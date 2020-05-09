 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KXLY Spokane)   Police seize thousands of plants in a series of operations that will undoubtedly end the scourge of illegal marijuana in Washington state   (kxly.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Police, Stevens County, Washington, Law enforcement officers, Spokane County, Washington, marijuana plants, United States, Washington, Spokane Counties  
•       •       •

845 clicks; posted to Main » on 09 May 2020 at 4:34 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Washington state, stop this shiat
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No tax=state sponsored beatdown
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michigan says "high".
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canada is laughing at all of you
 
planes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazing how guns and cash, i.e. "legal tender" are suddenly illegal in a situation like this.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want it legal?  Do it legally.
 
tirob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage.  If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place.  Because that's what's going to happen anyway.  The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tirob: I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage.  If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place.  Because that's what's going to happen anyway.  The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.


Meh.   There are some really dirty grows out there.   I keep up on what is going on in northern California.   People are still disappearing and the land is still getting trashed.   I have no problem with a mom and pop operation selling theirs at a farmer's market, but allowing big grows to operate illegally is bullshiat and they bring all the other fun illegal stuff with them.

Other agricultural (including fisheries) industries are heavily regulated.  Permits required in some cases.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
stewie woodstock
Youtube A030wZ8kjyQ
 
bluewave69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if i was in charge id just organise large planting of male plants all over the place. try getting buds then ;p
 
VanillaEnvelope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bury these guys under the jail. There is no excuse for this shiat in a legalization state. 

Awwww, you didn't want to pay taxes? fark you.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damnit, Legal States.

Please, PLEASE be on your best behavior. There are a lot of us stuck in places where we don't have the privilege of being able to partake at all. Legalization is still somewhat of an experiment on the national stage - and there are a lot of eyes on you right now to see whether to continue.

You really don't have any excuse to grow illegally any more. Pay your taxes like any crop - and you'll still make an absurd amount of profit off it for the labor involved.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All your weed are belong to us.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The taxes here are almost 50% and it's still cheaper than a dealer. Plus you don't have to pretend to be friends with a dealer.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: tirob: I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage.  If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place.  Because that's what's going to happen anyway.  The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.

Meh.   There are some really dirty grows out there.   I keep up on what is going on in northern California.   People are still disappearing and the land is still getting trashed.   I have no problem with a mom and pop operation selling theirs at a farmer's market, but allowing big grows to operate illegally is bullshiat and they bring all the other fun illegal stuff with them.

Other agricultural (including fisheries) industries are heavily regulated.  Permits required in some cases.


I think we all know that was sarcasm from trollrob.

He wants all the genies back in their bottles and all the machines turned back on and most or all of us in prison.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
It cracks me up when there's a bust like this in Colorado because the cops always confiscate all the plants but leave three of them because that's the number you can legally grow at home.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Dewey Fidalgo: tirob: I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage.  If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place.  Because that's what's going to happen anyway.  The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.

Meh.   There are some really dirty grows out there.   I keep up on what is going on in northern California.   People are still disappearing and the land is still getting trashed.   I have no problem with a mom and pop operation selling theirs at a farmer's market, but allowing big grows to operate illegally is bullshiat and they bring all the other fun illegal stuff with them.

Other agricultural (including fisheries) industries are heavily regulated.  Permits required in some cases.

I think we all know that was sarcasm from trollrob.

He wants all the genies back in their bottles and all the machines turned back on and most or all of us in prison.


Yeah, I know that.   My response was mostly a general meh to all the people whining about illegal grows getting busted.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Every few years the DEA flies planes over northwest Florida, just before Spring Break, and they seize several million tons of weed being illegally grown in the deep woods and on various lands all across the Panhandle.  The only thing that these operations ever seem to manage to accomplish is to slightly increase the price of weed during Spring Break and the following tourist summer.  Well that and they get all of Panama City high from a contact buzz when the DEA is eventually forced to burn all of it because they can not figure out what the hell else to do, and our road accidents would go up a bit for the few days that they were doing so.
 
tirob
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: Bury these guys under the jail. There is no excuse for this shiat in a legalization state.

Awwww, you didn't want to pay taxes? fark you.


There's no excuse for it anywhere.  But it goes on in legal states because people buy illegal producers' weed in them, and this because it beats the legal stuff on price and because it is competitive with it on marketability.

Dewey Fidalgo: tirob: I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage. If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place. Because that's what's going to happen anyway. The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.

Meh. There are some really dirty grows out there. I keep up on what is going on in northern California. People are still disappearing and the land is still getting trashed.


I'm familiar with Humboldt County as I have a relative who lives there.  What you write is entirely true.  And it's true for the reason I just mentioned above--the "dirty" growers' product is highly competitive in the marketplace.  Until consumers demand "clean" weed exclusively, that won't change.  I'm not going to hold my breath.

Dewey Fidalgo: allowing big grows to operate illegally is bullshiat and they bring all the other fun illegal stuff with them.


The illegal grows will be with us until consumers boycott their products.  Which ain't going to happen anytime soon, not while the illegal stuff is cheaper than store-bought.  Furthermore, legalization such as exists in CA and WA serves to protect the consumers of illegally grown weed; it is effectively legal to possess small amounts of illegally grown product in those places.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: The taxes here are almost 50% and it's still cheaper than a dealer. Plus you don't have to pretend to be friends with a dealer.


