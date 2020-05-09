 Skip to content
George Takei says it all
    More: Hero, shot  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LatamaCoricama [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love that guy. Also, wanted to see if my shiny new Oh Fark badge I just got worked.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Takei always says it right
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LatamaCoricama: I love that guy. Also, wanted to see if my shiny new Oh Fark badge I just got worked.


Oh it works. It ties the whole username header together. 👍
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I got nothing to come close to that. Which means that there are going to be some folks treading reaaaal close to racist tirades just champing at the bit to comment, and trying to figure out how to attack a guy who actually DID spend time in an Internment camp, and an American citizen no less.

Crybabies: stop trying to claim oppression when you're inconvenienced or told, "Don't drink the bleach."
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
George Takei, thank you!
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I know I'm not the forst to say it, by a long shot... but George Takei is a National goddamned Treasure.
 
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
7 or 8 weeks of minor inconveniences... get over yourself.

/ how many years did the blind girl hide in the attic.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know I'm not the forst to say it, by a long shot... but George Takei is a National goddamned Treasure.


You're not the forst, you wont be the lost.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AnEasyTarget: 7 or 8 weeks of minor inconveniences... get over yourself.

/ how many years did the blind girl hide in the attic.


For years after she crashed her plane there.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

SurfaceTension: AnEasyTarget: 7 or 8 weeks of minor inconveniences... get over yourself.

/ how many years did the blind girl hide in the attic.

For years after she crashed her plane there.


No, you're thinking of the guy who starred in The Breakfast Club, Repo Man, and Young Guns 1 & 2.
 
anfrind [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Masks are stupid. But I wear one anyways on the off chance they aren't.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet ... I think the Red Hat reply will feed off of this gem.

lh3.googleusercontent.com

Hurting those people was a good thing. Making them wear a mask? Unthinkable.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know I'm not the forst to say it, by a long shot... but George Takei is a National goddamned Treasure.


scifanatic-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
DCheers!
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who should I believe. An American who had his rights stripped away.

Or someone who needs a toaster oven
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Who should I believe. An American who had his rights stripped away.

Or someone who needs a toaster oven


According to Fox news if you have a fridge you are a 1 percenter,
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mr Takei generally gets it right and usually in an awesome way
 
