Do you think it's safer to visit a coffee shop or a gym? Hey, HOW ABOUT NEITHER
13
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Butbutbut i have to be serviced! It's my right, and goes far above silly conciderations like personal safety or the safety of family or friends!
 
6nome
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have heard that if you are there for 26 minutes, you should be fine.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Coffee shop, obviously. In a coffee shop you can socially distance, don't have to touch anything but the door handle and the drink (or better yet do drive-through and only touch the drink), etc. vs a gym which is a gross place during normal times.

The thing that's pissed me off is campgrounds being closed. I have a fully enclosed trailer, with online registration I literally don't have to touch or interact with anything outside my household. I would understand closing the bathrooms and requiring a self-contained unit (so no tents or lower end pop-ups that lack a bathroom) but completely closing all campgrounds was a major overreaction.
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not going to a gym for a long, long time. I get to blame Corona for being a fatty, though that will also probably take me out if I get it.  Coffee shop it is.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The article misses an obvious concern with gyms: you've got people breathing heavily, which, coupled with any decent air circulation system, could spread the virus pretty quickly. Masks might be pointless, but wearing them during intense workouts might be impractical anyway.

While masks are impossible to wear while eating, at least coffee shops can restrict the amount of seating (or remove it entirely). They can also just limit their service to takeout, like they've been doing for the last couple months already.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dark brew: Not going to a gym for a long, long time. I get to blame Corona for being a fatty, t


Pushups are free
 
Torion! [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thank you subby for a graph without a gym or coffee shop circled.

/Preview for grammar
//Starbucks is global
///wash your hands
 
dark brew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: dark brew: Not going to a gym for a long, long time. I get to blame Corona for being a fatty, t

Pushups are free


Not my kind

scene7.samsclub.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am not going to a lot of places anytime soon. I so t trust other people to use their common sense and until we do more testing and have better tracking I am limiting my interactions.
 
Birnone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think any time you leave your home and interact with anyone, or share a confined space with them, you are rolling the dice. Not everyone is infected, but you only need to interact with an infected person one time. Not every time you're exposed to the virus will you get infected, but you only need to get infected the one time. There's no way for anyone to know when the one time will happen. It could be that several trips to the supermarket result in no infection, yet the ONE time you go get some takeout you're infected by the employee who brings it out. It's all a gamble.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Coffee shop, obviously. In a coffee shop you can socially distance, don't have to touch anything but the door handle and the drink (or better yet do drive-through and only touch the drink), etc. vs a gym which is a gross place during normal times.

The thing that's pissed me off is campgrounds being closed. I have a fully enclosed trailer, with online registration I literally don't have to touch or interact with anything outside my household. I would understand closing the bathrooms and requiring a self-contained unit (so no tents or lower end pop-ups that lack a bathroom) but completely closing all campgrounds was a major overreaction.


Was it really though?

If only the need for emergency medical care was so predictable. It's true, you could head home if you started to feel mild flu symptoms, but there have been cases of COVID-19 where the onset is abrupt. And what if you have a non-COVID-19 related emergency: a broken limb, a seizure, a serious BBQ burn. All of those could mean sucking up already-limited resources.

https://www.refinery29.com/en-ca/2020​/​04/9649081/cottage-visit-ontario-quebe​c-coronavirus
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dark brew: Snapper Carr: dark brew: Not going to a gym for a long, long time. I get to blame Corona for being a fatty, t

Pushups are free

Not my kind

[scene7.samsclub.com image 280x280]


They say all my flavors are guaranteed to satisfy.
 
Keethera
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Germany is opening up gyms on May 15th.  It'll be interesting to see how that goes.

/not a gym goer
// thought they were gross pre-corona
 
