 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Times of San Diego)   Who was that masked nazi?   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
42
    More: Dumbass, Swastika, Ku Klux Klan, Sheriff, Police, Dustin Hart, San Diego County, California, Southern Poverty Law Center, Coroner  
•       •       •

1233 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 8:20 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bobobolinskii [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This asshat needs to be thrown into Obama's Time Machine, dropped into a concentration camp in 1943.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instant smack. I am out of Farks. Not even going to dance but with my fighting style, and that is Curly-Fu.

/ Woob. Woob. Woob. Nyuk nyukl nyuk. You laugh now ... it is quite effective.
 
irate vegetable [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I would just like to go back to work," Hart told the deputies. "All I get to do is sit home and fester. I want to get out of my house and go to work and be productive."

You just know that asshat isn't being productive at work either.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I was just minding my own business.", said the guy wearing a swastika over his face while acting indignant that anyone would have a problem with it.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

CrazyCurt: Instant smack. I am out of Farks. Not even going to dance but with my fighting style, and that is Curly-Fu.

/ Woob. Woob. Woob. Nyuk nyukl nyuk. You laugh now ... it is quite effective.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's my First Amendment right," he says. "There's no sign that says I can't decorate my mask the way I want. This is America - the land of the free."

It's private property, you jackhole, and they're fully entitled to hand you an XKCD comic and show you the door.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I write "No Mask?" "Fark You!" on my mask, is that protected speech?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are ample jobs available right now in meat processing/packing and nursing home custodial services -- you can start today.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tell you what, give me the horse, too"
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn , WTF is wrong with you Adam Savage?
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Demetrius: "It's my First Amendment right," he says. "There's no sign that says I can't decorate my mask the way I want. This is America - the land of the free."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Imagine being so fragile. What a scary place the world must seem.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: There are ample jobs available right now in meat processing/packing and nursing home custodial services -- you can start today.


Amazon warehouses too, I get at least three emails a day for the 4 in my area.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It should be legal when you see an attention whore like this guy to be allowed to punch them repeatedly.

Maybe if they get the crap kicked out of them a few dozen times, they'll get the idea that what they're doing is wrong?  Or maybe they didn't get the shiat kicked out of them enough when they were younger.

Negative reinforcement would work wonders with these assholes. At least one would hope.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hart says in the video: "We have a Nazi for a governor.

Were that the case, this man would be delighted.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left."

You must not have had much quality of life to start with, asswipe.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kobrakai: "These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left."

You must not have had much quality of life to start with, asswipe.


You know who he would be blaming that on. His wife was wearing a "clown world" shirt after all.
 
jso2897
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Plague rats, with Nazi regalia and guns.
Does "liberty" require that one tolerate this?
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"I would just like to go back to work," Hart told the deputies. "All I get to do is sit home and fester. I want to get out of my house and go to work and be productive."

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pxlboy: And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.


Exactly.  That's why the whole "oh, they're doing it ironically, to protest the Nazi-like nature of the lockdowns!" excuse is straight-up bullshiat.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

hissatsu: "I would just like to go back to work," Hart told the deputies. "All I get to do is sit home and fester. I want to get out of my house and go to work and be productive."

[media.giphy.com image 358x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


If the guy wants a job, I'd pay $20 to punch him in the face, I'll bet others would too.  He could work it into a career.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kobrakai: "These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left."

You must not have had much quality of life to start with, asswipe.


I mean, I've canceled game nights and any plans to fly to Philly to visit my aged dad for a year or two, but otherwise my life is pretty much as it was.  I'm still working, can still go for walks, and I'm going on exactly as many dates as I was before the pandemic.

I don't know what the fark his problem is.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Hart says in the video: "We have a Nazi for a governor.

Were that the case, this man would be delighted.


No, he wouldn't.

For his protesting of the lock-down rules, an actual Nazi as governor would have this wanna-be plague rat summarily shot.
 
padraig
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: pxlboy: And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.

Exactly.  That's why the whole "oh, they're doing it ironically, to protest the Nazi-like nature of the lockdowns!" excuse is straight-up bullshiat.


