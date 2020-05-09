 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   American company wanted to fill the bare cupboards with millions of N95 masks in January. Trump Admin: HARD PASS   (huffpost.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They farked this up at every single possible step.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At this point, I think that dumpster fires should be offended...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: They farked this up at every single possible step.


Pretty impressive, really. It's one thing to not know what you're doing and make a mistake, but you have to really know your shiat to get every single decision completely wrong.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Firing up a domestic source for masks before the need arose would have been a slam dunk PR victory, so it's no wonder the administration turned them down.

Trump and his cronies would build a house out of matchsticks if it was cheaper (judging by the Trump Tower fire), and they'd grouse and refuse to pay to have a fire department around to save it if it caught fire, as a "waste of money" that they could be handing out to themselves or their friends. When the inevitable fire comes, they'd sit on the sidelines and blame everybody else for it happening, and worse, they'd get insurance money to rebuild it even shoddier and more flammable than before.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Masks are a sign of weakness. 1.7 million masks a week are just 7 million points of weakness per month.

/Study it out.
 
erik-k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There comes a point at which one's actions pass from being merely "you dumabss" into criminal negligence.

We are so far past that point not even the Millennium Falcon could reach it.

And yet sadly, I would bet money that not a single Republican criminal or traitor from this disgusting farce of an "administration" will ever face any consequences for their crimes.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As I'm reading this Trump has a campaign ad on T.V . telling what a great job he's doing .. Hope he gets corona ..
 
yahmule
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe letting a guy who is being controlled by a KGB murderer who wants to see America destroyed was kind of stupid.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
We didn't need those masks.  I think that was around the cases numbered 15 and would soon be down to zero.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"My phones are ringing now, so I don't 'need' government business. I'm just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad."

This is what the guy emailed the gov't, with my emphasis.  That's where it went bad if it actually made it to a Trump official.  Their playbook is 1) 'you need me I don't need you' (even if they do), 2) 'I never need help' , 3)'Things aren't going to get bad' so why should we pay youwhen there's nothing in it for us.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"""Reactivating these machines would be very difficult and very expensive but could be achieved in a dire situation. ... We are the last major domestic mask company," he wrote on Jan. 23. "My phones are ringing now, so I don't 'need' government business. I'm just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad. I'm a patriot first, businessman second."

And there you have Fark defending a business owner with a viable business model asking for a government hand out just to crap on Trump.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

fusillade762: They farked this up at every single possible step.


They only farked up if you think it was an accident.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

erik-k: There comes a point at which one's actions pass from being merely "you dumabss" into criminal negligence.


Incompetence vs. intent stopped mattering months ago.

*Republican* President Donald Trump, his admin, his enablers, his defenders, and the 51 senators who protected him are _mass_murderers_.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "My phones are ringing now, so I don't 'need' government business. I'm just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad."

This is what the guy emailed the gov't, with my emphasis.  That's where it went bad if it actually made it to a Trump official.  Their playbook is 1) 'you need me I don't need you' (even if they do), 2) 'I never need help' , 3)'Things aren't going to get bad' so why should we pay youwhen there's nothing in it for us.


They already turned him down before that email. He was also right. Late January there would definitely be several countries happy to buy any excess mask manufacturing capacity. People saw the writing on the wall around that point even if the shiat didn't hit the fan till February.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The senior U.S. official said Bowen's idea was considered, but funding could not easily be obtained without diverting it from other projects.

Trump has no problem diverting money from other projects in order to build his wall. I guess this guy just did not have the right connections, if you know what I mean. Meanwhile, the Chinese were busy ordering millions of masks and no one in the Trump crew wondered why.
 
Mock26
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mikalmd: As I'm reading this Trump has a campaign ad on T.V . telling what a great job he's doing .. Hope he gets corona ..


During one of his COVID-19 briefings he actually criticized a reporter for asking a difficult question and then flat out told her she should be praising him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

runwiz: The senior U.S. official said Bowen's idea was considered, but funding could not easily be obtained without diverting it from other projects.

Trump has no problem diverting money from other projects in order to build his wall. I guess this guy just did not have the right connections, if you know what I mean. Meanwhile, the Chinese were busy ordering millions of masks and no one in the Trump crew wondered why.


He now wants to spend another $500 million to paint it black.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SFSailor: erik-k: There comes a point at which one's actions pass from being merely "you dumabss" into criminal negligence.

Incompetence vs. intent stopped mattering months ago.

*Republican* President Donald Trump, his admin, his enablers, his defenders, and the 51 senators who protected him are _mass_murderers_.


Hmmmm. In another timeline, Trump was impeached, and Pence is president.

In that timeline, is Pence doing any better?
 
