(The Daily Beast)   Jim Bakker's Apocalypse Prepper Village is having a terrible time of it   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Quelle surpise.

It's almost as if the key to survival in uncertain times is being able to depend on and work with others, and not selfish hoarding and cutting off from your communities.

See the story down a bit further in the queue about the actual story that inspired Lord of the Flies. Hint: the kids worked together and shared duties and helped each other survive.

Pray to God all you want, but you still got to keep rowing for shore.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pretty interesting.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA: "They were running out of supplies they had stocked up on when I was leaving there," said the former employee, who argued Bakker was being vilified in the media.

Um, if they stockpiles the supplies, how can they be running out so fast? I've made trips to the store, but staples, like flour, sugar, coffee... I won't need to restock for months, and I'm not a prepper, I just can't stand shopping weekly for stuff you should always have handy.

Even toilet paper, I'm still on a pack I bought before the panic hit (though I have found some new stock).

I really shouldn't expect anything better from these morans anyway. Preppers that can't handle more than a week in isolation, LOL....
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
reported shortages of everyday supplies

In an apocalypse bunker? Sounds like these folk are 'un-preppers'.

If that alone doesn't tell you this thing is a scam then I don't know what will.

He (Bakker) is a con man. Nothing more. Nothing less.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prince Prospero attempts avoiding the Red Death, fails.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

LesserEvil: FTFA: "They were running out of supplies they had stocked up on when I was leaving there," said the former employee, who argued Bakker was being vilified in the media.

Um, if they stockpiles the supplies, how can they be running out so fast? I've made trips to the store, but staples, like flour, sugar, coffee... I won't need to restock for months, and I'm not a prepper, I just can't stand shopping weekly for stuff you should always have handy.

Even toilet paper, I'm still on a pack I bought before the panic hit (though I have found some new stock).

I really shouldn't expect anything better from these morans anyway. Preppers that can't handle more than a week in isolation, LOL....


They have no self control. That's the real weakness of evangelicals; when it comes to actual sacrifice it's a foreign concept.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the tots and pears you can eat!
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The photo looked like a really, really bad mall.

Chopping Mall (The Best Scenes)
Youtube g7rE_ZD5YWI
 
RedCastleBowser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Quelle surpise.

It's almost as if the key to survival in uncertain times is being able to depend on and work with others, and not selfish hoarding and cutting off from your communities.

See the story down a bit further in the queue about the actual story that inspired Lord of the Flies. Hint: the kids worked together and shared duties and helped each other survive.

Pray to God all you want, but you still got to keep rowing for shore.


Working together implies all party members are woth it.

Someone who goes to starbucks every day to blog about how they got the latest new fab item, isnt exactly going to rely on previous expirence when everyones gotta chip in

We all need to take our heads out of our arses for a brief moment, evaluate whats going on, stop yelling at each other for picking a side you dont agree with, because you're enemy today could be your neighbor tomorrow.

Thats my two cents...
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prepping for "End Times" sounds exactly like not placing your faith in God.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't God know the chosen and rapture them? All this prepping makes them sound like they don't believe.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe that this is the first time I'm hearing about the apocalypse village. Probably because I didn't buy a sufficient number of food buckets. Well now I feel like I've missed out. If I had just bought one food bucket then maybe I would have been inundated with direct mailers touting this.

On the whole, if I had the choice to live in Missouri or die in an apocalypse...I'm choosing apocalypse
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thoughts and prayers lolz
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

"...Pastor Jim was a super generous guy. He opened up the General Store and oh my goodness, we were eating like we were on death row. We were having ice-cream and whatever."

Okay, I really did LOL at that one. That's pretty farking good. I'm going to have to remember to use that one in the future.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he just had a stroke.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: reported shortages of everyday supplies

In an apocalypse bunker? Sounds like these folk are 'un-preppers'.

If that alone doesn't tell you this thing is a scam then I don't know what will.

He (Bakker) is a con man. Nothing more. Nothing less.


Not sure it qualifies as a "con" if people were practically begging for him to tell them what they want to hear.
Deep down, they know it's all bullshiat and gave him money anyhow.
A lot of "beliefs" work the same way.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uggghhh..!
First don trump and now this?
I'm never believing anyone ever again!
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't these old people exactly who Republicans are saying are just useless eaters who should be happy to sacrifice themselves for the greater good of re-opening? Why are they prepping? Kill yourselves already!
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
31,000 servings of food for $4,500 seems fantastic and was contemplating finding who else sold that stuff and if it was available in smaller sizes but then I read this: https://www.npr.org/sections/thesalt/​2​015/12/03/456677535/apocalypse-chow-we​-tried-televangelist-jim-bakkers-survi​val-food
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Another faux small town of storefronts? That's what Bakker did with Heritage USA.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: reported shortages of everyday supplies

In an apocalypse bunker? Sounds like these folk are 'un-preppers'.

