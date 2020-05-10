 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Health officials say if you really want to show love to your mom on Mother's Day, just stay the fark home   (cnn.com) divider line
31
    More: Obvious, Inflammation, White House, Toxic shock syndrome, Dr. Anthony Fauci, New York state officials, President of the United States, Infection, New York  
•       •       •

223 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 11:06 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.


I think you are just hyperaware of people right now. When I was out at the stores yesterday, it seemed super busy to me, but then I remembered it looked like a normal Saturday. Same with the flower buying.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If over 80% of people wear a mask we can achieve R<1.

Be a hero.  Save lives.  Wear a mask.

/and other very basic safety like hand washing and stand apart
//and testing, but let's start really easy.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jokes on you I hate my mom
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent flowers and they got there before my brother or sisters flowers. #1 spot here I come!
 
vegaswench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's in an acute rehab facility in another state recovering from a stroke. The first time in my life I haven't bought her anything (even a card) because they (wisely) will not allow outside items into the facility. The best thing I can do for her is stay away (not that they allow visitors, again, wisely) and hope the workers who are taking care of her stay safe. Thank you, healthcare workers in acute rehab centers, for taking care of my mother.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My mom gave me the guilt trip to come and visit.  I'm more likely to get something from her than visa-versa (work from home, live alone, haven't been out since grocery shopping last weekend), so I agreed to do our normal routine and cook dinner for her.

She insists that we'll be social distancing, but the more I think about this, the more I want to just cook it all ahead of time, and just drop it off.  I'm at least prepping most of it at home, so I don't won't be there for very long, I hope.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.


You're making a huge assumption that people are going to be visiting and throwing parties.  You can leave flowers on the porch and, now I know this sounds crazy, even sit outside and talk from a distance.  We'll be ok.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So I shouldn't leave the basement?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mugato: The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.


The flowers are for the non funeral.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: You're making a huge assumption that people are going to be visiting and throwing parties.  You can leave flowers on the porch and, now I know this sounds crazy, even sit outside and talk from a distance.  We'll be ok.


Yes, I'm sure they're all doing exactly that. I didn't mean to give the impression that I cared, I was just making an observation.
 
zbtop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My mother is seriously immuno-compromised, and my car battery has finally died from non-use. A phone call and the promise of chocolates to be delivered at a future date will have to suffice.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to love your mother subby.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: If over 80% of people wear a mask we can achieve R<1.

Be a hero.  Save lives.  Wear a mask.

/and other very basic safety like hand washing and stand apart
//and testing, but let's start really easy.


Nobody tells me what to do!  I'll kill my mother just to stick it to you!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

zbtop: My mother is seriously immuno-compromised, and my car battery has finally died from non-use. A phone call and the promise of chocolates to be delivered at a future date will have to suffice.


I've been driving my car around the block once a week to prevent this.  It was raining on  Friday, so me and my kid drove around for an hour.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My mother is long gone but I wonder what fresh hell she could be adding to this equation.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: If over 80% of people wear a mask we can achieve R<1.

Be a hero.  Save lives.  Wear a mask.

/and other very basic safety like hand washing and stand apart
//and testing, but let's start really easy.


I'm selling these.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I call them "Easy Breath Covid Masks"
Check out my Etsy page for more information!!
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"If you really loved me, you'd stay the hell home."  That's what Mom tells me every year.
 
Linkster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: weddingsinger: If over 80% of people wear a mask we can achieve R<1.

Be a hero.  Save lives.  Wear a mask.

/and other very basic safety like hand washing and stand apart
//and testing, but let's start really easy.

I'm selling these.

[Fark user image 350x348]

I call them "Easy Breath Covid Masks"
Check out my Etsy page for more information!!


OR

You need a new Dentist.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's mother's day so I wanted to share this thing I found on Tumblr somewhere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yoda's Pen Is
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, I forgot to get Mrs Y P I anything this year. Not even a card. The level of Farked that I'm experiencing this morning is Biblical...

First time in 21 years but I guess that dont count for shiat.
 
12349876
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.


How many are husbands?  And you can socially distance too, just drop them off at the door or say hi through the glass for a while.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: It's mother's day so I wanted to share this thing I found on Tumblr somewhere.

[Fark user image 249x366] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is wonderful.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mugato: The grocery store was packed yesterday with people buying flowers. Maybe I never noticed it the other years or maybe everyone feels bad that their mother are going to die soon, I dunno. If it's similar everywhere there should be an uptick of cases in a couple weeks.


Did you write this?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Yoda's Pen Is: Well, I forgot to get Mrs Y P I anything this year. Not even a card. The level of Farked that I'm experiencing this morning is Biblical...

First time in 21 years but I guess that dont count for shiat.


You get your wife Mother's Day gifts?

We have Pence's Fark handle, everyone.  :P
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: If over 80% of people wear a mask we can achieve R<1.

Be a hero.  Save lives.  Wear a mask.

/and other very basic safety like hand washing and stand apart
//and testing, but let's start really easy.


Obviously, you're not a golfer.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mugato: Yoda's Pen Is: Well, I forgot to get Mrs Y P I anything this year. Not even a card. The level of Farked that I'm experiencing this morning is Biblical...

First time in 21 years but I guess that dont count for shiat.

You get your wife Mother's Day gifts?

We have Pence's Fark handle, everyone.  :P


If she is the mother of your children?   I'm not one for Mother's Day, or birthdays (except for the kids and mom) or even anniversaries (for which my husband is eternally grateful), but there isn't anything weird about that.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: It's mother's day so I wanted to share this thing I found on Tumblr somewhere.

[Fark user image image 249x366]


A.I. has made leaps and bounds. Amazing!
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vegaswench: My mother's in an acute rehab facility in another state recovering from a stroke. The first time in my life I haven't bought her anything (even a card) because they (wisely) will not allow outside items into the facility. The best thing I can do for her is stay away (not that they allow visitors, again, wisely) and hope the workers who are taking care of her stay safe. Thank you, healthcare workers in acute rehab centers, for taking care of my mother.


My heart goes out to you.

I don't get to make the rules. If I did, if you do what I say, can damn near guarantee that both you and she would be safe.

Don't know if people understand the importance of family contact. I've held the hands of too many that died feeling alone.
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Mom's been gone these past 11 years. And it's a 3000 mile drive to visit the grave side. I'll just have to skip another year.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: So I shouldn't leave the basement?


FARK PARTY AT DRJEKEL'S PLACE!!!
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.