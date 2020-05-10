 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Herald Mail Media)   In news that will shock absolutely no one, Floridians are going full Florida. You should never go full Florida   (heraldmailmedia.com) divider line
35
    More: Florida, Miami, Community Action Survey, Hurricane Andrew, Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Knight Ridder, Community Action Survey Report, Miami-Dade County, Florida  
•       •       •

1829 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 10:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On Thursday, the Florida Department of Health launched the StrongerThanC-19 app where people can take the survey.

oh, yeah, these floridiot covidiots are totally not going to fark with the survey to show what they really think about all this hoax...
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In fairness, for a lot of these folks, they's been waiting for Me-Maw to kick for years to get that jet-ski, so really, they're just looking out for the economy. And if some Snow Birds kick, well, that opens up that real estate market all over again, don't it?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, virus is going to explode, there is no plan in place for contact tracing, better tests and faster results, a unified plan for exactly how to open things up.
Go out, open up, whatever happens happens is the best the administration can do.
Trump thinks opening everything will win him another term, it'd be hilarious if it wasn't so tragic.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw a bunch of red capped, elderly assholes screaming and a-fussin' near Foothill Blvd. and Euclid Ave. blocking traffic and raising a ruckus about how they were willing to be "warriors" for the economy. And if they're ready to die, the rest of us should be as well.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: In fairness, for a lot of these folks, they's been waiting for Me-Maw to kick for years to get that jet-ski, so really, they're just looking out for the economy. And if some Snow Birds kick, well, that opens up that real estate market all over again, don't it?


they should just let her enjoy the jetski, she lets them borrow it enough already
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When the state's economy depends on tourists feeling safe to visit, this is a great way to kill everything.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. This past week was the worst to go get things.

Since we're "open" that apparently means all other protocols are off. Masks went away a good percentage. People just roll up on you in line. And there's no message going out saying otherwise. Sucks.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of the family on my mother's side lives in that garbage dump. They revel in being massive douchebags. Don't care what happens to any of "em. Not even a little bit. Sorry about those who are stuck in that place and situation though.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


It always sucked.
 
Cheron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin went to Florida
He was lookin' for some genetics to refine
He was in a bind
'Cause he was way behind
And he was willin' to make a deal

Now listen here he said to Florida man
I'll let you go to Applebees and Hooters too
It's no worse than the common flu
Get the economy running and show those liberals
And if you survive re-elect Trump too
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: Darwin went to Florida
He was lookin' for some genetics to refine
He was in a bind
'Cause he was way behind
And he was willin' to make a deal

Now listen here he said to Florida man
I'll let you go to Applebees and Hooters too
It's no worse than the common flu
Get the economy running and show those liberals
And if you survive re-elect Trump too


4/10. Work on your cadence and meter but I like the rough draft.
 
JeffMD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
catsa.. enjoy your aids covid19!

I work in fl, mandatory mask at work that I embrace and I will not get near you, even if you are deaf and can't hear me. my voice is not at your expense for not buying a hearing aid if you need one, granny.

If society wants to kill themselves, let them. let them all be Ginny pigs. I am already expert level isolationist. I will survive, AND have a cool looking bane style mask.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rg9: Yep. This past week was the worst to go get things.

Since we're "open" that apparently means all other protocols are off. Masks went away a good percentage. People just roll up on you in line. And there's no message going out saying otherwise. Sucks.


Stay home then.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


dumb people usually are happier
 
DMDmarty
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


Good riddance to more rw trash.
Just got back from publix where most of the people weren't wearing masks, just the employees.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DMDmarty: Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks

Good riddance to more rw trash.
Just got back from publix where most of the people weren't wearing masks, just the employees.


Oh, it's not like they're really gone. They just have other accounts to scroll through...
 
b0rg9
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

bfh0417: b0rg9: Yep. This past week was the worst to go get things.

Since we're "open" that apparently means all other protocols are off. Masks went away a good percentage. People just roll up on you in line. And there's no message going out saying otherwise. Sucks.

Stay home then.


I want to go out like every normal person too.

"We're all on this together" doesn't work in this selfish country though.

But you're right. I'll stay home because I'm surrounded by assholes. I can remote indefinitely. That's great for the economy.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Saw a bunch of red capped, elderly assholes screaming and a-fussin' near Foothill Blvd. and Euclid Ave. blocking traffic and raising a ruckus about how they were willing to be "warriors" for the economy. And if they're ready to die, the rest of us should be as well.


Can't we just, I dunno, park a few M134s in overlapping fields of fire, and drop all of them?

Everybody wins.  They get to die for the economy, we get to live without their bullshiat, everyone's happy.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

b0rg9: Yep. This past week was the worst to go get things.