Let me add, "who the hell bothers with illegal weed in Washington?" The stores are awesome.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like everyone is doing it very wrong. Growing where it's legal? How can you hope to compete? I mean, there's high-school kids, I guess if you're a dirt-bag. As an adult, I can get it way cheaper than I ever did "before."
Why do the cops care? It's literally the lamest of all the crime you can commit. Except mopery.
 
mrparks [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Send seeds, guns and money, the sh*t has hit the fan.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Canada is laughing at all of you


Wouldn't Canada do the same thing if someone was evading the rules with an unlicensed grow operation and not paying taxes on their reefer sales?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: some_beer_drinker: Canada is laughing at all of you

Wouldn't Canada do the same thing if someone was evading the rules with an unlicensed grow operation and not paying taxes on their reefer sales?


Right, you can't sell anything without paying taxes. This ain't new.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: some_beer_drinker: Canada is laughing at all of you

Wouldn't Canada do the same thing if someone was evading the rules with an unlicensed grow operation and not paying taxes on their reefer sales?


The biker gangs running their cities would frown on that
 
macadamnut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://www.kxly.com/local-drag-queen​s​-to-deliver-mimosas-brunch-for-mothers​-day/


Somebody's smoking something out there. How many drag queens are there in Spokane, anyway? Isn't Spokane like Oklahoma City but with trees and hills and stuff?
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's so freakin' cheap. Why would anyone risk jail? Stupid.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: some_beer_drinker: Canada is laughing at all of you

Wouldn't Canada do the same thing if someone was evading the rules with an unlicensed grow operation and not paying taxes on their reefer sales?


how can anyone have an illegal grow op? it's legal. period. anyone can grow whatever they want. we are not america. we have a free country
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

macadamnut: https://www.kxly.com/local-drag-queen​s​-to-deliver-mimosas-brunch-for-mothers​-day/


Somebody's smoking something out there. How many drag queens are there in Spokane, anyway? Isn't Spokane like Oklahoma City but with trees and hills and stuff?


I'm assuming you've never heard of Oklahoma City's Northwest 39th if your comment was supposed to suggest that the drag community is marginal or insignificant.

Also, what the fark does this have to do with anything?
 
Quadlok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Combustion: Sounds like everyone is doing it very wrong. Growing where it's legal? How can you hope to compete? I mean, there's high-school kids, I guess if you're a dirt-bag. As an adult, I can get it way cheaper than I ever did "before."
Why do the cops care? It's literally the lamest of all the crime you can commit. Except mopery.


Spokane/Stevens County are on the Idaho border, and since it's the panhandle also only 90 miles from Montana. Since neither of those are legal states it's probably quite profitable to set up an illegal grow to sell to the college kids in Missoula and the rich assholes in Coeur D'alene.
 
tirob
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Dewey Fidalgo: tirob: I don't know why Washington even bothers at this stage.  If you're going to legalize weed as Washington has, make it legal for anyone to produce and to sell the stuff to anyone else at any time and at any place.  Because that's what's going to happen anyway.  The ideas that you need a license to do that, or that you need to be 21 or over to participate in the market, is so much bullsh*t window dressing.

Meh.   There are some really dirty grows out there.   I keep up on what is going on in northern California.   People are still disappearing and the land is still getting trashed.   I have no problem with a mom and pop operation selling theirs at a farmer's market, but allowing big grows to operate illegally is bullshiat and they bring all the other fun illegal stuff with them.

Other agricultural (including fisheries) industries are heavily regulated.  Permits required in some cases.

I think we all know that was sarcasm from trollrob.


I wasn't being sarcastic.  My point, to put it bluntly, is that legalization, which your side touts as a means to eliminate or at least severely to cut into the illegal market for weed, instead facilitates every part of that market.

AbuHashish: Karma Chameleon: The taxes here are almost 50% and it's still cheaper than a dealer. Plus you don't have to pretend to be friends with a dealer.

Let me add, "who the hell bothers with illegal weed in Washington?"


About half the local consumers according to this source:

https://www.westword.com/marijuana/co​l​orados-black-market-for-marijuana-how-​big-is-it-9280870

If you have newer figures I'd be interested in seeing them.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: Eightballjacket: some_beer_drinker: Canada is laughing at all of you

Wouldn't Canada do the same thing if someone was evading the rules with an unlicensed grow operation and not paying taxes on their reefer sales?

how can anyone have an illegal grow op? it's legal. period. anyone can grow whatever they want. we are not america. we have a free country


Are you really a Canadian, because you seem ignorant about their rules.  Or are you so stoned you don't even know your own country's  rules?  It is highly regulated.

https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cj-jp/c​a​nnabis/


The Federal government's responsibilities are to set:
strict requirements for producers who grow and manufacture cannabis
industry-wide rules and standards, including:
types of cannabis products available for sale
packaging and labelling requirements for products
standardized serving sizes and potency
prohibitions on the use of certain ingredients
good production practices
tracking requirements of cannabis from seed to sale to keep it out of the illegal market
restrictions on promotional activities
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.