(Twitter)   "We're open to the truth. NO MASKS ALLOWED"   (twitter.com) divider line
71
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

71 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I know what store is not getting my business.
 
LogicalPremise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...best electric chair ever. Wow.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Disease is truth?  I don't follow.

But yeah.. don't go there.. or let anyone you care about go there.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ramsey One Flooring?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simi Valley, CA. Home of the Rodney King trial and boyhood home town of young Jack Sabbath.

Completely unrecognizable from the idyllic, sparsely developed suburb I grew up in.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And they cater to the elderly.

smh
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?


The is another salon scam. Actively inviting a confrontation with the governor so as to grab some of that sweet sweet grift
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Gubbo: What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?

The This is another salon scam. Actively inviting a confrontation with the governor so as to grab some of that sweet sweet grift


DogDamn phone
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?


It is radiation from the nearby Reagan Library.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Gubbo: What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?

The is another salon scam. Actively inviting a confrontation with the governor so as to grab some of that sweet sweet grift


If they want to spend a few days/weeks in prison, I'm happy to oblige them.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watch out, we have a bad ass here

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]


Is that what doxxing means?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]


'Free Country' doesn't mean you have the right to kill people with your malevolent stupidity.
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]


The organizer of our local "Free Ohio Now" demonstration (which totaled 50 maskless morons and their poor little kids who didn't know anything about why they were out there holding signs other than mommy and daddy said to) is the president of an area pizza chain and admitted in the newspaper article he's been ripping CAUTION tape off the playground equipment.

I called out the story because of course they didn't bother to report he's the president of the area pizza chain.  Which, of course, has NEVER been closed due to this because delivery and carry-out has been allowed from the start (and I can't think of a location where they actually do dine-in off the top of my head, not that very many pizza-only places with a focus on delivery do much dine-in).

Surprisingly I've only had one person really take a swing at me for calling it out and several actually commenting that they're not gonna eat his pizza any more.

For added fun, I found an article from years ago where he was all happy that he could sell some franchises to people with government aid from state small business loans.  But now he's all kinds of pissed at the state for some reason, like maybe his sales dropped 3% or he has to provide hand sanitizer and let his workers off if they are sick?  I dunno.

I do know that if I admitted that I tore down CAUTION tape the city put up to the media, the cops would likely reach out and have a word with me... they probably won't with him being a rich, upstanding pillar of the community.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

propasaurus: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]

Is that what doxxing means?


I love that this Trumpublican Covidiot thinks that you can dox a PUBLIC business.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, businesses can't tell folks to wear masks, but they can mandate no masks?

Seems a mite hypocritical, donchathink?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]


Cry more Katie, cry more.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doxxing a public business, also known as "advertising".
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: So, businesses can't tell folks to wear masks, but they can mandate no masks?

Seems a mite hypocritical, donchathink?


Well, in the before times bad things might happen if you wore a mask into a bank.

But other than that I don't know if people would have cared
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

null: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]

The organizer of our local "Free Ohio Now" demonstration (which totaled 50 maskless morons and their poor little kids who didn't know anything about why they were out there holding signs other than mommy and daddy said to) is the president of an area pizza chain and admitted in the newspaper article he's been ripping CAUTION tape off the playground equipment.

I called out the story because of course they didn't bother to report he's the president of the area pizza chain.  Which, of course, has NEVER been closed due to this because delivery and carry-out has been allowed from the start (and I can't think of a location where they actually do dine-in off the top of my head, not that very many pizza-only places with a focus on delivery do much dine-in).

Surprisingly I've only had one person really take a swing at me for calling it out and several actually commenting that they're not gonna eat his pizza any more.

For added fun, I found an article from years ago where he was all happy that he could sell some franchises to people with government aid from state small business loans.  But now he's all kinds of pissed at the state for some reason, like maybe his sales dropped 3% or he has to provide hand sanitizer and let his workers off if they are sick?  I dunno.

I do know that if I admitted that I tore down CAUTION tape the city put up to the media, the cops would likely reach out and have a word with me... they probably won't with him being a rich, upstanding pillar of the community.


This one?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: hubiestubert: So, businesses can't tell folks to wear masks, but they can mandate no masks?

Seems a mite hypocritical, donchathink?

Well, in the before times bad things might happen if you wore a mask into a bank.

But other than that I don't know if people would have cared


One of my cooks damn near got drawn down on at his local corner store, because he had a hoodie and a surgical mask. Owner apologized fairly quickly, but yeah, these are weird times.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: null: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]

The organizer of our local "Free Ohio Now" demonstration (which totaled 50 maskless morons and their poor little kids who didn't know anything about why they were out there holding signs other than mommy and daddy said to) is the president of an area pizza chain and admitted in the newspaper article he's been ripping CAUTION tape off the playground equipment.

