Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 784: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 15". Details and rules in first post.
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Happy Farktography Anniversary 15"

Description: It's Farktography's 15th anniversary! Post your highest vote getters or favorite photos since May 2019. Prior contest entries allowed but not required; prior entries, HDR, stacked, stitched & text-added photos eligible only if used in a contest since 5/08/19.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Earguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
What I did during quarantine
 
Ldrtchbrd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
from Airplane! contest, August 2019. I liked that I was the only one posting a photo of a non-mechanical plane.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #779, April 8, 2020
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #757, November 6, 2019
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #755, October 23, 2019
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #750 (Bird's the Word 2), 09/18/2019
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #769 (That's Sharp), 01/29/2020
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Contest #771 (Anything Goes 2), 02/12/2020
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Look Out Below 2 - 07/31/19
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Illustrate a Fark Tag (Silly) 05/29/19
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Wallpaper This 3 (10/23/19)
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0679 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0373 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0484 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Subject isolation by Jonathan, on Flickr

From "Bokeh 5"  6/10/19
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
flagstaff birds-0218 by Jonathan, on Flickr

From "Bird's the Word 2  9/18/19
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Sunset on the causeway by Jonathan, on Flickr

From "Software Hootenanny 9"  9/25/19
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfiltered. Moto G5s Plus.
La Jolla, CA - sunset, 2020
 
gregscott
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Blue Throat Hummingbird - Shot at Cave Creek Canyon using high speed flash.
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Duck
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Duck
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
January 2020's Curves 3 theme
Fark user imageView Full Size

Horn Curves by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Goose
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
A recent, unentered fave. This majestic red-winged black bird's name is Kevin. Kevin wants to speak to my manager. My presence 15 feet away is surely a violation of the Geneva Convention.
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is Kevin by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
From last week's "Fresh Photos"
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dandelion Wish by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ewam Garden of One Thousand Buddhas
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Olympic National Park
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Neighborhood cat
Shot on Lomochrome Purple film @ISO 200, Olympus OM-2 (I think the 50mm F1.8 lens).  No photoshoppery, just a weird film
 
