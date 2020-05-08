 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   No Mow May - leave your yard alone until June to help out the bees please 🐝🐝🐝   (returntonow.net)
226 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 7:21 PM



Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or let bees take over your owl box after the owls have left. Last time this happened we ended up with some really good very local honey.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every May is a no mow May for me.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Louis Jordan Five Guys Named Moe.flv
Youtube 8EaUqLrfEMU
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No Moe
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: ...until June

or until the HOA/city code gestapo puts a threatening notice on your door.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I already have bees, so I think this is a great idea.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your ticks will thank you, too
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 600x400]


Is that the Smokeshow Kelly Hu?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The clover I have in my lawn flowers after each mowing, thanks.  I just have to mow reaaaaaalllly sllllloooowwww so I don't chop up the bees.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Your ticks will thank you, too


Hey, some people like Lyme with their Corona.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I do this through winter and spring here in Fla.  The grass stays low but these little white flowers come up that the bees love for months.

Always nice seeing bees find sanctuary on your property. Unless it's an unwanted hive. But that's only a problem with me with wasps.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's been snowing here in NYS for 3 days straight. Mowing is out of scope.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So you're telling me it was the zom-bees?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Clarence Brown: Or let bees take over your owl box after the owls have left. Last time this happened we ended up with some really good very local honey.
[Fark user image image 850x1133]
---


Cool, what kind of owls do you get?   And what are the dimensions of your owl box?
 
quo vadimus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People still have and mow lawns?

Must be nice to have years of your life to literally throw away.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Over my cold grass stained New Balance 572's
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: No Moe
[s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.com image 500x377]


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nanim: Clarence Brown: Or let bees take over your owl box after the owls have left. Last time this happened we ended up with some really good very local honey.
[Fark user image image 850x1133]
---

Cool, what kind of owls do you get?   And what are the dimensions of your owl box?


Owls that don't mind bee stings, apparently.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a Brit here, but I've got plenty of flowers they love, 30' of 15' tall bottle brush hedge that hums all day long, an orange bush they have thoroughly molested, grapes, blackberries and other random stuff, not to mention a wild bee house, so thanks for the advice but for being in a crappy tract home, we do WAY more than our part.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I do not know the name or the green bushes who will sooner or later turn pink, but they attract all sorts of pollinators. Previous owner put them in.

And i dont't mow my acre+. I pay Dayle $50 each time he mows. He also gathers all the sticks in the hard and puts them next to the fire pit. And trims my lake frontage.

I want to keep Dayle. If Dayle thinks its time to mow, im gonna trust Dayle.

Dayle is awesome.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought about mowing today. Decided against it partially for this reason but also because I'm lazy. Win-win
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Screw that. Mowing lawns is my side-hustle.

/three mowers, two weed-eaters, and a leaf blower
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They found the source of the Murder Hornets
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Over my cold glass of strained grass juice, Alice572.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have a tree in my yard that attracts bees this time of year and listen to my neighbor complain about the bees. Like I am a damn beekeeper, they are attracted to the sap and I have climbed in it to show there is no hive there. Got the message from her last week.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trik: They found the source of the Murder Hornets
[Fark user image 850x812]


So that's all the buzz surrounding Erykah Badu....
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Participants' lawns produced a much wider variety of flower species and enough nectar to feed 10 times as many bees as normal lawns.

Except that I don't have any flowers growing in my lawn, I have grass.
 
