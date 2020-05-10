 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   ProTip: Police hot on your tail? Remember when you duck into that bush .... do not cut wind   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
    More: Amusing, Bassetlaw, Nottinghamshire, Noise, pursuing officers, Nottingham, Crime, 35-year-old man, Arrest warrant  
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size


//oblig
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
just get your car painted, they wont know who you are.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoisted by his own petard.
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've broken wind while in the bush many times. Passion will do that.
 
Rhomboid Goatcabin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: I've broken wind while in the bush many times. Passion will do that.


It CAN be exhausting.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it wasn't the burning bush. He could have blue flamed himself to death.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, his escape plan backfired?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fart jokes never get old.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
There goes my planned criminal career.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

King Something: Hoisted by his own petard.


I smelled what you did there.
 
MBooda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How Not To Be Seen Monty Python's Flying Circus
Youtube C-M2hs3sXGo
 
WordsnCollision [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wanted for questioning
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
His chance of escape was gone with the wind.
 
