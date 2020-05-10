 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   "Bull's bid to scratch 'itchy bum' cuts off power to 800 homes". Managed to steer clear of udder disaster though likely to remain the butt of some jokes as people milk it for what it's worth   (bbc.com) divider line
5
    More: Silly, Poles, Cattle, South Lanarkshire, English-language films, Mrs Laughton, Owner Hazel Laughton, Four-year-old Ron, Ms Laughton  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 May 2020 at 2:20 AM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What's a limousin bull? Does he give luxurious rides to other bovine?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't have a cow, man.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What shocking news.

/kicking off the electricity puns as it seems Subby has milked all of the bovine puns.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, and looking at that bull, his look says "Yeah, that was wrong. Who's going to punish me, YOU?!"
 
puffy999
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bullshiat
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.