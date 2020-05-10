 Skip to content
(Southgate News-Herald)   Relax Farkers, it was just a scam
    Organized crime, E-mail address, Romulus police, video footage, medical personnel, numerous reports of money extortion attempts, foreign countries, residents Thursday morning  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't even have a web cam. You can ask my wife.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This one's been going around for years now. My mom even got it recently. It's really dumb.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If more people knew how to look at and understand email headers this wouldn't be a problem.

Also, if you're really worried.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

RolandTGunner: If more people knew how to look at and understand email headers this wouldn't be a problem.

Also, if you're really worried.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thisity this this.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you really want to watch porn like a pro, you need one of these rigs.
flickfeast.co.ukView Full Size
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TotalFark? Yeah, we know.

/Self reporting
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: I don't even have a web cam. You can ask my wife.


I'm with her now, making movies. Said something about you getting off Fark, making dinner. Gotta go, part 3
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wanted to respond that if they didn't transfer me bitcoin, I would spam their email with videos of me masturbating.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got this scam email. Who the hell keeps a camera pointed at them and plugged in while fapping?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Romulan porn is banned by the Federation. Just like Romulan Ale.

Fark user imageView Full Size



...and Shakespearean Klingon Porn
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...sigh.... the world will end, not with a bang, but in a series of waves of incredible stupidity.

I read these stories, and my faith in humanity is shaken... thank god for my boys... It's Mother's Day, and my two boys are cooking a nice dinner for their mom and my grandson's mom. Let's just make it through this day.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, I'm not worried. I always fap wearing a suit.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram for Mongo: [i.kym-cdn.com image 639x367]


Ah, Candygram forMongo.

We meet again.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: If more people knew how to look at and understand email headers this wouldn't be a problem.

Also, if you're really worried.
[Fark user image 287x178]



Hard to use and nasty glue residue.

These are like 3 for seven bucks. I gave one to each of my nieces, mother, and wife.

Slide open, slide closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The one with the girls and the cup or the one with the latin hunkabeast and his black companion? Yeah, the one about putting the peanut butter inside the chocolate. HAHA! Trick question. All my porn is nude LARPing"

Bring the cringe people. Make their souls work for that money.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reactiongifs.usView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: RolandTGunner: If more people knew how to look at and understand email headers this wouldn't be a problem.

Also, if you're really worried.
[Fark user image 287x178]


Hard to use and nasty glue residue.

These are like 3 for seven bucks. I gave one to each of my nieces, mother, and wife.

Slide open, slide closed.

[Fark user image image 547x517]


Or a band aid. That works too.

The pad keeps adhesive residue of the lens.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police "believe" this scam has been around for a while?

Not a great endorsement of their fraud division.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hint for Farkers: If you not only use different passwords for each service & site you use, but also track when you change those passwords (on a regular basis, I hope...), you can narrow down whose database was hacked, and a timeframe for that hack, with which you can report to that site & other folks, like the FBI IC3.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: RolandTGunner: If more people knew how to look at and understand email headers this wouldn't be a problem.

Also, if you're really worried.
[Fark user image 287x178]


Hard to use and nasty glue residue.

These are like 3 for seven bucks. I gave one to each of my nieces, mother, and wife.

Slide open, slide closed.

[Fark user image 547x517]


Or, just use a Post-It. This costs money, can't be used on computers you don't own, and is just as effective as a trimmed Post-It note stuck over the camera.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: Or a band aid. That works too.

The pad keeps adhesive residue of the lens.


Nice - I'll have to try that in the future as well.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Candygram4Mongo: Or a band aid. That works too.

The pad keeps adhesive residue of the lens.

Nice - I'll have to try that in the future as well.


(Just try not to put it on crooked...)
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LesserEvil: ...sigh.... the world will end, not with a bang, but in a series of waves of incredible stupidity.

I read these stories, and my faith in humanity is shaken... thank god for my boys... It's Mother's Day, and my two boys are cooking a nice dinner for their mom and my grandson's mom. Let's just make it through this day.


...are you filming it? Asking for a friend...

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean the one where they use some decade old password? Maybe people should learn to change their password on occasion or at least follow breaches on a service like haveibeenpwned.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Please tell me that the city of Remus is right next door.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snocone: I don't even have a web cam. You can ask my wife.


But she does, and WOW should you see it!
 
Yawp
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I use an after market web camera that when not being used is pointed at the ceiling.
All in all though, this sounds like a good time to send some scammer a dick pic.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I got this scam email. Who the hell keeps a camera pointed at them and plugged in while fapping?


Pfft, it's not the camera, it's the mic that they use!
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jokes on them. All of my contacts already have video of me jacking it. Happy Mother's Day!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If someone had watched me masturbate then they would be too busy barfing to extort me.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm suspicious of anyone who doesn't watch porn at this point
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I got this scam email. Who the hell keeps a camera pointed at them and plugged in while fapping?


Don't judge me.
 
hughesrep
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whew, I was worried some knew I used the internet for porn.
 
wxboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I'm suspicious of anyone who doesn't watch porn at this point


Ain't nothing else to do during quarantine.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I got this a few years ago, they included a password that was supposed to give it an air of authenticity that they had indeed hacked my computer.

Only problem is the password was for one specific website, i hadn't used it (or the password)  in well over a year and I had no Webcams on any of my systems (by intent). Oh and I don't watch porn and never have.

Aside from that, the grammar and spelling was spot on.  It looked good, easily one of the best scam attempts I've seen.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Please tell me that the city of Remus is right next door.


It's in one of the states that doesn't even have a Rome.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rome_(d​i​sambiguation)#United_States
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
stingeruniverse.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Who the hell keeps a camera pointed at them and plugged in while fapping?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Given Above mentioned software forced selfie camera of yours notebook computer. And this way I have black PR package against you. On that vidoerecord you flog the dummy
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Oh and I don't watch porn and never have.


That's cuz you're The Cable Guy.

You get yours at work.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bughunter: TheCableGuy: Oh and I don't watch porn and never have.

That's cuz you're The Cable Guy.

You get yours at work.


They just film you moaning when you look at your 401k statement online.
 
duenor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A video of my face watching porn would be indistinguishable from my face doing anything else
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: lindalouwho: Please tell me that the city of Remus is right next door.

It's in one of the states that doesn't even have a Rome.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rome_(di​sambiguation)#United_States


Non omnia possumus omnes, I suppose.

I didn't know my state had one, I guess because it's on the other side of the state both ways, almost at the border off New York.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Avenue Q - The Internet is For Porn
Youtube zBDCq6Q8k2E
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, they would have illegal footage of me, at home, performing completely legal activities.

Anyone wants to see my junk, go for it.

Make sure you bring some brain bleach with you first though, because you won't be unseeing it.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I get similar scam emails at work from time to time. I just delete them, of course.
 
