(Click Orlando)   (Florida Man): Oh, you think you're next for potato salad? The Second Ammendment says I'M next for potato salad. (Man at the opposite end of Publix draws his gun): Someone's Second Ammendment potato salad rights may be at risk   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
tickets.riverspirittulsa.comView Full Size

"Leave me out of this!"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Great, drawing down over potato salad.
We are well and truly farked.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would risk my life for some of my mom's potato salad right now.
My mom made the best potato salad ever.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you aren't going to fire it, why pull it out?

/too much TV watching
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll bet the damn potato salad had raisins in it, too.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've seen pro-gunners post this without realizing how bad it makes pro-gunners look.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On the positive side, the people that think they are Rambo are usually the first to die in an actual shooting conflict.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Too bad there wasn't a good guy with a gun standing his ground right next to this ass as soon as that hogleg made an (unnecessary and inappropriate) appearance.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
2A gunhumpers: Keeping life unnecessarily interesting.

JFC, you assholes, can't the rest of us just get coffee or groceries without you f**kers expressing your inadequacy issues?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phrawgh: I've seen pro-gunners post this without realizing how bad it makes pro-gunners look.

[Fark user image 218x231]


You're making it seem like armed theft is a bad thing.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i love potato salad
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: I would risk my life for some of my mom's potato salad right now.
My mom made the best potato salad ever.


Then I, too, would risk my life for your mom's potatoe salad.

Potatoe salad is awesome. If your mom makes the best ever, sign me up. I'll waive liability.

/The "e" was purposeful. Can you imagine Dan Quayle, as VP, running the task force? Lord knows we'd be in a better place.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: RolandTGunner: I would risk my life for some of my mom's potato salad right now.
My mom made the best potato salad ever.

Then I, too, would risk my life for your mom's potatoe salad.

Potatoe salad is awesome. If your mom makes the best ever, sign me up. I'll waive liability.

/The "e" was purposeful. Can you imagine Dan Quayle, as VP, running the task force? Lord knows we'd be in a better place.


Thank you, I appreciate that.
Truly my mom made incredible potato salad.
If mom were still here she'd gladly dish you up a helping and I know you'd enjoy it.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Three Crooked Squirrels: RolandTGunner: I would risk my life for some of my mom's potato salad right now.
My mom made the best potato salad ever.

Then I, too, would risk my life for your mom's potatoe salad.

Potatoe salad is awesome. If your mom makes the best ever, sign me up. I'll waive liability.

/The "e" was purposeful. Can you imagine Dan Quayle, as VP, running the task force? Lord knows we'd be in a better place.

Thank you, I appreciate that.
Truly my mom made incredible potato salad.
If mom were still here she'd gladly dish you up a helping and I know you'd enjoy it.


You gotta get that recipe.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O   Oh thank goodness he had a mask on.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll do it; I'll rob the publix mart!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: O_O   Oh thank goodness he had a mask on.


Came here for this, leaving happily. Mask and gloves? I do loves me a proper, conscientious gun-waving asshole...
 
hogans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Great, drawing down over potato salad.
We are well and truly farked.


You sound like you don't like potato salad.

I've decided I don't like you.  DRAW!
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: I've seen pro-gunners post this without realizing how bad it makes pro-gunners look.

[Fark user image image 218x231]


Some lady came to my house and was trying to sell emergency food.
You should buy emergency food in case something bad happens (paraphrased). Many of your neighbors did
- Nah, I'm good.
But what if there is no more food in the stores?
-I have guns.
But what if there are no animals to hunt?
-I don't see how it matters, I don't know much about hunting. I'd just go take the food all my neighbors bought.  Which ones where they by the way?
You'd rob your neighbors??
-Of course not!
Oh good, I thought-
-I'd shoot them first.  Don't want them taking it back, right?
I....uh....ok bye

/ Not going to shoot my neighbors. I just wanted to make sure she wouldn't come back.
//it worked
 
gkcook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it was the Publix fried chicken he was fighting for, then I would understand.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last potato salad I made was not good. I forgot the onions. Also, I think I might try making the next one with potatoes. I think it might be better with potatoes, yah think?
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an unrelated note, what is it that compels people to add an extra m to 'amendment'?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The second amendment says that the Governmnet shall make no establishment of religion, which means it shall make a total establishment of whatever religion or denominations or sects the citizen favours. Also, the right to bear arms shall be protected in order to secure the defence of citizens where the Government is absent or against tyranny by the Government, so every man, jack, knave and fool has the right to international arms race grade weapons. Furthermore, you have the right to shoot somebody in line for potato salad if they don't let you go first.

Read your Bibles Constitution, pay-pul!

It's all there in purple ink on white paper, clear as the fact that Trump can do anything whatever he pleases, including shooting you for standing ahead of him in line for potato salad or worshipping other gods before HIM.

Clear as day. At the bottom of a smoking coal pit,
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"I know what you're thinking. "Did the deli guy say he was serving Number 5 next or Number 6?" Well, to tell you the truth, in all this excitement I kind of lost track myself."
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Wow.

Publix allowed someone to leave knowingly disappointed?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: cowgirl toffee: O_O   Oh thank goodness he had a mask on.

