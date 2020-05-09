 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Colombia has started using cardboard hospital beds that conveniently convert into coffins when you die from the virus   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 10:50 PM



26 Comments
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't request the complimentary neckties!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And suddenly a niche for cardboard trapdoors appeared.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New York City has opened a 'disaster morgue' in Brooklyn, using refrigerated trucks in Sunset Park to store bodies as the city's morgues struggle to copy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I hope they bought those trucks outright, and that they won't be carrying your broccoli and lamb chops to the supermarket next week.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, this timeline has gotten too dark. I'm out.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: New York City has opened a 'disaster morgue' in Brooklyn, using refrigerated trucks in Sunset Park to store bodies as the city's morgues struggle to copy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I hope they bought those trucks outright, and that they won't be carrying your broccoli and lamb chops to the supermarket next week.


Next time you rent a U-Haul give it a quick sniff test before you sign the contract.

/ dead bodies in your uhaul?  More likely than you think!
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some forward thinking.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should make sure all the bodies have shoes on their feet and the laces are tied together.

That way, when the zombie apocalypse hits, it will be both horrifying AND hilarious.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dyhchong: New York City has opened a 'disaster morgue' in Brooklyn, using refrigerated trucks in Sunset Park to store bodies as the city's morgues struggle to copy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I hope they bought those trucks outright, and that they won't be carrying your broccoli and lamb chops to the supermarket next week.


They're supplied by FEMA.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.mark​e​twatch.com/amp/story/guid/671D1FC8-741​F-11EA-8BD5-378253C2B750
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That's some forward thinking.


i know, right?
 
hamsack
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is their hospital in an Amazon warehouse?
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
USA probably ran out of coffins week ago. so much for that $7200 Eternal Slumber for nana.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On the bright side we can bury the dead cheap.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: OK, this timeline has gotten too dark. I'm out.
[Fark user image 499x374] [View Full Size image _x_]


Actually, though the president of Colombia is a right wing dick bag, he is intelligent, and when Colombia got their first case of Covid he shut down all the borders and travel. If you were returning to Colombia you were quarantined for 14 days.

Per capita Colombia has 8 deaths compared to the per capita rate of the USA at 240.

You also get a 300 USD fine if caught without a mask.

You are only allowed in the grocery store 1 day a week based on the numbers of your national ID.

If ya read the article a marketing firm developed it after seeing the problem Ecuador is having providing coffins.

Lemme school you on how it works in the Andes.

Everyone lives on the mountains.

You cannot willy nilly bury people because the water flows down hill and you fill it full of nasty shiat from rotting corpses and coffins.

So in Latin America you get cremated.  Or you rent a niche for the body to be stored and after it mummifies for a few years you then get your loved ones cremated but very few people go into the ground.

Those little squares are stacked bodies.


agenciadenoticias.unal.edu.coView Full Size


http2.mlstatic.comView Full Size
 
semiotix
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This probably seemed like a billion-dollar idea during the cocaine bender where it was thought up.
 
datfark
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
New York City has opened a 'disaster morgue' in Brooklyn, using refrigerated trucks in Sunset Park to store bodies as the city's morgues struggle to copy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I didn't know Covid virus messes with copiers. Those must be made in China. What are they trying to copy in the morgues anyway?
 
Toxophil [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
farking hell.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Just don't request the complimentary neckties!


As a fellow So. Florida boy, who grew up during the height of cocaine wars, I was first revolted at your comment, then glanced up to see who was looking. Then made a sidewards, and knowing glance...then I sorta chuckled.

/sh*t was for real
//damn murder capital for too many years
///got my little family, and got out
 
lack of warmth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dyhchong: New York City has opened a 'disaster morgue' in Brooklyn, using refrigerated trucks in Sunset Park to store bodies as the city's morgues struggle to copy during the Covid-19 pandemic.

I hope they bought those trucks outright, and that they won't be carrying your broccoli and lamb chops to the supermarket next week.


What gives you the impression those trailers were clean before the bodies were put inside?  I've seen trailers that would need at least a good sweeping before I would put a dead person in it.  And that is just because it would be too messy to roll the gurney.

On a plus side, if the person recovers, just burn the bed.  Easy disposal.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: OK, this timeline has gotten too dark. I'm out.
[Fark user image image 499x374]


Watched that episode just last week.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


*Challenge Accepted Mister Kitty*
 
Fox10456
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: USA probably ran out of coffins week ago. so much for that $7200 Eternal Slumber for nana.


Coffins are such a rip off... profiting off people's grief, its disgusting really.

A coffin should be like 300$ max.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hamsack: [Fark user image image 634x435]
Is their hospital in an Amazon warehouse?


Let's all hope so.

The funny old cartoon comic of "would not buy again" would pale in comparison.

If nobody else is, I eagerly look forward to the tasteless post-Covid jokes. I've tried a few homegrown ones on the family already. Too soon, I suppose. Damn funny to me, but...

/timing is everything
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Necessity is the mother of invention.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
theflatline:

I always appreciate your insight, and simple explanations of what others here may not be aware of as it relates to your culture.

/we have it good
 
