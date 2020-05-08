 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AOL)   Drag queen stuns with math lesson on exponential growth by folding paper. To be fair, drag queens are experts at folding and tucking things   (aol.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Drag queen, Multi-level marketing, Drag king, Kyne Santos, Transgender, Drag queens, RuPaul, Stonewall riots  
•       •       •

561 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 5:51 PM (28 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...low-key nuts...

Boo!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the answer is...
42.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The O.T. Quartet - Hold That Sucker Down (1994 Upscaled Music video)
Youtube 4GXdLhQVfVQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i​19Gqj​0LAjQ
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Assuming a starting sheet of paper that's 8.5 x 11, folding it in half once gets you 8.5 x 5.5, in half again is 4.25 x 5.5...

I don't have the math chops other than brute-forcing it out - just how tiny of a 300000+mile high stack of paper are we talking about here?

Is it even larger than an atom?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ah, wait, after starting the sequence, I believe it follows that the final area will be (8.5 / 21) x (11 / 21), or approximately 0.4 x 0.5-ish.

That's plenty bigger than an atom!
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Weirdest boner.... be in my bunk... Rule 34...

Did I cover all the usual bases?
 
MBooda
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still think we need to go on up to the lab.

/I'm quivering with antici
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Subby,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something is hinky here.

If I cut an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper into 441 pieces that are 0.4 by 0.5-ish, and stack them up, they totally do not reach the Moon.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MBooda: I still think we need to go on up to the lab.

/I'm quivering with antici


pation
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not content with encouraging literacy by reading to children, they now want to teach math? What's next, the metric system? Will their efforts to destroy America ever cease?
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Something is hinky here.

If I cut an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper into 441 pieces that are 0.4 by 0.5-ish, and stack them up, they totally do not reach the Moon.


There's your problem. You need to cut the paper into a couple of trillion pieces that are 0.4 by 0.5 angstroms-ish.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: Assuming a starting sheet of paper that's 8.5 x 11, folding it in half once gets you 8.5 x 5.5, in half again is 4.25 x 5.5...

I don't have the math chops other than brute-forcing it out - just how tiny of a 300000+mile high stack of paper are we talking about here?

Is it even larger than an atom?


A hydrogen atom is roughly 4 x 10-9 inches.  Folding an 8.5 inch wide sheet paper 46 times is 1.2079 x 10-13 inches.  So the theoretical limit is around 30 folds.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: Sarah Jessica Farker: Something is hinky here.

If I cut an 8.5 x 11 sheet of paper into 441 pieces that are 0.4 by 0.5-ish, and stack them up, they totally do not reach the Moon.

There's your problem. You need to cut the paper into a couple of trillion pieces that are 0.4 by 0.5 angstroms-ish.


It's not (8.5 / 21) x (11 x 21)?

Each fold cuts only one of the sides in half.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I showed this video to a primary grade teacher. She said that if even 1% of her colleagues were 'that' good at explaining stuff, the world would be so much smarter...
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.