I called out the story because of course they didn't bother to report he's the president of the area pizza chain.  Which, of course, has NEVER been closed due to this because delivery and carry-out has been allowed from the start (and I can't think of a location where they actually do dine-in off the top of my head, not that very many pizza-only places with a focus on delivery do much dine-in).

Surprisingly I've only had one person really take a swing at me for calling it out and several actually commenting that they're not gonna eat his pizza any more.

For added fun, I found an article from years ago where he was all happy that he could sell some franchises to people with government aid from state small business loans.  But now he's all kinds of pissed at the state for some reason, like maybe his sales dropped 3% or he has to provide hand sanitizer and let his workers off if they are sick?  I dunno.

I do know that if I admitted that I tore down CAUTION tape the city put up to the media, the cops would likely reach out and have a word with me... they probably won't with him being a rich, upstanding pillar of the community.

This one?

[Fark user image 516x660]


Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

More Toledo-ish.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
people need to start going to these places wearing only a mask and see what they say
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

propasaurus: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]

Is that what doxxing means?


I think doxxing must have at least the pretense that the person was trying to remain anonymous.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

null: GardenWeasel: null: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]

The organizer of our local "Free Ohio Now" demonstration (which totaled 50 maskless morons and their poor little kids who didn't know anything about why they were out there holding signs other than mommy and daddy said to) is the president of an area pizza chain and admitted in the newspaper article he's been ripping CAUTION tape off the playground equipment.

I called out the story because of course they didn't bother to report he's the president of the area pizza chain.  Which, of course, has NEVER been closed due to this because delivery and carry-out has been allowed from the start (and I can't think of a location where they actually do dine-in off the top of my head, not that very many pizza-only places with a focus on delivery do much dine-in).

Surprisingly I've only had one person really take a swing at me for calling it out and several actually commenting that they're not gonna eat his pizza any more.

For added fun, I found an article from years ago where he was all happy that he could sell some franchises to people with government aid from state small business loans.  But now he's all kinds of pissed at the state for some reason, like maybe his sales dropped 3% or he has to provide hand sanitizer and let his workers off if they are sick?  I dunno.

I do know that if I admitted that I tore down CAUTION tape the city put up to the media, the cops would likely reach out and have a word with me... they probably won't with him being a rich, upstanding pillar of the community.

This one?

[Fark user image 516x660]

Noooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

More Toledo-ish.


Ah, this doof was in Cleveland
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
biography.comView Full Size

come on in!
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
giggle
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
THIS IS WHY WE CANT HAVE NICE THINGS AS A COUNTRY!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's a whole lot of text just to say "My IQ is under 70."
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Electric chairs and hoverrounds, huh?

That's a shop with an endangered clientele.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]


That's not what doxing is dumbass.
 
tymothil [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let the bodies hit the flooring
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x174]


But they're wearing masks in their profile pic?
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This country is determined to kill itself.
 
Billy Bathsalt [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x174]

But they're wearing masks in their profile pic?


That's not where the internal inconsistencies end.
I never knew that epidemics were so open to interpretation.
 
raygundan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x174]

But they're wearing masks in their profile pic?


And it's simultaneously "weaponized" and "no worse than the flu."
 
strapp3r
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Minus1Kelvin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: [Fark user image 425x174]


But...if it's harmless, how does it kill millions of people...and if it does that, what YOU ARE SAYING, why is NOT wearing a mask a good idea...I don't underst..oh shiat my nose is bleeding....
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: propasaurus: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]

Is that what doxxing means?

I love that this Trumpublican Covidiot thinks that you can dox a PUBLIC business.


And here I thought retail stores want to keep their name, location and phone number a closely guarded secret...
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]


"Dox a business?"

Isn't that called "free advertising?"
 
erik-k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Alphax: GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image 602x320]

'Free Country' doesn't mean you have the right to kill people with your malevolent stupidity.


GOPers are about "freedom" the way the worst kind of teenagers are about "rights," i.e. "I want all the rights and privileges and to do whatever I want and none of the responsibilities."
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: What the hell....

Is there something in the water making people actively stupid?


Yes. Keep up. There's lead in the water in Flint. It's been in the news for years.
 
Your_Huckleberry [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Watch out, we have a bad ass here

[Fark user image image 602x320]


CovfefeKate?  Really?
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Minus1Kelvin: This country is determined to kill itself.


I won't mind of these 'freedumb' types wanted of off themselves.   Unfortunately, they insist on taking the rest of us with them.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
then....
Fark user imageView Full Size

Die! Die! Die! Everybody Die!
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Make Papa Nurgle proud.
 
