(News 13 Orlando)   Man kicked out of McDonald's for not wearing a mask arrested after stealing panties. Man, the Hamburglar is taking the lockdown hard   (mynews13.com) divider line
21
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida Man violates quarantine to vacation out of state?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude just got confused because the panties were hot on one side, cool on the other.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Daddario threw the rock and then stole several pairs of "ladies underwear" from a nearby Walmart, according to the police report.

It's funny how we refer to single items as pairs.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never saw anyone more desperate for the taste of ass in my life
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Dude just got confused because the panties were hot on one side, cool on the other.


*sniff*

"Why does my face mask smell like Filet O' Fish?"
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He could've come back to the McDonald's wearing a mask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cache [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Panties... Face mask...
Such a fine line.
 
Vacation Bible School [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Never saw anyone more desperate for the taste of ass in my life


Alex Jones will eat your ass
Youtube Weo0EIFlL3o
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Funny, this was not in Japan, but in Connecticut.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why is the dining room open?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you deprive addicts of their Shamrock Shakes and McRib sandwiches!
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald's restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him, authorities said.

I feel sorry for police dogs in situations like this. It must be so disappointing to go through all that training and then have to more often than not be told, "No. You cannot attack the criminal." That is just mean.

:-D
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: He could've come back to the McDonald's wearing a mask.


I was going to say... yeah, maybe he's not a pervert.  He was having a Big Mac Attack and he has sensitive skin.  He wanted something soft and smooth to make a mask out of.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald's restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him,

Yep...that's about the level of (in)sanity one comes to expect from people who refuse to wear a face mask.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mock26: A man who had been kicked out of a McDonald's restaurant for having no face mask threw a rock through the window, stole some underwear from a Walmart and surrendered when police threatened to set a dog on him, authorities said.

I feel sorry for police dogs in situations like this. It must be so disappointing to go through all that training and then have to more often than not be told, "No. You cannot attack the criminal." That is just mean.

:-D


IMHO using animals to attack people shouldn't be allowed..Tracking, fine..but actually putting an animal
into a physical confrontation at a humans command is sick..
 
