(NYPost)   Need some cash? Falling behind on the bills? Tired of all those phone calls from people asking you to pay them? Just pull off a special-ops mission in the heart of South America and enjoy that sweet, sweet bounty money   (nypost.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This story just gets better and better
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pompeo and Co has to know this would happen eventually.
 
wademh
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's kinda sad when people grow up to believe in their own propaganda, except for the part where their self-delusions are one of the leading causes behind how screwed up we are with our worship of military things.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did he really expect THIS State department to make good on the reward if he was successful?

Good luck with that.
 
wood0366
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Pompeo and Co has to know this would happen eventually.


That's a bold statement, those asshats barely know how to operate pants.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Local Fishermen defeat Alexander the Great and create 96+ hours of headlines for the 24 hour News worm.  Decorated Special US Super Secret Ops Guy in charge.  He was Decorated.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JpgPD​5​M9AJs
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Patsy or useful idiot? I'm thinkin' a little from column A and a bunch from column B.
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What the hell else are you going to do with a comp-sci degree from the University of Calgary?
 
