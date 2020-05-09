 Skip to content
(The Hill)   71% of Americans afraid of restrictions being lifted too quickly, the other 29% welcome the pale horse   (thehill.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.


Haven't you heard?  Testing makes us look bad.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Or maybe it's because we'd rather not be cogs in the capitalist machine and just don't want to go back to work.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The channels change, but the story remains the sa ... well no, I guess that changes just as much.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.

Haven't you heard?  Testing makes us look bad.


It's too hard to cheat.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
AND SOME OF US COULD MURDER A CURRY
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hey kids, don't fear the reaper, amIrite?
 
GrinzGrimly [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pollster: Do you think Kathy is too nice? Or not nice enough? Which is it.

Me: Damn, what's your problem with Kathy?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.


I think you may be exaggerating the problem

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1​1​04645/covid19-testing-rate-select-coun​tries-worldwide/
 
links136
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know when I want medical advice on zoonotic viruses with long histories of wiping out large sections of humanity, I turn to sketchy sites with a dozen pop up ads from sketchier advertiser's that makes Geocities look modern,

And now I realize I'm talking about fark
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People were staying home before the lockdowns started. They won't start going out again if they don't feel it's safe even if Trump forces every state to reopen again.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.


I vote for the blood sacrifice.  It will please the blood gods.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.


And the fact that we don't know the long-term effects of the disease, and opening too soon will damage the economy worse than staying closed, and we don't know if we can develop herd immunity, etc.

It's really just the sane vs. the insane at this point. And somehow the insane keep getting their message boosted.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.


The 29% is in the process of doing so presently. We need to do nothing but stay at home for another two months while Our Nation's Dumbest discover the joys of God's creation.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JonBuck: People were staying home before the lockdowns started. They won't start going out again if they don't feel it's safe even if Trump forces every state to reopen again.


Yup seems to me all those opening wont see enough customers to actually stay open for long...

At least being closed you can keep your costs down... opening you have to pay people so your costs go up...

Open now, dont get enough customers, go bankrupt.

Don't open now, let your competitors go bankrupt, open when its safe, get all the business.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The infection is inside the White House residence, and still Trump won't wear a mask because of optics with his base of deplorable morons.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Binky?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm gonna have to shave off my beard if I want my mask to seal properly.

This is the exact reason I shaved last time. Except that was vocational and this is probably survival.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
the 29%ers are  heavily-armed morons who are being encouraged by Trump to work until they die.

/you cannot tell them anything
//the White House is still not open for group tours
///Trump is still not holding rallies
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just 14 percent said they think it is safe to end stay-at-home orders.
Just 9 percent of those surveyed said they think "it is safe now" for schools and universities to reopen.

So if 9/10 americans really think its stupid AF to reopen now... why are we doing it? Oh right because the 0.1% want you to die so they can make money off your back again.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

So I called my agent the other day, to see if I was still booked for the summer at the Mirage in Las Vegas.  But he was dead already.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's just stay home and tell each other how stupid everyone who goes out is.  We rock.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
LIBETY OR trans?
 
Mock26
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And Behold A Pale Horse And His Name That Sat On Him Was Death
Youtube _EhN_Z_vohQ
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.

I think you may be exaggerating the problem

https://www.statista.com/statistics/11​04645/covid19-testing-rate-select-coun​tries-worldwide/


I think the USA needs 1 million tests A DAY to re-open.  More to do it safely.

But then that's just me.
 
pacified
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
29%. That the floor of the GOP btw
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Donald Trump x REM - Losing My Civilians
Youtube IeT6Aeof4Ok
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

odinsposse: And somehow the insane keep getting their message boosted.


All the sane people are really boring, compared to raving lunatics.  We used to have standards in broadcasting.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JonBuck: People were staying home before the lockdowns started. They won't start going out again if they don't feel it's safe even if Trump forces every state to reopen again.


Except for the people who are forced back to work because they no longer qualify for unemployment and will starve to death otherwise.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

lolmao500: JonBuck: People were staying home before the lockdowns started. They won't start going out again if they don't feel it's safe even if Trump forces every state to reopen again.

Yup seems to me all those opening wont see enough customers to actually stay open for long...

At least being closed you can keep your costs down... opening you have to pay people so your costs go up...

Open now, dont get enough customers, go bankrupt.

Don't open now, let your competitors go bankrupt, open when its safe, get all the business.


You know how I know you don't own a business?
 
Ishidan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.

I vote for the blood sacrifice.  It will please the blood gods.


The 29 percent are mostly whining that they can't go out for pleasure.  So the Khornates would be massacring the Slaaneshi while Papa Nurgle waits for them to get within knifing range, since knifing range is well within six feet of separation.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ishidan: AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.

