(Twitter)   White woman goes nuts in Hawaii when told to move her car. NSFW unless you're a longshoreman or construction worker - and it might even make them blush. Happy Mother's Day, Karen   (twitter.com) divider line
113
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

113 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Isn't it about time we equip cops/security guards with straitjackets and gags?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She seems nice.

Bonus: license plate in clear view
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I've been told "Karen" is a sexist meme
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
we are all a little on edge, but....karen is unhinged
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Somewhere, there's some dude or girl saying "Yeah I'm tagging that" and is proud to admit it.

Also, horse tranquilizer dart guns need to be standard issue for anyone in any position of authority or operating as a public necessity.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good grief, that haircut. No wonder she's pissed off.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hawaii seems like the worst possible place in the U.S. to try that white racist shiat. Dear Karen, look around, you are vastly outnumbered.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It would take a cannonball fired at my 'nards from point blank range to jump to that high an octave.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Someone is not there for the Maui Wowie.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like crazy white lady has issues with the natives and locals.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Aloha" means 'hello', 'goodbye' and 'Where the f**k is my calming-cocktail?'.
I've mixed your morning dosage(s), m'lady.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, she's already been outed.   Life might get a bit rougher for her now.   Hilo is only 17.6 White.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Sounds like crazy white lady has issues with the natives and locals. humans.

FTFY
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: Dewey Fidalgo: Sounds like crazy white lady has issues with the natives and locals. humans.

FTFY


Oh she was pretty specific, "farking Hawaiian"  and her comment about "White lady is farking crazy"...

She has a specific problem with the natives and locals.   That, and parking.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i went to hawaii last year. how can anyone get stressed out there? it was so nice
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All this because she refused to wear a mask when she came into Walmart. How on brand.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, she's having a bad day. I'm guessing that's the culmination of a bunch of stressors going on in her life right now.
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Wow, she's having a bad day. I'm guessing that's the culmination of a bunch of stressors going on in her life right now.


Well, like most explosive reactions to stress this one is only going to make her life worse. She has been outed as a kindergarten teacher, or at this point, almost certainly a former kindergarten teacher.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: Wow, she's having a bad day. I'm guessing that's the culmination of a bunch of stressors going on in her life right now.


Stress doesn't make a person a racist asshole ,it just brings the fact that you're a racist asshole to the forefront.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's obviously a wite suburbian.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it bad that I kinda wanted the police officer to do something other than stand there and take that shiat?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dammit mom, I don't want to have to bring your flowers to a jail visiting room.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

shastacola: She's obviously a wite suburbian.


[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


With a GA plate that admits she's a "Bama Fan".
 
Precious Roy's Horse Dividers [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Go home Lego Hair Karen, you're drunk
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And she's even wearing red, how fitting.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's talk dirty in Hawaiian.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, it's turrible when a business complies with state statutes. I mean, a business, voluntarily complies for the safety of their customers and their employees?

I can't wait for these folks to tell their grandbabies of their struggles.

"Gam-Gam, what did you do during the Plague Year?"

"---I screamed obscenities at those people who told me to wear a mask!"

"But didn't masks help slow the spread of the disease?

---"That does it! NO MORE PUBLIC SCHOOL FOR YOU!"
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

shastacola: She's obviously a wite suburbian.


[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


Suburian women are bam af, np?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm sure the employees are receiving more moral support than she is.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I've been told "Karen" is a sexist meme


By a Karen, right?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: shastacola: She's obviously a wite suburbian.


[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]

Suburian women are bam af, np?


Please fit "wite" somewhere in the above.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: All this because she refused to wear a mask when she came into Walmart. How on brand.


Some people believe they are special.  Many of them are greatly distressed when they discover they are not.

She needs 2 masks, if you ask me.  And maybe gloves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems nice.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*fap*
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was that Kathy Geiss?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Please stop giving Karen amphetamines.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
What does her race have anything to do with this story?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chuck87: What does her race have anything to do with this story?


Because she was slagging off Hawaiians and is obviously racist AF
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snaptastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Chuck87: What does her race have anything to do with this story?


When someone starts pitching a fit about the natives, their own race becomes hard to ignore.

/that woman needs a horse tranquilizer, she's nuts.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
All that, and in the end she moved the damn car...
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: I've been told "Karen" is a sexist meme


You've been told wrong.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That second "Fark yeeeeew!" made my cat run out of the room.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

shastacola: She's obviously a wite suburbian.


[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]


Looks like she was in a sorority too and wants everyone to know it, even if it was ten years ago.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Couldn't find a mask to fit that huge noggin?

It's like sputnik.

Head! Move!
 
patowen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Howlin' haole !
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Isn't it about time we equip cops/security guards with straitjackets and gags?


Why? They're just going to use them on unarmed black people going about their days.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

shastacola: She's obviously a wite suburbian.


[pbs.twimg.com image 640x640]



I see the resemblance.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
