(Vox)   Four reasons state plans to open up may backfire - and soon. Here comes the actual science   (vox.com) divider line
    New York City, Epidemiology, Infection, Smallpox, Knitting, number of daily new positive cases, second wave, state's stay  
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.


No idea if it gets that high.

But America being banned from flying to every other country in the world will be interesting
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
you ain't seen nothing yet. buckle up
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our nation needs another Dateline show. A show that only spotlights the pandemic and the impact on lives impacted or lost due to this mishandling.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popular tombstone inscription in Fall of 2020: "He died doing what he loved: getting a haircut."
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm rapidly reaching the point that I say, knock yourselves out.  I'm done with trying to set a good example, when out in public.  I'm done trying to explain how an invisible thing can get into your home and breed like wild.  You didn't learn a damn thing from health or science class, and now want to flaunt your ignorance.  Fine, just don't complain when the healthcare providers demand to see your social media accounts to verify that you did everything possible to avoid being contaminated by this virus, before they provide you with one iota of care.

Those of us that care about others, provide care for others with issues, think about the future, we're doing our part.  We're dealing with the long lines, the weird food options, the freaking boredom, the job losses, the having to stop doing the things that bring us joy.  I'm sitting here, getting fatter by the moment, because I can't exercise outside in the pollen, and won't exercise in a gym that previously was begging people to please think of others and wipe off visible sweat from the equipment.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cases are going to spike like crazy. Just looking at photos from states slowly reopening, you can see that no one cares and are willing to sacrifice grandma so you can get a new pair of sneakers.

That said, I fully understand that people need to work. But they cannot because of the severe consequences. We are already past the point of too late. We are going to see severe economic consequences as our debt to GDP will shoot to the moon.

Risking death is horrible. Printing money to support this is horrible, but I would say is better. But the economic costs are going to be far greater than anything we have seen globally, in history.

There is no good answer. Either path blows. It is goin to be a very very cloudy decade ahead.

But people are antsy to get back to enjoying life, and they don't want to face the stark reality that you can't do that at this point of time. So red states will open after, causing large spikes in those areas. And given the nature of interstate travel and what not, it'll spread back to blue states, shutting us down for quite some time.

Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Georgia now apparently has "open" testing for anyone that wants it. But it doesn't seem to say whether they will only detect an active infection (I'm guessing it's the nasal swab collection method). At this point, we need antibody testing, too. And their site sucks, it's an alphabetical listing by name of the location. You can "Search" it but it's an incremental search for exact matches. So if there is no testing site in your zip code, you get no results. And you can search by city name, but hey, Georgia DPH, "Atlanta" covers a lot of territory.

I might try to call them tomorrow.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Georgia now apparently has "open" testing for anyone that wants it. But it doesn't seem to say whether they will only detect an active infection (I'm guessing it's the nasal swab collection method). At this point, we need antibody testing, too. And their site sucks, it's an alphabetical listing by name of the location. You can "Search" it but it's an incremental search for exact matches. So if there is no testing site in your zip code, you get no results. And you can search by city name, but hey, Georgia DPH, "Atlanta" covers a lot of territory.

I might try to call them tomorrow.


That's a feature not a bug.
 
rpm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.

No idea if it gets that high.

But America being banned from flying to every other country in the world will be interesting


Administration predicted 3,000 per day by June. Keeping that rate constant, and not increasing is 900,000. So yeah, seems well within the realm of possibility.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.


Gosh, I hope that works out for you.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Our nation needs another Dateline show. A show that only spotlights the pandemic and the impact on lives impacted or lost due to this mishandling.


I'm Chris Hanson, why don't you take a ventilator over there?
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.


That said, the irony is that all those deaths will ruin the economy just as badly as a shutdown, cause who the hell would go out with all that death?
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm rapidly reaching the point that I say, knock yourselves out.  I'm done with trying to set a good example, when out in public.  I'm done trying to explain how an invisible thing can get into your home and breed like wild.  You didn't learn a damn thing from health or science class, and now want to flaunt your ignorance.  Fine, just don't complain when the healthcare providers demand to see your social media accounts to verify that you did everything possible to avoid being contaminated by this virus, before they provide you with one iota of care.

Those of us that care about others, provide care for others with issues, think about the future, we're doing our part.  We're dealing with the long lines, the weird food options, the freaking boredom, the job losses, the having to stop doing the things that bring us joy.  I'm sitting here, getting fatter by the moment, because I can't exercise outside in the pollen, and won't exercise in a gym that previously was begging people to please think of others and wipe off visible sweat from the equipment.


Stay home if you're frail. This is what everyone's been saying.
 
rpm
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

rpm: Gubbo: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.

No idea if it gets that high.

But America being banned from flying to every other country in the world will be interesting

Administration predicted 3,000 per day by June. Keeping that rate constant, and not increasing is 900,000. So yeah, seems well within the realm of possibility.


Goddammit. So much for my brain this morning that's 90K
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: I'm rapidly reaching the point that I say, knock yourselves out.  I'm done with trying to set a good example, when out in public.  I'm done trying to explain how an invisible thing can get into your home and breed like wild.  You didn't learn a damn thing from health or science class, and now want to flaunt your ignorance.  Fine, just don't complain when the healthcare providers demand to see your social media accounts to verify that you did everything possible to avoid being contaminated by this virus, before they provide you with one iota of care.


Ever consider that people aren't ignorant, but they understand and they're accepting the risk in order to live their lives the way they choose to?  How long do you expect people to just sit at home for?  How long to you expect them not to get together with friends and family?  You're expecting people to forgo everything that makes people people and life worth living.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

winedrinkingman: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Calling it now, the US is looking at 500,000 to 1,000,000 preventable deaths before this is over because a not so insignificant amount of you are selfish, greedy, stupid trash.

That said, the irony is that all those deaths will ruin the economy just as badly as a shutdown, cause who the hell would go out with all that death?


I've tried pointing that out with the "reopen" people and they never take that scenario into consideration.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: cherryl taggart: I'm rapidly reaching the point that I say, knock yourselves out.  I'm done with trying to set a good example, when out in public.  I'm done trying to explain how an invisible thing can get into your home and breed like wild.  You didn't learn a damn thing from health or science class, and now want to flaunt your ignorance.  Fine, just don't complain when the healthcare providers demand to see your social media accounts to verify that you did everything possible to avoid being contaminated by this virus, before they provide you with one iota of care.

Ever consider that people aren't ignorant, but they understand and they're accepting the risk in order to live their lives the way they choose to?  How long do you expect people to just sit at home for?  How long to you expect them not to get together with friends and family?  You're expecting people to forgo everything that makes people people and life worth living.


But she likes telling others how they must accommodate her.
 
