBron wasn't there.

/set the bait and now we wait


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This article reminds me of the necrophiliac who broke into the morgue to take pictures of John Lennon's corpse.  I believe that he was convicted, but I can't remember his name and I'm not sure. Google fails me. Does anyone else have a better memory on that topic than me?

Anyway, it seems that there should be some actual consequences for using death images for profit or bar pick up lines.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, so, how damaged do you have to be that you take pictures of dead people, that isn't your job, and you save them?

Skeletons I can kind of understand, since it is the barest of what a human/animal was. And zombie art, is art. Not real. But what gets you off so much to see a mangled corpse? Like, wtf. Go be a mortician, if you enjoy dead people so much, jeez.
 
emtwo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bruscar: Anyway, it seems that there should be some actual consequences for using death images for profit or bar pick up lines.


I'm sure there are consequences for the profit part, but thus far that hasn't happened. Yet.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You mean more than one person was in that crash? That's odd, because based on all the headlines at the time, I was under the impression that only one person died.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1. I hope she sues their dicks off.

2. Whenever someone says "Kobe" I think of beef and that song Stole which contains the line "Flyin' as high as Kobe can" which was darkly amusing before he crashed, and very darkly and only slightly amusing since.

/holy crap that song is bad.
 
wataga123
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It should be allowed, even nasty car crashes, people might slow the fark down then or think twice about doing something stupid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had to take some photos of a helicopter crash in the Army.  The NTSB wasn't going on site so the Army was doing the crash scene investigation and the body recovery.  It was a Coast Guard helicopter in 81.  The ATC, still recovering from the patco strike gave them the wrong heading in a storm and flew them in to a cliff on Molokai.

Never went in to a bar and said "Hey baby. You wanna see a stiffy?" Never in a bar.  A library, an aboratorium, a drive thru, a Radio Shack, and maybe a bar but never a bar.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Had a friend in college whose father was a battalion surgeon during the Vietnam War.   I'm pretty sure his brain was completely screwed up from the war. The one time I stayed at his parent's house the father presented a slide show of burned and bullet-riddled corpses. I never went back.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We all went on Rotten dot com to look at stuff like Ferrari Crash, etc.

Now we're all supposed to pretend like we would never do such things.

You did, and you know it.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Do you think that Sheriff would be interested in buying a bridge?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm old and once, when we had drivers ed class, they had a nice 20 minute film of the consequences of reckless driving, complete with people who had launched through the windshield, mangled bodies in a car that tried to beat a train, etc.  And this class was right before lunch, too.  Later, in my professional career, I was assigned to a long-term project with agencies from my home state, including state cops.  Sure enough, a deck of Polaroids came out recording the aftermath of many whimsical ways to die.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't enjoy the snuff stuff.  I was teaching at a friend's karate school in SF in the 90s, and one of his students was a San Francisco cop.  He brought in photos of a guy who had ended it with a shotgun in his kitchen.  You can never unsee something like that.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I had a friend in grade school whose dad took pictures for the coroner. He showed them to us once. He was a creepy kid.


Was his name Gomez Addams?
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: We all went on Rotten dot com to look at stuff like Ferrari Crash, etc.

Now we're all supposed to pretend like we would never do such things.

You did, and you know it.


Watching an accident video or pictures of crashed cars is not quite the same as looking at pictures of bodies. The peoples that were involved is not what make them interesting, I much prefer it when they survived or better weren't really hurt.
 
