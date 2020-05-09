 Skip to content
(CNN)   Jim Bakker suffers a stroke. Must not have had enough silver solution in his "Oh My God It's GOOD" soup   (cnn.com) divider line
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God to Jim: "That's enough out of you dumbass, selling your snake oil cures in my name!".
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Have they tried treating with thoughts and prayers? Or colloidal silver?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time to send Fundamentally Oral Bill my daughter's college fund so that God will finally call Jimmy home.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Praise Jesus.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Recovering from a stroke" Damn, I hope he tipped the poolboy an extra hundred
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Televangelists: The Pro Wrestlers of religion.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But God will strike you down, pull you from your home, and drag you away from the land of the living. The followers of God will see it happen. They will watch in awe. Then they will laugh and say, See what happens to those who despise God and trust in their wealth, and become ever more bold in their wickedness.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should've taken more Silver Solution.

washingtonpost.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife says he's recovering from a stroke?  I'm not sure we should take her word on this.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scontent.fsac1-2.fna.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Televangelists: The Pro Wrestlers of religion.


That is your new farkie!!
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Behind the Bastards just did a two-parter on him this week.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long before they ask for prayer payments to be sent to help him on his road to recovery?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: His wife says he's recovering from a stroke?  I'm not sure we should take her word on this.


I think he had a stroke. Probably.

But if he pops up in two weeks claiming that he was incapacitated by a stroke but prayer and/or colloidal silver miraculously healed him, we should probably ask for receipts.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: How long before they ask for prayer payments to be sent to help him on his road to recovery?


How long before they attempt to claim infirmity as the reason he can't provide testimony in court or be sent back to prison?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more silver infused bleach
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Have they tried treating with thoughts and prayers? Or colloidal silver?


I'm pretty sure they need you to send them your money.  You know, for the cure.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sad?
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Get Well Bakker
 
listerine69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Basta!
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, that is sad that he is recovering. I hope it takes a turn.
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My coworker gave me a bottle of that silver garbage.  I was disgusted.
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farkenhostile: I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.


He used to look like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OK So Amuse Me: Televangelists: The Pro Wrestlers Gobbledy Gookers of religion.
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He stepped down from the ministry in 1987 amid financial and sex scandals. The Charlotte Observer reported then that he'd paid off a church secretary with whom he'd had sex."

ffs, he paid her money because she said that he and another man drugged and raped her. f*ck you, cnn.
 
Riomp300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Sad?


Agreed. Should have a Funny or Amusing tag.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude has a total paedo-vibe about him.  The bald head, the beard, the glasses....creepy as hell.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
minnkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Famed televangelist grifter Jim Bakker recently had a stroke, his wife conspirator said. His eponymous TV show scam will continue to film without him while he recovers.

Lori Bakker announced her 80-year-old husband thieving asshole would take a sabbatical from "The Jim Bakker Snake-oil Show," the Christian fleece-the-sheep TV program the criminal couple cohosts.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Recovering from the recent AG investigations more likely.
 
softshoes
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

henryhill: Farkenhostile: I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.

He used to look like this:

[Fark user image 741x421]


This was a glorious day indeed.
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Farkenhostile: I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.


It wasn't spraypaint

The Simpsons Makeup Gun IN REAL LIFE!
Youtube dO0p7_0GX4M
 
etoof [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

etoof: Farkenhostile: I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.

It wasn't spraypaint

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/dO0p7_0G​X4M]


FYI, skip to 06:40
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No, not that way.

He needs to be sat down and have everyone who's been grifted tell him their tale of woe and how he hurt them until ultimately he understands and cries himself to death.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's zero chance that turd had a real stroke. He's looking for sympathy. And money. Always money.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Soon.
 
slaur
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plague?  Check.
Extreme weather events?  Check.
Wildfires?  Check.
Smite the blasphemous hucksters?  Working on it - one at a time, sure.
Cue the locusts.

Will the locusts do it Talibangelicals?  Ensuing famine?

(probably not......)
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby hit the SAD icon by mistake instead of SPIFFY.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Why the dpoisn.com tag?  If subby is implying how sad it is that he's still alive, then ok...
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

henryhill: Farkenhostile: I didn't realize he's the same one that had that lame show in the mid 80's with the wife that spray painted makeup on. that guy has some mileage on him.

We used to make fun of them before school when it was on TV.

He used to look like this:

[Fark user image 741x421]


For as many times as this dick has shown up in a link around here, I only discovered last week that this was the same Jim Bakker.That pic looks so unlike him now that I just assumed it was a completely different religious scumbag.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: No, not that way.

He needs to be sat down and have everyone who's been grifted tell him their tale of woe and how he hurt them until ultimately he understands and cries himself to death.


And then they get one swing at him with a whiffle ball bat...We can't use anything heavier than that, because
so many people would be in line..And everyone he's scammed for the last 30 years (that still around)
deserves at least a little satisfaction of tenderizing him just a little, and knowing his suffering will go on for a good long time..Nothing quick..Just day after day of a line of people beating and berating him like
the absolute scum he his...
 
shaggai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hopefully he dies, otherwise he's going to this to rally more donations from his rubes.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
slm-assets.secondlife.comView Full Size
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: OK So Amuse Me: Televangelists: The Pro Wrestlers of religion.

That is your new farkie!!


Thanks, I'll take it!  :D
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jesus, "You're a hateful bigot scammer Jimmy, so here, have a stroke."

Jimmy, "This stroke proves I need to be an even bigger hateful bigot scammer."
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

slaur: Plague?  Check.
Extreme weather events?  Check.
Wildfires?  Check.
Smite the blasphemous hucksters?  Working on it - one at a time, sure.
Cue the locusts.


Do Murder Hornets count?
 
