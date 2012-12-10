 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   You know who has the skills required to help us open up again? The porn industry   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You... You've gone and done it, haven't you?

How? How COULD you? What gives YOU the right?!?! You self righteous bastards at the Daily Fail have gone written an article... About porn!!!??? Forcing the rest of us to doubt it's existence?!?!?!

For FSM's sake, Wwwwwwhhhhhyyyyyyyyyyy????!!!!!oneoneo​neeleveneleven

You've ruined it!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bow chicka wow wow
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Listen to the women of porn!  They're not nurses, but they have have portrayed them in their tight leather skirts, with their large heaving breasts all but exposed as they ram a thermometer up your...Sorry, I lost my thought, what were we talking about?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I guess if anybody would know about how to open up, it would be them.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Social isolate and chill?
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The porn industry is going to help us TRANSITION TO GREATNESS?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so, if i wear a condom, i wont get the corona?
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maddan: Listen to the women of porn!  They're not nurses, but they have have portrayed them in their tight leather skirts, with their large heaving breasts all but exposed as they ram a thermometer up your...Sorry, I lost my thought, what were we talking about?


Spoiler: That wasn't a thermometer.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot of out of work step-sisters, these days.
 
TonySoprano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm for sure doing my part to help the porn industry during these tough times.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's Vlad the Impaler's favorite porn category?

A$$ to mouth
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Satampra Zeiros: maddan: Listen to the women of porn!  They're not nurses, but they have have portrayed them in their tight leather skirts, with their large heaving breasts all but exposed as they ram a thermometer up your...Sorry, I lost my thought, what were we talking about?

Spoiler: That wasn't a thermometer.


But the doctor put both hands on my shoulders, then put the thermometer, oh....
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they work really hard.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: so, if i wear a condom, i wont get the corona?


You won't get it on your wiener at any rate.
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: I hear they work really hard.


They're making money hand over fist.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurses in yoga pants scrubs is a thing.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proper attire for this thread as follows:

i.mmo.cmView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the economy?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Proper attire for this thread as follows:

[i.mmo.cm image 640x868]


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Proper attire for this thread as follows:

[i.mmo.cm image 640x868]


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the ventilator?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up on pornhub, " Spreading Corona"
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently PornHub has decided to start up a paid subscription model.

Just like every other business, it's about luring you in with promises of free things before suddenly dropping the upsell bomb on you.

Ah, capitalism.
 
AloysiusSnuffleupagus [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Open up" again, eh?
/heh, heh
 
janzee
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
im.idiva.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Well, they don't fark around with infectious diseases.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
#FAP4ACURE
 
tpmchris [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, if Asa Akira has to put a finger up my ass for the greater good...
 
dababler
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The article is actually really good.
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
of course lets ask jenny McCarthy for advice on a pandemic.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
static.independent.co.ukView Full Size


Heh heh, "open up".
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not another Donald Trump cameo, I hope.

The FLOTUS would attract a certain amount of fans, I imagine.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what she said...
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If anyone can fluff up the economy and keep it going straight and hard, it's the porn industry. We won't be short of cash, because who else knows more about ATMs? And using the propert sanitation methods, it won't be long before the salons open up so people can get facials.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Help stop a contagion?? I thought those goes mostly spread it.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Porn has driven every technological innovation in the past twelve centuries. Case in point: The Saturn V rocket.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mofa: Porn has driven every technological innovation in the past twelve centuries. Case in point: The Saturn V rocket.


And the Russian Helicopter.
 
CitizenReserveCorps [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going to guess there are not a lot of people in porn who are syphilis deniers.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: Porn has driven every technological innovation in the past twelve centuries. Case in point: The Saturn V rocket.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Case and point:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wonder how the cam stars are doing these days. I wonder if business is up for them while so many people are stuck at home?
 
70xlrt
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does that mean Stormy is up for a cabinet post?
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: some_beer_drinker: so, if i wear a condom, i wont get the corona?

You won't get it on your wiener at any rate.


Can't speak for anyone else, but the girlfriend experienced some coughing and gagging, if you  know what i mean....

Woulda been less humiliating if she wasn't the prescribed six feet away
 
buntz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: I wonder how the cam stars are doing these days. I wonder if business is up for them while so many people are stuck at home?


I would ask them but guests have been temporarily muted by the model. Members can still chat normally though!
 
thomasvista
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To quote a famous song by an adult actress - get the action going, and get the cameras rolling.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mofa: Porn has driven every technological innovation in the past twelve centuries. Case in point: The Saturn V rocket.


And those 33 Chilean miners stuck in a hole for 69 days

"In a hole."  "Sixty-nine days".

Huh?  Huh?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Bow chicka wow wow


Bow Chicka Wow Wow
Youtube fFLQw5eVnoU
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fine.  If I have to have sex with Romi Rain for science, I guess I'll just have to force he...er me to do it.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TonySoprano: I'm for sure doing my part to help the porn industry during these tough times.

[Fark user image 220x184] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
