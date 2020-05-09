 Skip to content
(Patheos)   I have never heard a bad word spoken about the Sikhs. That continues to this day. Sikh Doctors Shave Beards to Fight COVID: "This Was an Exception to the Rule"   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
32
•       •       •

BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for them.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hero tag though?
 
YakBoy42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is one way to differentiate a religion from a cult. Most religious dietary restrictions (halal, kosher, etc.) or prohibitions on animal products and such have a "don't starve or die because you're following these rules" exception. You honor the divine by following these rules but if lives are at stake you do what you have to do.

This is in stark contrast with, for example, the Jehova's Witness prohibition on blood transfusions. They would much rather see you (or your children) bleed to death than go against their arbitrary rules.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Yep. There was an article a couple of years ago about a Sikh who removed his turban to help an accident victim.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I just mean that there are warriors who are out there fighting and dying on the street protesting for their right to get their hair and nails did and they're vilified. Why are these men heroes? They probably don't even tip.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure others could dredge up a million bad stories, because in the end we're all people, but I continue to be impressed by Sikhs.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
THIS is how you religion.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Mugato: Hero tag though?


Yeah, because:

dionysusaur: THIS is how you religion.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Yep. There was an article a couple of years ago about a Sikh who removed his turban to help an accident victim.


I see that's covered.
Yes, hero tag.
Thinking about others instead of yourself is a big part of what makes an actual hero.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's a faith that binds communities and people together. To serve others and to help and heal is a worthy goal, and not for self aggrandizement. Obviously, this will sail right over the money-changers and hypocrites in the audience.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If it wasn't in Canada, I would have expected a blustering bid by "Re-openers" to jail them for not having barber's licenses.  "If'n they kin do it, whah cain't Lester?"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm about to shave off my pandemic beard right now.  Not for any good cause, mind you.  Just because it was in the 80s today and it's too damn hot for it.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's a health food store here. "The Golden Temple" run by hippy white guy Sikhs from the 70's...It's been here decades. Good store...however it's completely overpriced even compared to bulk stuff from whole foods.
The owners drive a Mercedes and have the Turbin and wear the knives (the male and the son). These guys are cut throat capitalists. I like the place but they're not better than 'Walmart' for employee treatment or price gouging.
The only reason to go to it for me was the bulk spice section. Which Sprouts now has.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: It's a faith that binds communities and people together. To serve others and to help and heal is a worthy goal, and not for self aggrandizement. Obviously, this will sail right over the money-changers and hypocrites in the audience.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nabb1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
One of my good friends in law school was a Sikh.  He was one of the nicest guys I've ever known.  And then I met his spectacular family at graduation and they were all just as nice and wonderful.  My uncle, who spent years in the Army told me what badasses they were in the military.  I have nothing but love and respect for their culture and their faith.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sikhism is one pf the better documented religions because its fairly new in perspective (Guru Nanak was 15th-16th C.E.). It has about 24-25 million adherents around the world--about twice as many Sikhs as Jews, for example. Any group that size is going to have some issues with it just as Jews, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus and others too.

Having said that, between Hindu and Muslim persecution, and the treatment of the Sikh community during British imperialism and the War for Independence, the community has managed to hold on a wonderful sense of humanity. Perhaps the whole Operation Blue Star business with Indira Gandhi invading Amritsar and then being killled by her own Sikh bodyguards is the most controversial--to be fair, it was really tied up with Sikh separatist militias wanting their own independent geopolitical state in the Punjab (the richest agricultural land between South Asia and East Asia) more than anything religious---similar to Israelis and Palestinians laying claim to the same land at the nexus point of three continents--Africa, Europe and Asia. It might have been otherwise unresolvable otherwise. Of course, the tragedy continued when over 3000 Sikhs were killed for months afterwards in revenge attacks for the assassination of the Prime Minister.

The spirit of seva as a binding doctrine among the Khalsa s perhaps the most important value overall, even more than the 5Ks. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, indeed.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fun Fact : One of the key security firms in the U.S. --started by American Sikhs : Akal Security.

Akal is a key word in Sikh theology--meaning Timeless or Immortal. God is sometimes called Akal Purakh (Timeless Person) along with Waheguru (Wonderful Teacher). The leadership of the Sikh religion is found in the Akal Takht, or the Timeless Throne. It sits just down the road from the Golden Temple at Amritsar.

Fark user imageView Full Size


There is a reason Sikh commitment to security and military readiness is no joke. The Tenth (and last human) Guru was Gobind Singh. He beheld his father's severed head as a boy so he knew what he was facing. He was the universal strength to Guru Nanak's universal peace. Ever since their Gurus started getting martyred (mainly by Mughal emperors) they accelerated the development of martial skills in the Panth (community). You should read the story (legendary perhaps but perhaps not) of how the Khalsa (the Guru's Bodyguard and now the center of the community) got their start. That is some shiate.

He did not fark around.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nabb1: One of my good friends in law school was a Sikh.  He was one of the nicest guys I've ever known.  And then I met his spectacular family at graduation and they were all just as nice and wonderful.  My uncle, who spent years in the Army told me what badasses they were in the military.  I have nothing but love and respect for their culture and their faith.