If that alone doesn't tell you this thing is a scam then I don't know what will.

He (Bakker) is a con man. Nothing more. Nothing less.


The article says that a few years ago, they had a storm, and power was knocked out and they were totally unprepared. Isn't the whole point of an apocalyptic preppier community that you'd be off the grid, and not relying on it?!? They didn't think generators would be needed in the apocolypse??
 
Comic Book Guy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
From TFA:  (Because his ministry is technically a nonprofit, Bakker does not "sell" his goods; he offers them as "love gifts" to people who make specific donations, like $4,500 for a "Peace of Mind Final Countdown" bundle that contained 31,000 servings of food in a variety of buckets.)

This is something I really hope the IRS curbstomps out of existence.  If you have mutual consideration (you send a pre-determined amount of money to obtain a pre-determined object or service), then that's a GODDAMN TRANSACTION and not a "donation".
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It takes a village to braise a child.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Won't God know the chosen and rapture them? All this prepping makes them sound like they don't believe.


Or they realize they aren't making the cut.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have neither damns nor farks to give.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: From TFA:  (Because his ministry is technically a nonprofit, Bakker does not "sell" his goods; he offers them as "love gifts" to people who make specific donations, like $4,500 for a "Peace of Mind Final Countdown" bundle that contained 31,000 servings of food in a variety of buckets.)

This is something I really hope the IRS curbstomps out of existence.  If you have mutual consideration (you send a pre-determined amount of money to obtain a pre-determined object or service), then that's a GODDAMN TRANSACTION and not a "donation".


The question that pops into my mind is, how long after they pop open those buckets does the food go bad?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The photo looked like a really, really bad mall.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/g7rE_ZD5​YWI]


It looked like the inside of the Blue Bayou restaurant with the worklights on.
 
Running Wild
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ukexpat: And he just had a stroke.


That's what they say, but I'd like to think that's just the cover for Covid-19. If only because of how it would shake the faith of his followers to see the man, who sold them products alleged to protect against and cure it, fall ill with it, himself.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope he dies gasping and afraid. 

farking Snake Oil Huckster, farking despicable vulture scumbag.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZMugg: OkieDookie: Won't God know the chosen and rapture them? All this prepping makes them sound like they don't believe.

Or they realize they aren't making the cut.


This should be the final nail in the cross for a Jim Bakker.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:

"...Pastor Jim was a super generous guy. He opened up the General Store and oh my goodness, we were eating like we were on death row. We were having ice-cream and whatever."

Okay, I really did LOL at that one. That's pretty farking good. I'm going to have to remember to use that one in the future.


Me too, I remember eating great during the 1998 ice storm when the Quebec electrical grid went bye bye. I stayed with my sister during that time because they have a wood burning stove in the basement. They had lot of good beef and seafood in the freezer that had to be eaten as it unfroze, it was like every day was a holiday meal wise. Still, I was very happy when electricity came back to my town and I could go back to my solitude and a real bed in my apartment.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The thing that amazed me is that the restaurant was takeout only and the store had social distancing circles, that is so much more sanely thought out than I've come to expect from Evangelicals. If he wasn't such a transparent grifter, and they weren't running out of supplies so fast I might be impressed.

/Made it 6 weeks before first trip to the grocery store
//mostly because protein was running low, I dislike frozen meat
///not a prepper, just like a stocked pantry, could have dipped into the freeze dried backpacking food but contactless curbside was more appealing
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Running Wild: ukexpat: And he just had a stroke.

That's what they say, but I'd like to think that's just the cover for Covid-19. If only because of how it would shake the faith of his followers to see the man, who sold them products alleged to protect against and cure it, fall ill with it, himself.


Well, blood clots ARE a symptom of SARS-2 so could be both.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Archie Goodwin: reported shortages of everyday supplies

In an apocalypse bunker? Sounds like these folk are 'un-preppers'.

If that alone doesn't tell you this thing is a scam then I don't know what will.

He (Bakker) is a con man. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Not sure it qualifies as a "con" if people were practically begging for him to tell them what they want to hear.
Deep down, they know it's all bullshiat and gave him money anyhow.
A lot of "beliefs" work the same way.


I'd call it a con. He can rail on all day long with the supernatural magic incantations knowing that he will never, ever have to deliver, and as you say, deep down they all know its false, but, when it came to tangible man-made stuff, push came to shove and he didn't deliver.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Comic Book Guy: From TFA:  (Because his ministry is technically a nonprofit, Bakker does not "sell" his goods; he offers them as "love gifts" to people who make specific donations, like $4,500 for a "Peace of Mind Final Countdown" bundle that contained 31,000 servings of food in a variety of buckets.)

