Germany has eased its Coronavirus restrictions. Let's see how that's working... oh scheisse
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe it is time to just say "fark it" and let the world burn.

Germany was supposed to have this pretty well handled. It's becoming apparent that there is no real way to handle it, apart from trying to keep too many people from dying at once
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Next verse same as the first.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: It's becoming apparent that there is no real way to handle it, apart from trying to keep too many people from dying at once


New Zealand would like a word
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Q:  Who could have possibly predicted this?
A:  Everyone except our leaders.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.


Except for all the people who come out of this with permanent heart, lung, kidney, vascular, or reproductive damage.

This is a no-win scenario with no outcomes that avoid destroying the lives of billions through either economic losses or permanent, life-altering, health consequences.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Cache: Q:  Who could have possibly predicted this?
A:  Everyone except our leaders.


This is Germany we're talking about, so their leaders predicted it. The only question is whether or not they'll go back to sheltering in place. IIRC, R0 > 1.0 = shelter in place restrictions
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.


My marathon running aunt now has super messed up lungs from Corona. She recovered but she will never run again.

No, we won't all be fine.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.


Farking this.

All these headlines accomplish is to create two camps:

1) we are all going to die if we ever leave the house; and
2) fark it, might as well raw dog that hot chick that Charlie Sheen slept with

Infections are going to go up, period. Even if we reduce them to 1 per day, at some point, that could double.

All that matters is that:

1) you have the resources to prevent the healthcare system from collapsing
2) people do their part to minimize their own chance of getting infected, and actually care for their own bodies to reduce factors that increase fatality rates


The farking media isn't helping at all. They are behaving as if they want everyone to be scared...because that actually increases their revenue.

Bunch of parasites at this point - they should do something useful like learning to code, instead of trying to incite panic and confusion.
 
padraig
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

no1curr: Natalie Portmanteau: It's becoming apparent that there is no real way to handle it, apart from trying to keep too many people from dying at once

New Zealand would like a word


Small island nations with low density of population and few point of entries are not models that can be applied elsewhere in the world.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Jeebus Saves: Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.

Except for all the people who come out of this with permanent heart, lung, kidney, vascular, or reproductive damage.

This is a no-win scenario with no outcomes that avoid destroying the lives of billions through either economic losses or permanent, life-altering, health consequences.


Simpsons voiceover: "The permanent, life-altering health consequences also come with economic losses."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Jeebus Saves: Again, this is not unexpected.  This is going to happen when you ease restrictions and allow people to come into contact with each other again.  We'll be ok.

Except for all the people who come out of this with permanent heart, lung, kidney, vascular, or reproductive damage.

This is a no-win scenario with no outcomes that avoid destroying the lives of billions through either economic losses or permanent, life-altering, health consequences.


So which do you pick?

Catastrophic damage to your financial well being, or sacrificing an unknown obese or elderly person?
 
ShowStop
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: Cache: Q:  Who could have possibly predicted this?
A:  Everyone except our leaders.

This is Germany we're talking about, so their leaders predicted it. The only question is whether or not they'll go back to sheltering in place. IIRC, R0 > 1.0 = shelter in place restrictions


TFA says restrictions were lifted Wednesday. That is too short a time frame to already see results. 10-14 day lag time based on the virus incubation rates.
 