I vote for the blood sacrifice.  It will please the blood gods.

The 29 percent are mostly whining that they can't go out for pleasure.  So the Khornates would be massacring the Slaaneshi while Papa Nurgle waits for them to get within knifing range, since knifing range is well within six feet of separation.


How about those of us that have mortgages to pay, mouths to feed, and bills to pay? Who is going to pay that, you?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Speaking as an upper middle class guy who can just stay at home and who lives on one acre in the woods with 5 miles of haphazard trails in the woods just down the hill... I feel kind of guilty.  I'm tipping 20%.  I'm trying not to get you sick.  Good luck.

The wave of sickness will come.  The vaccine won't come soon enough.  Stop messing with bats.  Stop encroaching on their territory. Never eat them.  They will eventually kill all of us.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And for those scared to step outside.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​s​hocking-two-thirds-patients-recently-h​ospitalized-ny-had-been-staying-n12014​21
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pacified: 29%. That the floor of the GOP btw


Also known as the crazification factor.  (Within the margin of error.)
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's check 2016 to see how accurate those opinion polls are.....
 
it wont be okay and nothing will change
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tpmchris: And for those scared to step outside.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/s​hocking-two-thirds-patients-recently-h​ospitalized-ny-had-been-staying-n12014​21


Load up a petri in NJ and take a drive through NYC and test that for coronavirus. I'll be $100 you'll pick it up, just because so many people in the area have it.

The equilibrium for this virus is decreasing population density until R0 goes to less than 1 while the population goes about its daily life. It's a city-killer for sure.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, all these countries, not riddled with Trump crazies, are busily reopening.

It's almost as though the American public it's being fed a relentless diet of hyperbole panicking them into starting locked down forever.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

How many Covid patients does it take to screw in a lightbulb?
Just one but you don't want to watch.  It's disgusting.
Why would anyone do that to themselves?
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Ishidan: AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: The 71% of americans should gut the idiot 29%. It would be best for Murica and humanity.

I vote for the blood sacrifice.  It will please the blood gods.

The 29 percent are mostly whining that they can't go out for pleasure.  So the Khornates would be massacring the Slaaneshi while Papa Nurgle waits for them to get within knifing range, since knifing range is well within six feet of separation.

How about those of us that have mortgages to pay, mouths to feed, and bills to pay? Who is going to pay that, you?


Ideally we'd all chip in to help you with that, yes. Via our tax dollars. Problem is, congress isn't getting off their asses and shelling out some more cash.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkinNortherner: Meanwhile, all these countries, not riddled with Trump crazies, are busily reopening.

It's almost as though the American public it's being fed a relentless diet of hyperbole panicking them into starting locked down forever.


So...what's the difference between all those countries starting to re-open, between their pandemic response and ours? Please, explain.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: johnny_vegas: Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.

I think you may be exaggerating the problem

https://www.statista.com/statistics/11​04645/covid19-testing-rate-select-coun​tries-worldwide/

I think the USA needs 1 million tests A DAY to re-open.  More to do it safely.

But then that's just me.


I don't about a million but a LOT more for sure
 
Skeleton Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkinNortherner: Meanwhile, all these countries, not riddled with Trump crazies, are busily reopening.

It's almost as though the American public it's being fed a relentless diet of hyperbole panicking them into starting locked down forever.


It's almost as if there's a great deal that you have a fundamental misunderstanding of.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fusillade762: Marcus Aurelius: Is it the complete lack of testing?  Because I think it's probably the complete lack of testing.

Haven't you heard?  Testing makes us look bad.


Morons, both of you.

There have been nearly 8 million tests done in the US.

He didn't say that we shouldn't do tests because they make us look bad, nor was he knocking the idea of tests because they make us look bad.

To the actual quote, again:
"So the media likes to say we have the most cases, but we do, by far, the most testing. If we did very little testing, we wouldn't have the most cases. So, in a way, by doing all of this testing, we make ourselves look bad," Trump said during a meeting with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"For instance, they would say we have more than China. I don't think so. We have more than other countries. I don't think so. But by doing all of the testing ... we're going to have more cases because we do more testing. Otherwise, you don't know if you have a case. I think that's a correct statement," Trump added.
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stibium: tpmchris: And for those scared to step outside.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/s​hocking-two-thirds-patients-recently-h​ospitalized-ny-had-been-staying-n12014​21

Load up a petri in NJ and take a drive through NYC and test that for coronavirus. I'll be $100 you'll pick it up, just because so many people in the area have it.

The equilibrium for this virus is decreasing population density until R0 goes to less than 1 while the population goes about its daily life. It's a city-killer for sure.


Most Americans don't live in sardine cans
 