This is something I really hope the IRS curbstomps out of existence.  If you have mutual consideration (you send a pre-determined amount of money to obtain a pre-determined object or service), then that's a GODDAMN TRANSACTION and not a "donation".


Can the IRS borrow some of those tanks from the ATF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


MORNINGSIDE FOR LIFE
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: The photo looked like a really, really bad mall.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g7rE_ZD5​YWI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That is a pretty fun movie to watch.
 
GiantPeon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Two Jim Bakker articles in two days and just a passing mention of the church secretary. She has a name dammit - Jessica Hahn. She was a victim. And she has a face. We need to remember her so that this never never happens again.

mikesdailyjukebox.comView Full Size


There are more and better pictures on the interwebs if you wish to understand the horrible situation better.

/you are welcome
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Archie Goodwin: reported shortages of everyday supplies

In an apocalypse bunker? Sounds like these folk are 'un-preppers'.

If that alone doesn't tell you this thing is a scam then I don't know what will.

He (Bakker) is a con man. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Not sure it qualifies as a "con" if people were practically begging for him to tell them what they want to hear.
Deep down, they know it's all bullshiat and gave him money anyhow.
A lot of "beliefs" work the same way.


Spreading the disease
Everybody needs
But no one wants to see
Religion and sex are powerplays
Manipulate the people for the money they pay
Selling skin, selling God
The numbers look the same on their credit cards
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

GiantPeon: Two Jim Bakker articles in two days and just a passing mention of the church secretary. She has a name dammit - Jessica Hahn. She was a victim. And she has a face. We need to remember her so that this never never happens again.

[mikesdailyjukebox.com image 598x730]

There are more and better pictures on the interwebs if you wish to understand the horrible situation better.

/you are welcome


all the shady preachers
Begging for my cash
Swiss bank accounts while giving their secretaries the slam
They're all in Penthouse now
Or Playboy magazine, million dollar stories to tell
I guess Warhol wasn't wrong
Fame fifteen minutes long
Everyone's using everybody, making the sale
 
chewd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: WTF? Another faux small town of storefronts? That's what Bakker did with Heritage USA.


Time shares are a great grift. You can sell your real estate & still keep it.

Even better if your audience is all old folks, they'll probably never even travel enough to take advantage of it. Its basically free money.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RedCastleBowser: because you're enemy


Yeah, you're not getting in my bunker.
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Who was the decorator, Stevie Wonder?
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GiantPeon: Two Jim Bakker articles in two days and just a passing mention of the church secretary. She has a name dammit - Jessica Hahn. She was a victim. And she has a face. We need to remember her so that this never never happens again.

[mikesdailyjukebox.com image 598x730]

There are more and better pictures on the interwebs if you wish to understand the horrible situation better.

/you are welcome


She went from being a  softcore lingerie model to being the secretary for a televangelist? I almost want to know how her mind works.
 
Iczer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wait. Why the fark would Christians buy condos for after the apocalypse...? Don't all the good Christians get rapture up to heaven prior to said apocalypse? Or are they admitting their religion is a bunch of colloidal silver being hocked by a snake oil salesmen?
 
GiantPeon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: GiantPeon: Two Jim Bakker articles in two days and just a passing mention of the church secretary. She has a name dammit - Jessica Hahn. She was a victim. And she has a face. We need to remember her so that this never never happens again.

[mikesdailyjukebox.com image 598x730]

There are more and better pictures on the interwebs if you wish to understand the horrible situation better.

/you are welcome

She went from being a  softcore lingerie model to being the secretary for a televangelist? I almost want to know how her mind works.


Other way around. From innocent secretary to playboy centrefold and celebrity. Check out Sam Kinison's Wild Thing music video featuring Jessica in the lead role.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

robodog: GiantPeon: Two Jim Bakker articles in two days and just a passing mention of the church secretary. She has a name dammit - Jessica Hahn. She was a victim. And she has a face. We need to remember her so that this never never happens again.

[mikesdailyjukebox.com image 598x730]

There are more and better pictures on the interwebs if you wish to understand the horrible situation better.

/you are welcome

She went from being a  softcore lingerie model to being the secretary for a televangelist? I almost want to know how her mind works.


The modeling was after.

Bakker and another dude tag team raped her and paid her 280k to keep quiet, but it was found out.  She then posed for Playboy.

And made this Video.

Sam Kinison - Wild Thing- With Jessica Hahn,Aerosmith,Bon Jovi,Slash,Ratt,Billy Idol,Etc
Youtube 9na8z-qgjRg
 
