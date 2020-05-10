 Skip to content
(UPI)   How bored are we now? "Men take Guinness record for ping pong ball catches in shaving cream" is how bored we are right now   (upi.com) divider line
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
 Shaving cream? I haven't shaved in two months. I'm talking Duck Dynasty silliness here. Unlike hair or nail salons, it's not that I can't shave. But what's the point? Who am I trying to impress?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I keep shaving not to impress anyone but because it gets damn itchy and irritates my sinuses.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How bored?  I'm pressing my first wheel of cheese at the moment.  It'll be ready to eat in mid-July.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Take it where?  And after they take it there, do they plan on making one of their own?
 
tinyarena
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny you should mention that subby
I just found this in my sidebar
Fark user imageView Full Size

Disney's usually more upbeat than that
 
The Red Zone [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: How bored?  I'm pressing my first wheel of cheese at the moment.  It'll be ready to eat in mid-July.


I tried my hand at mozzarella years ago just to see how it all works.  Good results, no issues but good God the smell of cooking the milk almost ruined cheese for me forever.

I took up making sausage recently.  Working with 5# batches until I get things right.  From March to date I've knocked out spicy Italian, Mexican chorizo, ginger garlic sage, and cured/smoked some andouille.  Have had the equipment for years but never dove into it until now.  I've got a bunch of duck from last falls hunting season and contemplating a batch with garlic and black pepper using red wine as my liquid.   Love my food hobbies
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Call ESPN!
 
Quemapueblo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ashrita Furman?
I'm actually surprised it wasn't him.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
As long as he used the cheap shaving cream and not the good stuff.
 
chewd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Meh, Guinness will give you a "world record" for anything if you pay their fee.

All it really means is you forked over a big fat check to get your name in a book.
 
