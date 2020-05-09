 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   Florida's reopening resulted in 13,000 pounds of trash left on Cocoa Beach. Jeannie and Major Nelson are outraged   (usatoday.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Sustainability, Brevard County, Florida, Cocoa, Florida, Litter, coronavirus restrictions, Waste, Brevard's beaches, Cocoa Beach, Florida  
•       •       •

789 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 7:33 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Used to be a nice place
I doubt it was the people who live there that trashed the place
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People selfish enough to go to the beach during a pandemic are also selfish enough to trash the place.  No surprise there.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My Aunt Connie's family has been in Cocoa for over 100 years. It's not the native Floridiots, but the tourists and stray frat boys who just hang about who are the human litter all up the coast.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I dreamed of Jeannie if you know what I mean and I think you know what I mean.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"13,000 pounds of trash" is a cruelly accurate way to describe the visitors to Cocoa beach
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: I dreamed of Jeannie if you know what I mean and I think you know what I mean.
[Fark user image 506x474]


She was a bit before my time, but I was partial to this one when I was small..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: My Aunt Connie's family has been in Cocoa for over 100 years. It's not the native Floridiots, but the tourists and stray frat boys who just hang about who are the human litter all up the coast.


Cocoa is not Cocoa Beach.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Chris Christie and Mike Huckabee had their own beaches to sit on?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's aunt used to live in Brevard County. We've been to Cocoa Beach many times over the years. This does not surprise me.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Joe Ska: ecmoRandomNumbers: My Aunt Connie's family has been in Cocoa for over 100 years. It's not the native Floridiots, but the tourists and stray frat boys who just hang about who are the human litter all up the coast.

Cocoa is not Cocoa Beach.


And Miami is not Miami Beach.  Daytona is not Daytona beach....and so on, and so on.

/his point stands
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fat Joe Ska: ecmoRandomNumbers: My Aunt Connie's family has been in Cocoa for over 100 years. It's not the native Floridiots, but the tourists and stray frat boys who just hang about who are the human litter all up the coast.

Cocoa is not Cocoa Beach.


Yeah, I know. It doesn't change anything. They live on the expensive side of Indian River and Banana River -- the actual barrier island.

My mom is from Vero Beach and her mother's family is from Jupiter. The town, not the planet.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was it White Trash? 13000 pounds? That's like what, 40 people whose mobility scooters got stuck in the sand?
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this different than normal? People litter like crazy in Florida.

But it's never the locals. No sir, always those darned tourists. We don't have any tourists right now because the state has been shut down for six weeks, but somehow they're at fault.

And if it's not the tourists it's people who live in the next county. People cross the county line and suddenly loose all sense of responsibility. Never the real locals.

/that's sarcasm
//"Flo-grown" idiocy is just as real as snowbird idiocy
///if you disagree with that you're probably part of the problem
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: Was it White Trash? 13000 pounds? That's like what, 40 people whose mobility scooters got stuck in the sand?


Yup, they don't pick up the black trash.
 
RedHead87 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alphax: offacue: I dreamed of Jeannie if you know what I mean and I think you know what I mean.
[Fark user image 506x474]

She was a bit before my time, but I was partial to this one when I was small..

[Fark user image image 630x1200]


She has a belly button!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Fat Joe Ska: ecmoRandomNumbers: My Aunt Connie's family has been in Cocoa for over 100 years. It's not the native Floridiots, but the tourists and stray frat boys who just hang about who are the human litter all up the coast.

Cocoa is not Cocoa Beach.

And Miami is not Miami Beach.  Daytona is not Daytona beach....and so on, and so on.

/his point stands


What about Lake Worth Beach?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

RedHead87: Alphax: offacue: I dreamed of Jeannie if you know what I mean and I think you know what I mean.
[Fark user image 506x474]

She was a bit before my time, but I was partial to this one when I was small..

[Fark user image image 630x1200]

She has a belly button!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Surprise! Plague-rats are also pigs. How unexpected.
 
Coronach
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: How is this different than normal? People litter like crazy in Florida.

But it's never the locals. No sir, always those darned tourists. We don't have any tourists right now because the state has been shut down for six weeks, but somehow they're at fault.

And if it's not the tourists it's people who live in the next county. People cross the county line and suddenly loose all sense of responsibility. Never the real locals.

/that's sarcasm
//"Flo-grown" idiocy is just as real as snowbird idiocy
///if you disagree with that you're probably part of the problem


It's those damn Merrit Islanders!
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When people throw something away, what does "away" mean?  It all comes down to "I don't care where it goes.  I just don't want to look at it anymore."

This is true from the scraps in your kitchen, to the byproducts used to make the stuff in your kitchen, and all the way up the chain to spent military nuclear reactors.  We cart those off to the southwest USA and bury them.

"Can't see it anymore, so we're good!"
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: How is this different than normal? People litter like crazy in Florida.

But it's never the locals. No sir, always those darned tourists. We don't have any tourists right now because the state has been shut down for six weeks, but somehow they're at fault.

And if it's not the tourists it's people who live in the next county. People cross the county line and suddenly loose all sense of responsibility. Never the real locals.

/that's sarcasm
//"Flo-grown" idiocy is just as real as snowbird idiocy
///if you disagree with that you're probably part of the problem


Yes, we do have tourists right now. Some of them never left, others started showing up 2-3 weeks ago. Just because mouseville is closed does not mean the aholes aren't driving down because they 'deserve' a vacation.
/When Florida shut down, people still kept coming. 'Closed to short term vacation rentals' the state said. BS said the vacation folks and rental property owners. The problem is too many entitled assholes do not understand the words 'NO, you can't'
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.