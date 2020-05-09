 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Warning: You may want to back away slowly from this article about a man who's been 'dating a ghost' for two years and now all of a sudden fears she's cheating on him by bonking other men during the coronavirus lockdown
moos [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whoopie...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cheating with Ray?

Fark user image
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Recoil Therapy: Cheating with Ray?

Fark user image 850x481


Annnnd we're done here.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

isamudyson: Recoil Therapy: Cheating with Ray?

Fark user image 850x481

Annnnd we're done here.


isamudyson: Recoil Therapy: Cheating with Ray?

Fark user image 850x481

Annnnd we're done here.


\o/
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


/That's not ectoplasm
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that was strange...

/Drew's messing with the Matrix again apparently
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I think the word you are looking for is boink, not bonk.

Fark user image
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The White Stripes Little Ghost
Youtube q-o3ueR1tSY
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Barely Animated Adventures of Henry Rollins: Tom Waits Story
Youtube s3svH_fYJlU
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not all that superstitious.  But as a general rule I don't date anyone named "Lisa".  Ghost or not.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user image


APPROVES!

/obscure?
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.com
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...I had a ghost girlfriend once.  You wouldn't have known her, she lives in Canada.
 
solokumba [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stop telling me what to do subby
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
chicks...
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user image image 850x568

APPROVES!

/obscure?


Fark user image
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sorry dude. I'm banging your dead girlfriend
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wearing one of those dustmasks makes me feel like I put on the wrong person's underpants.

It's either on my nose or on my chin, but only both for the briefest of seconds.
 
