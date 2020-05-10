 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Not OK, boomer (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sooner?
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Certainly in New Zealand we're not expecting a lot of international tourism for a long time, even though we're planning a bubble with Australia and maybe some of the Pacific islands. There'll be an uptick in domestic tourism, though, and I imagine that will be the same for most countries.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm fine with this.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's IF any other country will ever let Americans in again.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What planet is this paper living on?

Boomers will just go on holiday anyway and demand that the government rescue them when it inevitably all goes horribly wrong.

They only expect others to have personal responsibility, not themselves.
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if we could do something about their grandkids.
 
Linkster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sit the fuk Down and STFU, you whiney lil biatch!
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Xai: What planet is this paper living on?

Boomers will just go on holiday anyway and demand that the government rescue them when it inevitably all goes horribly wrong.

They only expect others to have personal responsibility, not themselves.


"Toughen up snowflake" pretty much always means "please make accommodation for my fragility and fear of change."
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So travel insurance companies are okay taking your money but they don't like having to pay out?  Color me shocked.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Insurance companies want to maximize profits. How this is shocking, I'm unsure. Since this the internet, let's blame the "Boomer" generation, and get outraged!
 
Trocadero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: So travel insurance companies are okay taking your money but they don't like having to pay out?  Color me shocked.


That's much different than auto insurance companies. And fire insurance companies. And health insurance companies...
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

moos: Sooner?


Really thought this might be a brilliant headline along those lines.

Leaving disappointed.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
oh no...they can't go on vacation...

what's that, they are complaining about not having insurance for a vacation, not being prevented from the actual vacation?

oh fark off
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm offering TF insurance. You pay me money, and if someone doesn't buy you Total Fark one month, I pay for it*
/cost of insurance is 5 bucks a month
//*does not cover you if people don't buy you TF because you are a troll, idiot, racist, post politics in the non political threads, asshole, homophobe, threadshiatter, or they plain just don't like you.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My "vacation insurance" is 100% free:

no access to e-mail, lax drug laws, and corrupt local police.

Safe travels!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The same f*ckers who've consumed all the resources now have to sit still for a couple of months? The tantrum will earth-shattering.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm offering TF insurance. You pay me money, and if someone doesn't buy you Total Fark one month, I pay for it*
/cost of insurance is 5 bucks a month
//*does not cover you if people don't buy you TF because you are a troll, idiot, racist, post politics in the non political threads, asshole, homophobe, threadshiatter, or they plain just don't like you.


I'm gonna need you to buy me TF, champ. No backsies.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I'm offering TF insurance. You pay me money, and if someone doesn't buy you Total Fark one month, I pay for it*
/cost of insurance is 5 bucks a month
//*does not cover you if people don't buy you TF because you are a troll, idiot, racist, post politics in the non political threads, asshole, homophobe, threadshiatter, or they plain just don't like you.


I WANT TO YOUR INSURANCE, MYTHDRAGON!

Do you offer a package that covers constant bear attacks?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: oh no...they can't go on vacation...

what's that, they are complaining about not having insurance for a vacation, not being prevented from the actual vacation?

oh fark off


Nobody has complained about anything. Travel insurance companies have stopped paying out if an outbreak of coronavirus happens, and the author and so called "experts" jump to the conclusion that it will affect people over 60 most. That's the entirety of the article.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: The same f*ckers who've consumed all the resources now have to sit still for a couple of months? The tantrum will earth-shattering.


What resource have run out?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Xai: What planet is this paper living on?

Boomers will just go on holiday anyway and demand that the government rescue them when it inevitably all goes horribly wrong.

They only expect others to have personal responsibility, not themselves.


Present company excepted, of course.

/boomer
//not going anywhere
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You're assuming other countries will allow American's in.
Canada's boarder is still closed and is probably going to stat that way until those idiots down south either all die of Coronavirus or all Canadians have beeb vaccinated for it.
 
FreeLawyer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Dead for Tax Reasons: oh no...they can't go on vacation...

what's that, they are complaining about not having insurance for a vacation, not being prevented from the actual vacation?

oh fark off

Nobody has complained about anything. Travel insurance companies have stopped paying out if an outbreak of coronavirus happens, and the author and so called "experts" jump to the conclusion that it will affect people over 60 most. That's the entirety of the article.


This. I'm a boomer who isn't taking my planned trip to England is September. Sucks, but I'm not blaming anyone. I can assure you that trip is not taking place until this is OVER!  I'll happily settle for staying safe.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I haven't been on vacation since the early 1990s.

Yeah, I'm part of Generation X. Why do you ask?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Travel insurance is a sham in general.    We had our plans entirely scuttled because hurricanes hit the outer banks of NC causing the festival we were attending to be canceled and a state of emergency telling people to evacuate from the area.   The scumsuckers at the travel insurance refused to pay because legally we could have traveled there and the house was available to rent.
 
acouvis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Somehow I can't find a violin small enough to express my sympathy for someone who scheduled a vacation at this time and suddenly has to cancel...
 
PerpetualPeristalsis [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: You're a's'suming other countrie's will allow American's in.
Canada's boarder is 'still clo'sed and i's probably going to 'stat that way until tho'se idiot's down 'south either all die of Coronaviru's or all Canadian'a have beeb vaccinated for it.


FTFY
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: MythDragon: I'm offering TF insurance. You pay me money, and if someone doesn't buy you Total Fark one month, I pay for it*
/cost of insurance is 5 bucks a month
//*does not cover you if people don't buy you TF because you are a troll, idiot, racist, post politics in the non political threads, asshole, homophobe, threadshiatter, or they plain just don't like you.

I'm gonna need you to buy me TF, champ. No backsies.


Pay your premium.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bslim: MythDragon: I'm offering TF insurance. You pay me money, and if someone doesn't buy you Total Fark one month, I pay for it*
/cost of insurance is 5 bucks a month
//*does not cover you if people don't buy you TF because you are a troll, idiot, racist, post politics in the non political threads, asshole, homophobe, threadshiatter, or they plain just don't like you.

I WANT TO YOUR INSURANCE, MYTHDRAGON!

Do you offer a package that covers constant bear attacks?


I'll sell you a rock that repells bears.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't that generation the only ones that pay for that crap?
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I like how on FARKtm all Boomers are rolling in money stolen from the Pupae.  All Boomer offspring (therefore the WORLD of known existence) suffers mightily from this obvious callous disregard for their Needy.
 