Came here for this, leaving happily. Mask and gloves? I do loves me a proper, conscientious gun-waving asshole...


Actually...a mask and gloves are potentially, two of a criminal's best friends.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

etoof: On the positive side, the people that think they are Rambo are usually the first to die in an actual shooting conflict.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Second amendment and all that...
 
thesharkman
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Must be some good potato salad
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some lady came to my house and was trying to sell emergency food.


That's a thing?
 
whyRpeoplesostupid
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A second man inside the store was also armed, but he drew out his weapon as protection for his life after hearing about the other armed man inside the store, police said.


Florida reflex
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: On an unrelated note, what is it that compels people to add an extra m to 'amendment'?


Fark user imageView Full Size

It's a tribute to Agamemnon....
The god of M.
 
GodComplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: MythDragon: Some lady came to my house and was trying to sell emergency food.

That's a thing?


Girl scouts aren't going to get their numbers up with just thin mints.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hmmmmm let's see:

clickorlando.comView Full Size


Ah, I see, he's got the Tom Clancy level 1 stater kit:

1. Short- probably buzz-cut
2. Crisp folded bill cap
3. Ray Ban Aviator type sunglasses
4. 40 to 50 extra pounds
 
noitsnot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hmmmmm let's see:

[clickorlando.com image 850x478]

Ah, I see, he's got the Tom Clancy level 1 stater kit:

1. Short- probably buzz-cut
2. Crisp folded bill cap
3. Ray Ban Aviator type sunglasses
4. 40 to 50 extra pounds


#3 prevents painful hatburn
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MythDragon: phrawgh: I've seen pro-gunners post this without realizing how bad it makes pro-gunners look.

[Fark user image image 218x231]

Some lady came to my house and was trying to sell emergency food.
You should buy emergency food in case something bad happens (paraphrased). Many of your neighbors did
- Nah, I'm good.
But what if there is no more food in the stores?
-I have guns.
But what if there are no animals to hunt?
-I don't see how it matters, I don't know much about hunting. I'd just go take the food all my neighbors bought.  Which ones where they by the way?
You'd rob your neighbors??
-Of course not!
Oh good, I thought-
-I'd shoot them first.  Don't want them taking it back, right?
I....uh....ok bye

/ Not going to shoot my neighbors. I just wanted to make sure she wouldn't come back.
//it worked


You should have mentioned how you were a humanitarian and given her a nice smile while she tried to comprehend it.

static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

moulderx1: Pants full of macaroni!!: On an unrelated note, what is it that compels people to add an extra m to 'amendment'?

[Fark user image 425x410]
It's a tribute to Agamemnon....
The god of M.


Ok, that made me laugh.  Funny'd.

/gotta take my laughs where i can get them these days
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I live in Orlando and I just got back from a Publix deli. I'm getting a bit more concerned each day I go.
Bonus - Same exact Publix deli where this happened:
Fight at Baldwin Park Publix Deli in Orlando - Mortal Kombat Vine
Youtube rCMF6KVphOc
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: I would risk my life for some of my mom's potato salad right now.
My mom made the best potato salad ever.


Months before she passed away, Mom wrote down the recipes for all my favorite foods so I wouldn't have to wish that I could have them.
I made her potato salad a few weeks ago.
It was all that.
Thanks, Mom. Happy Mother's Day.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"A second man inside the store was also armed, but he drew out his weapon as protection for his life after hearing about the other armed man inside the store, police said. "

this sort of stuff has the potential to go south very quickly, and with tragic effects.

unless you're a trained officer of the law who can act with the full backing of the law and a PD and knows the necessary constraints of force, you're a danger to society.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Too bad there wasn't a good guy with a gun standing his ground right next to this ass as soon as that hogleg made an (unnecessary and inappropriate) appearance.


FTA:
A second man inside the store was also armed, but he drew out his weapon as protection for his life after hearing about the other armed man inside the store, police said.
After a review of store video, no charges are pending against the second armed man, police said.
So there was a good man with a gun but he acted responsibly instead of shooting the bad guy. He'll probably loose him membership in the NRA or GOA if he's a member.
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bslim: Hmmmmm let's see:

[clickorlando.com image 850x478]

Ah, I see, he's got the Tom Clancy level 1 stater kit:

1. Short- probably buzz-cut
2. Crisp folded bill cap
3. Ray Ban Aviator type sunglasses
4. 40 to 50 extra pounds


I'm also creeped out a bit that I almost dress and look like this dude. Except for the folded hat bill and aviator glasses on the hat. Also, I don't own a FILA t-shirt, or a gun for that matter (I can shoot pretty well at a range though).
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And now, they're treating him like he's Publix Enemy #1.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've had Publix's potato salad. It is not worth the money they charge for it, let alone this.
 
fiddle-faddle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: And now, they're treating him like he's Publix Enemy #1.


Fark user imageView Full Size
/I lol'd
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Count to potato, turn and fire!
 
AstroJesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were literally fighting over the number of 'm's in the 2nd amendment.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Potato Salad?  I'll just leave this here

The Ross Sisters - Solid Potato Salad (DVD Quality) {3:50}
Youtube jutuEhkSnCU
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mark it zero
 
Ow! That was my feelings! [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.