The fact that they are badasses should be repeated
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optikeye: There's a health food store here. "The Golden Temple" run by hippy white guy Sikhs from the 70's...It's been here decades. Good store...however it's completely overpriced even compared to bulk stuff from whole foods.
The owners drive a Mercedes and have the Turbin and wear the knives (the male and the son). These guys are cut throat capitalists. I like the place but they're not better than 'Walmart' for employee treatment or price gouging.
The only reason to go to it for me was the bulk spice section. Which Sprouts now has.


Good on ya. You found a Sikh you don't like. All Sikhs suck. Just like the Jews.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: optikeye: There's a health food store here. "The Golden Temple" run by hippy white guy Sikhs from the 70's...It's been here decades. Good store...however it's completely overpriced even compared to bulk stuff from whole foods.
The owners drive a Mercedes and have the Turbin and wear the knives (the male and the son). These guys are cut throat capitalists. I like the place but they're not better than 'Walmart' for employee treatment or price gouging.
The only reason to go to it for me was the bulk spice section. Which Sprouts now has.

Good on ya. You found a Sikh you don't like. All Sikhs suck. Just like the Jews.


No...not at all. Jews are fine if you need an accountant.
/Sarcasm
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Your religion isn't a death cult.

Or, I guess, it shouldn't be
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: There's a health food store here. "The Golden Temple" run by hippy white guy Sikhs from the 70's...It's been here decades. Good store...however it's completely overpriced even compared to bulk stuff from whole foods.
The owners drive a Mercedes and have the Turbin and wear the knives (the male and the son). These guys are cut throat capitalists. I like the place but they're not better than 'Walmart' for employee treatment or price gouging.
The only reason to go to it for me was the bulk spice section. Which Sprouts now has.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, local Sikh community here is handing out huge quantities of food parcels as quickly as they can get them.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They gonna find out who has the weak chins now.  That's gonna mess with their supremacy end game according to a comic I see posted around here.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My only bad words: they are Capitalistic to a fault. But if you're their friend they will help you no matter what. And lo and behold everyone is their friend. I've had very good relations with Sikhs and they trip out when I tell them they are the only major religion on Earth that has the original teachings of their Prophet in his handwriting. That's kind of heavy. Farnkly they've been pretty darned nice to me no matter how much they've overcharged me for beer, tobacco and incense.

/ Yeah, Bal, jacking me an extra buck for my whiskey cigars wasn't cool, but you're cool!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, right wing "christians" seen chanting "Ia! Ia!" after having their Sacrifice the Weak sermons this sunday.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you want to hear a bad word spoken about Sikhs Try asking and Afghan Afridi or Orakzai  tribesmen. 24,000 of them fougbt 2 dozen Sikhs to a draw for 3 day at the battle of Saragarhi
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mugato: Hero tag though?


The bible thumpers keep trying to pack their megachurches saying God will protect them.  These two are taking the two hands working approach.  So yeah, hero tag.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mountain religious fanatics are never to be trifled with.

They are always good people if they like you; but if they don't like you, you're dead in that minute. [shrug] it seems to work.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magorn: If you want to hear a bad word spoken about Sikhs Try asking and Afghan Afridi or Orakzai  tribesmen. 24,000 of them fougbt 2 dozen Sikhs to a draw for 3 day at the battle of Saragarhi


Sikhs are farking bad asses and are usually not piece of shiats as a group unlike a lot of religious groups.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Sikhism is one pf the better documented religions because its fairly new in perspective (Guru Nanak was 15th-16th C.E.). It has about 24-25 million adherents around the world--about twice as many Sikhs as Jews, for example. Any group that size is going to have some issues with it just as Jews, Christians, Muslims, Buddhists and Hindus and others too.

Having said that, between Hindu and Muslim persecution, and the treatment of the Sikh community during British imperialism and the War for Independence, the community has managed to hold on a wonderful sense of humanity. Perhaps the whole Operation Blue Star business with Indira Gandhi invading Amritsar and then being killled by her own Sikh bodyguards is the most controversial--to be fair, it was really tied up with Sikh separatist militias wanting their own independent geopolitical state in the Punjab (the richest agricultural land between South Asia and East Asia) more than anything religious---similar to Israelis and Palestinians laying claim to the same land at the nexus point of three continents--Africa, Europe and Asia. It might have been otherwise unresolvable otherwise. Of course, the tragedy continued when over 3000 Sikhs were killed for months afterwards in revenge attacks for the assassination of the Prime Minister.

The spirit of seva as a binding doctrine among the Khalsa s perhaps the most important value overall, even more than the 5Ks. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, indeed.


Meh Indira Gandhi was basically a wannabe dictator, committed numerous war crimes and oppression. She deserved what she got.
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I've seen Sikh gangsters involved in gangland wars, killing innocent bystanders.

They're not better or worse than practitioners of other religions. Buddhists have done some atrocities too.

But these guys know how to do it right. Kudos to them.
 
