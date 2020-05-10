 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: This is not my beautiful house. This is not my beautiful wife   (fark.com) divider line
4
    More: CSB  
•       •       •

219 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 9:00 AM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DisseminationMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
This week's CSB topic: Share a story about a time you found yourself in the wrong place. It might literally be the wrong place - maybe it's the first day of school and you were in the wrong classroom - or it could be a figurative place - perhaps you looked at your boss and thought, why the hell am I working for this (figurative) weasel?

Note: CSB threads are for sharing your own true stories. The emphasis is on stories, not just quick answers (the S stands for Story, not Survey). Now have fun, and be nice.
 
DocBubba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Late '70s. I woke up after a hard night of partying next to a female I vaguely recognized from the party. I assumed we were in her apartment, so I stretched and woke her up. We talked a little and reassured each other that everything was OK. As I was getting ready to leave I opened the door.
Needle scratch.
I opened the door and didn't recognize the area. I asked her where we were and she told me the address. Does not compute.
Me: There's no [redacted] street in Wichita
Her: No shiat Sherlock, we're in OKC
Me: ...
Her: ...
Me: Well, how the hell did we get here?
Her: You drove
Me: Fuuuuuuk
That was one long, weird 3 hour drive back.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the early 90's I had something of a drinking and partying habit. a quick cautionary tale:

One winter evening I went to a student pub near the university in Johannesburg. Just been paid (and the currency was still equal to a dollar). I chucked 50 bucks on the bar and ordered enough Sambucas for the 50 to cover. I do not recall, for obvious reasons, quite how many there were, but I demolished the lot.
Woke up somewhere around 3am in an apartment in the sketchiest part of town, beside an unknown woman, and with only my underwear on. A search of the apartment only delivered my jeans and sneakers, but that was enough. Snuck out. Walked the 12 k's home, shirtless.

Was she a good Samaritan ? A black widow? I'll never know.
My only consolation is that I was too drunk to have done anything...

Never went to that pub again.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
A longtime friend had moved out of the house he had in a walled community when I met him, and given the house to his mother and moved into a huge house a few miles away.  He often hosted big dinners, and his mother was a frequent guest, and the "dinner group" sort of became one big extended family.   About 10 years on, his mother hosted a holiday dinner at her house (his old house) for the first time, and I was on the guest list.  I remembered the neighborhood, but not the exact house.  When they rang me in at the gate, I knew to just look for my friend's truck in the driveway.   I saw the truck, parked my car next to it and went inside....and immediately noticed the floor plan was radically different.   And the woman who popped out of the kitchen to see who was coming in her front door was not my friend's mother.  Awkward.  "Uh, you're not Mrs. S.....and....uh...I seem to be at the wrong house!"   I apologized profusely as I backed out the door and got back into my car and found my friend's truck (which looked exactly like the first truck) 3 houses down.

I remember the loud CLACK of the door lock at the "wrong" house before I was even 3 steps away.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.