El Borscht
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's a win/win for these coonts. Respond ineptly, prove the ineptitude of a government response. Goddamn, they won.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's cute that you think we have a government.

We don't.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: SFSailor: erik-k: There comes a point at which one's actions pass from being merely "you dumabss" into criminal negligence.

Incompetence vs. intent stopped mattering months ago.

*Republican* President Donald Trump, his admin, his enablers, his defenders, and the 51 senators who protected him are _mass_murderers_.

Hmmmm. In another timeline, Trump was impeached, and Pence is president.

In that timeline, is Pence doing any better?


No, but mainly because the Republicans realized there's no way he gets re-elected and the Republican primary was crazy.  Expected ticket is Barr(Roseanne)/Jones(Alex).

Also, Britta hooked up with the pizza guy in this one.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Must have not had the appropriate cash stuffed envelope for Javanka?
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Headline -  "American company wanted to fill the bare cupboards with millions of N95 masks in January. Trump Admin: HARD PASS"

3 Apr 20 USA Today Fact check: "Did the Obama administration deplete the federal stockpile of N95 masks?"  Spoiler alert: yes.

See how much fun this is, subby?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: SFSailor: erik-k: There comes a point at which one's actions pass from being merely "you dumabss" into criminal negligence.

Incompetence vs. intent stopped mattering months ago.

*Republican* President Donald Trump, his admin, his enablers, his defenders, and the 51 senators who protected him are _mass_murderers_.

Hmmmm. In another timeline, Trump was impeached, and Pence is president.

In that timeline, is Pence doing any better?


Yes.

Because any one would be doing a better job than Trump.
 
rcain
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yay! Let's rant about trump!
Let's call him a murderer
Let's rant about a terrible job he's doing

And let's all sit here doing nothing at all while keeping our fingers crossed that CAPTAIN COMPROMISE who won't accomplish anything meaningful but try to maintain the status quo will win in 2020

But we all know he won't

You want change? You want to end this shiat?

Then you better get off your ass, pick up a farking fun and fight for it

Because that's what it's going to take
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Trump was such a bad businessmen he couldn't figure out how to profit from that.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Prussian_Roulette: Headline -  "American company wanted to fill the bare cupboards with millions of N95 masks in January. Trump Admin: HARD PASS"

3 Apr 20 USA Today Fact check: "Did the Obama administration deplete the federal stockpile of N95 masks?"  Spoiler alert: yes.

See how much fun this is, subby?


And what did Trump do in the first three years of his administration to replenish that stockpile? If the cupboard was bare when he came into office, why did he not refill it?
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "My phones are ringing now, so I don't 'need' government business. I'm just letting you know that I can help you preserve our infrastructure if things ever get really bad."

This is what the guy emailed the gov't, with my emphasis.  That's where it went bad if it actually made it to a Trump official.  Their playbook is 1) 'you need me I don't need you' (even if they do), 2) 'I never need help' , 3)'Things aren't going to get bad' so why should we pay youwhen there's nothing in it for us.


So who was buying all of their production?  Where did either the masks, or the equipment for making those masks, go?
 
saturn badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mikalmd: As I'm reading this Trump has a campaign ad on T.V . telling what a great job he's doing .. Hope he gets corona ..


Did you smash the TV like a good patriot would have when they see bad news?
 
Gangster of Boats
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

vygramul: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 575x434]


I googled it but those don't look like the same girls.

I call shenanigans!
 
Kraftwerk Orange
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

vygramul: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 575x434]


That is weapons-grade meme there.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fusillade762: They farked this up at every single possible step.


Seems to me like the preventable cull of the poors is going swimmingly.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: At this point, I think that dumpster fires should be offended...

[Fark user image 850x778]


At this point I think it is closer to this than a dumpster fire.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm a patriot first, businessman second."

To Republicans this probably sounded like a foreign language.
 
thehellisthis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sdd2000: And what did Trump do in the first three years of his administration to replenish that stockpile? If the cupboard was bare when he came into office, why did he not refill it?


I still want to know who keeps putting masks in the cupboard.  Were they sitting between the coffee and the paper plates?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Forget about N95 masks. We need all hands on deck building guillotines, IMHO.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: I'm a patriot first, businessman second."

To Republicans this probably sounded like a foreign language.


I dunno. Anyone who has to say "I'm a patriot" usually isn't. And he did lead with "It will be very expensive"
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yahmule: Maybe letting a guy who is being controlled by a KGB murderer who wants to see America destroyed was kind of stupid.


Wrong on that but close Trump created and released thisupon the world (see bill gates tedx talks about population control) They are buddies and did this thus they ney both need be charged with genocide.
 
texanjeff
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I 100% knew that stories would begin to come out about how incompetent the administration has been.

I am just surprised they started coming out in May... and not February
 
