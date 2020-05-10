 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   The Mayor from Jaws wants you to know that despite what you've heard, it's perfectly safe to return to California beaches   (ktvu.com) divider line
10
    More: Unlikely, California, United States, shark attack, San Francisco Bay Area, Park, English-language films, San Francisco, Arizona  
•       •       •

253 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 6:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"I'm pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have, in fact, caught and killed a tiny predator that supposedly injured some breathers. But, as you see, it's a beautiful day, the beaches are open and people are having a wonderful time."
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Even worse, the shark had the 'rona.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
communitynotcommodity.comView Full Size

Just when the covidiots thought it was safe to go back in the water...
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We knew what sharks thought about social distancing a while ago
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
On the good side though, losing an arm or leg would take one's mind off the whole Covid-19 thing.And you might be able to write it off as a tax deduction.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He can say whatever he wants, so long as I can find out where he got that awesome anchor sport coat.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The farther North you go, the more the sharks think you look like a sea lion.
 
buntz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he'd been properly wearing a goofy ass looking anti-Covid facemask, he wouldn't have looked like delicious shark food. So, not sure how to feel about this.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
13,000 Pounds of Trash is the name of my Kid Rock cover band with a Mama June impersonator for a lead singer.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.