Since we're "open" that apparently means all other protocols are off. Masks went away a good percentage. People just roll up on you in line. And there's no message going out saying otherwise. Sucks.


Go Florida-man, and punch a mother f*cker. In Publix. Wearing a Polo shirt and plaid shorts.

/works everytime
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

J45Picker: Saw a bunch of red capped, elderly assholes screaming and a-fussin' near Foothill Blvd. and Euclid Ave. blocking traffic and raising a ruckus about how they were willing to be "warriors" for the economy. And if they're ready to die, the rest of us should be as well.


That never happened
 
litmik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: J45Picker: Saw a bunch of red capped, elderly assholes screaming and a-fussin' near Foothill Blvd. and Euclid Ave. blocking traffic and raising a ruckus about how they were willing to be "warriors" for the economy. And if they're ready to die, the rest of us should be as well.

Can't we just, I dunno, park a few M134s in overlapping fields of fire, and drop all of them?

Everybody wins.  They get to die for the economy, we get to live without their bullshiat, everyone's happy.


Had to go look that up.
I think one would do the job.
Impressively Powerful M134 Minigun in Action - Aerial Gunnery Exercise
Youtube bFhVJ-bDoE4
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welp I think we need to dig that river like that idiot on the radio in GTA Vice city talked about, not for freedom but to protect the rest of the US from Florida.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


Oo, a new Lazarus troll, back from the internet graveyard to threadshiat and run! What a brave warrior you are!
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA: One of the questions asked in the survey is: "Do you plan to seek medical care?" It did not specify the context or reasoning of seeking care, but 305,885 people said they would not. The survey also showed more than 70% of people haven't been stocking up on medicine.

Hahahaha, no. You morons are going to seek medical care. You're just so stupid that you haven't envisioned it yet.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The deaths really ramp up once the hospital beds fill.

So look for a gradual increase in hospitalizations & increasing overall stress in the system, followed by a steep and nigh-unstoppable and catastrophic spike as everything from all local hospitals to the urgent cares to the CVS Minute Clinic become hotbeds of the sick & infected seeking care from anywhere they can get it. Many end up being given antibiotics & NSAIDS (the later being symptomatic & the former doing nothing but I'd mainly to shut them up & placate them) and being told to go home, shelter in place, & only contact 911 if an immediate threat to life is in progress. Oh, and here's the number for the coroner: give to a younger healthy relative who's taking care of you.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Gainesville/Alachua County are handling it pretty well. Started lockdown stuff long before the governor stepped in. There are about as many cars on the road as usual but they just mandated that everyone going to grocery stores must wear a mask and Publix apparently won't let you in without one, so at least there's that. Cases have spiked like 20% in the county since they started easing other restrictions last week, though.
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: J45Picker: Saw a bunch of red capped, elderly assholes screaming and a-fussin' near Foothill Blvd. and Euclid Ave. blocking traffic and raising a ruckus about how they were willing to be "warriors" for the economy. And if they're ready to die, the rest of us should be as well.

Can't we just, I dunno, park a few M134s in overlapping fields of fire, and drop all of them?

Everybody wins.  They get to die for the economy, we get to live without their bullshiat, everyone's happy.


No, we farking can't, douche.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: b0rg9: Yep. This past week was the worst to go get things.

Since we're "open" that apparently means all other protocols are off. Masks went away a good percentage. People just roll up on you in line. And there's no message going out saying otherwise. Sucks.

Go Florida-man, and punch a mother f*cker. In Publix. Wearing a Polo shirt and plaid shorts.

/works everytime


I shop at a few grocery stores.

Bravo and Publix.

I went to both yesterday here in Ocala.

Bravo is a latin american carribean store.   Everyone (brown, black people) had a mask on.

I went to Publix by my house(which is the nice,"white) side of town.

Other than myself(brown) and the Publix employees the brown and black people had masks on, and none of the white people did not and they had two white guys in the beer aisle saying the virus was Democratic bullshiat.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: My God, you Farkers are bunch of wussies. Those people going out and enjoying their life are a shiatload more happy than you basement-dwelling keyboard commandos who are scared of your own shadows.

/Drop mic
/I'm out
/Fark used to be fun; it now sucks


Blink twice if someone is holding a gun to your head and making you be here.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Gainesville/Alachua County are handling it pretty well. Started lockdown stuff long before the governor stepped in. There are about as many cars on the road as usual but they just mandated that everyone going to grocery stores must wear a mask and Publix apparently won't let you in without one, so at least there's that. Cases have spiked like 20% in the county since they started easing other restrictions last week, though.


REad my post.  The Publix in Ocala are filled with white folk with no masks and no social distancing.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember this guy???  Of course you do!

Because people DO...NOT...CARE! what happens to YOU!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.