When people say that they are ironic, I just tell them I don't believe they are ironic or sarcastic.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

groppet: Mr. Coffee Nerves: There are ample jobs available right now in meat processing/packing and nursing home custodial services -- you can start today.

Amazon warehouses too, I get at least three emails a day for the 4 in my area.


Hopefully his real name getting out there makes this nazi AW unemployable for any position that pays well & he can live out his life barely scraping by. All the time he'll blame it on someone else & not the fact that he's a shiatty person.

Unfortunately he's reproduced already, is being a nazi douchebag enough of a reason for the state to remove a kid from the home? Child endangerment & all that.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm torn on stories like this. On the one hand, I want the world to know that his guy is an asshat of the first order who doesn't deserve any breaks ever again if he thinks he's so oppressed. On the other hand, I also want him to not be able to get off on said attention. Sucky position to be in, no?
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

nyan9mm: kobrakai: "These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left."

You must not have had much quality of life to start with, asswipe.

You know who he would be blaming that on. His wife was wearing a "clown world" shirt after all.


No, the wife was wearing a swastika mask as well.

Their child was wearing the Pepe clown world shirt.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

irate vegetable: "I would just like to go back to work," Hart told the deputies. "All I get to do is sit home and fester. I want to get out of my house and go to work and be productive."

You just know that asshat isn't being productive at work either.


His job was to troll in CNN comments, and he's so dumb Putin won't even pay him.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: It should be legal when you see an attention whore like this guy to be allowed to punch them repeatedly.

Maybe if they get the crap kicked out of them a few dozen times, they'll get the idea that what they're doing is wrong?  Or maybe they didn't get the shiat kicked out of them enough when they were younger.

Negative reinforcement would work wonders with these assholes. At least one would hope.


Negative reinforcement increases the rate of a behavior. It is reinforcement. I think the word you want is punishment.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
observer.comView Full Size

seems fashionable
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JNowe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, I see. He's protesting "Nazi" rules by wearing Nazi symbols.  That makes perfect sense. /s
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't the same town w/ the guy in the KKK hood?  Anyone think its the same guy?
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When I saw that I assumed he was protesting the mask requirements (i.e. it is fascist to make me where this mask).  Looks like that is the case, not that I agree with the position or method of protest.

Of course they can (and should) kick him out of the store, it is private property after all.  But it was pretty clear what he was doing.
 
1funguy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: pxlboy: And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.

Exactly.  That's why the whole "oh, they're doing it ironically, to protest the Nazi-like nature of the lockdowns!" excuse is straight-up bullshiat.


Ironically, punching them is EXACTLY how you solve the problem.
He will not wear it anymore!
 
freidog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The longtime Santee resident, 32, says he was making a peaceful protest and not causing a problem. "I'm just standing here doing my shopping,"

No sir, you were standing there being an asshole, there's a subtle difference.
It's not offensive to stand there and shop,
it is offensive to stand there and be an asshole to people who are just there to shop.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dusty Shekel is Dusty Rhodes cousin from Tel Aviv

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If only there were a game plan.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scanman61: nyan9mm: kobrakai: "These crazy rules are destroying any quality of life we had left."

You must not have had much quality of life to start with, asswipe.

You know who he would be blaming that on. His wife was wearing a "clown world" shirt after all.

No, the wife was wearing a swastika mask as well.

Their child was wearing the Pepe clown world shirt.


It was the wife with the shirt, I checked the video to be sure

The accompanying woman, also with a Nazi symbol velcroed to her mask, pushed a stroller with a child in it and wore a T-shirt with a green frog clown and the words "Honk Honk."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ex-nuke [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: pxlboy: And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.

Exactly.  That's why the whole "oh, they're doing it ironically, to protest the Nazi-like nature of the lockdowns!" excuse is straight-up bullshiat.


Is it? He was quoted in the article telling the cop he was wearing in protest of Gavin's violations of civil rights.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ex-nuke: A'isha P.: pxlboy: And his handle is a clear nod to his antisemitism.

Exactly.  That's why the whole "oh, they're doing it ironically, to protest the Nazi-like nature of the lockdowns!" excuse is straight-up bullshiat.

Is it? He was quoted in the article telling the cop he was wearing in protest of Gavin's violations of civil rights.


His civil rights aren't being violated
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.